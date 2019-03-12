Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq? Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people’s rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

Israeli PM’s Indictment Submitted to Parliament

Israeli PM’s Indictment Submitted to Parliament

Israeli regime’s attorney general submitted on Monday the indictment of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the parliament.

US Threatens 100% Tariffs on French Goods over Tech Tax The US threatened France with punitive duties of up to 100% on $2.4 billion of its products, after concluding that Paris’s new digital services tax would harm American tech companies.

Nigerian Muslim Cleric Zakzaky in Jail despite Court Ruling The Islamic movement of Nigeria (IMN) described the continuous detention of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat as one of the worst violations of the rule of law.

Trump’s Lawyer May Sue Fox News Host over Critical Comments Rudy Giuliani, US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, said he has been told by his lawyers to sue Fox News host Steve Hilton.

Eight Children among 11 Killed in Turkish Shelling on Syria’s Aleppo: Report At least 11 Syrian civilians, including eight children, were killed in Turkish forces’ artillery attack that struck near a school in the Arab country’s Aleppo province.

Russian, Chinese Presidents Oversee Launch of Russian Gas Pipeline to China Chinese and Russian presidents have overseen the inauguration of a landmark pipeline project, which is set to be delivering Russian natural gas from Serbia to China, as Beijing and Moscow move to strengthen economic and political relations.

Israeli PM Angry as More EU States Join Iran Trade System Israeli regime’s Primer Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out at European countries for joining a new mechanism aimed at maintaining trade with Iran despite US sanctions.

France Pans US for Forcing NATO Allies to Buy its Weapons France rebuked the US for seeking to force its NATO allies into purchasing American arms and equipment above anything else

White House Not to Attend Trump’s Impeachment Hearing he White House declared Sunday that it would not participate in the first impeachment hearings before the House Judiciary Committee as Democrats prepared to approve a report making the case for President Donald Trump’s removal from office, Associated Press reported.

Israel to Double Jewish Population in Al-Khalil after US Support for Regime’s Colonization Israeli regime announced on Sunday a plan to double the Jewish population of al-Khalil (Hebron), two weeks after the US announced that it did not consider illegal Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories to be in breach of international law.

Corbyn To Stop UK Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia If Elected UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn vowed on Sunday he would end arms sales to Saudi regime for use against Yemen if he wins the upcoming general elections.

Israeli Regime Demolished, Seized Dozens of Palestinian Buildings in 2 weeks: UN Israeli regime has demolished or confiscated 39 Palestinian buildings in the occupied West Bank over the past two weeks, on the grounds that they lacked the required construction permits, The United Nations said.

Iran Navy Begins Mass Production of Indigenous Cruise Missile Jask Iran’s Navy launched mass production of the domestically-made and submarine-launched cruise missile, dubbed Jask, while unveiling a handful of other military projects and technological achievements.

Thousands of Israeli Protesters Call for Netanyahu’s Resignation Israeli protesters called on the regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu to resign over his corruption charges.

Iran Leader Slams Americans for Unauthorized Trips to Regional States Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei rebuked US leaders’ unauthorized trips to regional countries as insult the freedom and independence of nations.

Suspect in London Bridge Attack Served Time for Terrorism: UK Police UK counterterrorism police on Saturday searched for clues into how a man imprisoned for terrorism offenses before his release last year managed to stab several people before being tackled by bystanders and shot dead by officers on London Bridge. Two people were killed and three wounded.

‘Way Too Early’ to Speak of Negotiations with US: Taliban The Afghan Taliban militant group says it is “way too early” to speak of restarting direct negotiations with Washington, a day after US President Donald Trump paid a surprise visit to Afghanistan and said Washington is resuming talks with the militant group.

Qatari Foreign Minister Visited Saudi Arabia Last Month amid Political Rift Qatar’s foreign minister made an unannounced visit to the Saudi Arabia last month, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and Reuters News Agency, a move that may signal a thaw in the two-year-old dispute among the two Persian Gulf Arab states

New Advanced Destroyer to Join Iran Navy Soon: Commander Iran’s Navy Commander said state-of-the-art destroyer Dena, which has been designed and manufactured domestically, will join the Navy’s fleet in coming months.

Yemeni Forces Down Saudi Apache Helicopter: Spokesman Yemen’s Armed Forces have downed a Saudi Apache helicopter using "new technology" and have filmed the operation, the force’s spokesman announced on Friday.

US Threatens 100% Tariffs on French Goods over Tech Tax

Tuesday 3 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
US Threatens 100% Tariffs on French Goods over Tech Tax
Alwaght- The US threatened France with punitive duties of up to 100% on $2.4 billion of its products, after concluding that Paris's new digital services tax would harm American tech companies.

The US Trade Representative’s office said its “Section 301” investigation said that the French tax was “inconsistent with prevailing principles of international tax policy, and is unusually burdensome for affected US companies,” including Alphabet Inc’s Google (GOOGL.O), Facebook Inc (FB.O), Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Reuters reported.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the government was exploring whether to open similar investigations into the digital services taxes of Austria, Italy and Turkey.

“The USTR is focused on countering the growing protectionism of EU member states, which unfairly targets US companies,” Lighthizer said. His statement made no mention of proposed digital taxes in Canada or Britain.

France’s 3% levy applies to revenue from digital services earned by firms with more than 25 million euros ($27.86 million) in French revenue and 750 million euros ($830 million) worldwide.

