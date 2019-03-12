Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq? Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people’s rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

France, EU to Retaliate Potential US Taxes: Ministers

France, EU to Retaliate Potential US Taxes: Ministers

French ministers warned on Tuesday that Paris and the European Union (EU) would retaliate if the US went ahead with punitive taxes on French products that Washington has threatened to impose.

Turkey Threatens to Veto NATO Plan if It Fails to Recognize Terrorism Threats Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened his country will oppose NATO’s defense plan for the Baltic states and Poland if the Western military alliance fails to recognize Syrian Kurdish militants as a terrorist group.

Israeli PM’s Indictment Submitted to Parliament Israeli regime’s attorney general submitted on Monday the indictment of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the parliament.

US Threatens 100% Tariffs on French Goods over Tech Tax The US threatened France with punitive duties of up to 100% on $2.4 billion of its products, after concluding that Paris’s new digital services tax would harm American tech companies.

Nigerian Muslim Cleric Zakzaky in Jail despite Court Ruling The Islamic movement of Nigeria (IMN) described the continuous detention of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat as one of the worst violations of the rule of law.

Trump’s Lawyer May Sue Fox News Host over Critical Comments Rudy Giuliani, US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, said he has been told by his lawyers to sue Fox News host Steve Hilton.

Eight Children among 11 Killed in Turkish Shelling on Syria’s Aleppo: Report At least 11 Syrian civilians, including eight children, were killed in Turkish forces’ artillery attack that struck near a school in the Arab country’s Aleppo province.

World Silent While Kashmir Is Turned Into Another West Bank The international community and countries are turning a blind eye to a campaign of crackdown Indian government applying to Kashmir.

Russian, Chinese Presidents Oversee Launch of Russian Gas Pipeline to China Chinese and Russian presidents have overseen the inauguration of a landmark pipeline project, which is set to be delivering Russian natural gas from Serbia to China, as Beijing and Moscow move to strengthen economic and political relations.

Israeli PM Angry as More EU States Join Iran Trade System Israeli regime’s Primer Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out at European countries for joining a new mechanism aimed at maintaining trade with Iran despite US sanctions.

France Pans US for Forcing NATO Allies to Buy its Weapons France rebuked the US for seeking to force its NATO allies into purchasing American arms and equipment above anything else

White House Not to Attend Trump’s Impeachment Hearing he White House declared Sunday that it would not participate in the first impeachment hearings before the House Judiciary Committee as Democrats prepared to approve a report making the case for President Donald Trump’s removal from office, Associated Press reported.

Israel to Double Jewish Population in Al-Khalil after US Support for Regime’s Colonization Israeli regime announced on Sunday a plan to double the Jewish population of al-Khalil (Hebron), two weeks after the US announced that it did not consider illegal Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories to be in breach of international law.

Corbyn To Stop UK Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia If Elected UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn vowed on Sunday he would end arms sales to Saudi regime for use against Yemen if he wins the upcoming general elections.

What Do New S. Korean Missile Tests Mean? The missile test come as the deadline issued to Washington to change its behavior towards Pyongyang by this year’s end is coming to an end.

Iraqi Children Born Near US Military Base Show Elevated Rates of ’Serious Congenital Deformities: Study More than decade and a half after the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq, a new study found that babies are being born today with gruesome birth defects connected to the ongoing American military presence there.

Israeli Regime Demolished, Seized Dozens of Palestinian Buildings in 2 weeks: UN Israeli regime has demolished or confiscated 39 Palestinian buildings in the occupied West Bank over the past two weeks, on the grounds that they lacked the required construction permits, The United Nations said.

Iran Navy Begins Mass Production of Indigenous Cruise Missile Jask Iran’s Navy launched mass production of the domestically-made and submarine-launched cruise missile, dubbed Jask, while unveiling a handful of other military projects and technological achievements.

Thousands of Israeli Protesters Call for Netanyahu’s Resignation Israeli protesters called on the regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu to resign over his corruption charges.

Iraqi Parliament Should Take Initiative After PM Resignation, Repel Risks: Expert The Iraqi PM resigned after two month of protests in which the foreign hands can never be concealed.

France, EU to Retaliate Potential US Taxes: Ministers

France, EU to Retaliate Potential US Taxes: Ministers
Alwaght- French ministers warned on Tuesday that Paris and the European Union (EU) would retaliate if the US went ahead with punitive taxes on French products that Washington has threatened to impose.

The US administration on Monday threatened to impose punitive duties of up to 100% on 2.4 billion dollars’ worth of French products, including cheese and handbags, in retaliation for France’s new digital services tax that Washington says would harm US tech companies such as Google, Amazon, and Facebook.

The US Trade Representative’s office said on Monday that its investigation had found that the French tax proposal was “unusually burdensome for affected US companies.”

Speaking to Radio Classique on Tuesday, France’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire slammed the “unacceptable” US threat, saying, “In case of new American sanctions, the European Union would be ready to riposte.”

French junior economy minister, Agnes Pannier-Runacher, also said on Tuesday that France would not withdraw its digital tax plans.

She told Sud Radio that France would be “pugnacious” in its dealings with the US on the matter.

France’s digital tax is aimed to prevent tech firms from evading taxes by putting headquarters in low-tax European countries. The 3% tax is levied on any digital company with revenue of more than 850 million dollars with certain provisions. The tax will go into effect retroactively from early 2019.

But the US says the French tax is “inconsistent with prevailing principles of international tax policy.”

This is while the US administration of President Donald Trump has itself initiated aggressive trade wars, including on the EU as well as China, among other countries.

 

