Nigerian Muslim Cleric Zakzaky in Jail despite Court Ruling

Alwaght- The Islamic movement of Nigeria (IMN) described the continuous detention of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat as one of the worst violations of the rule of law.

In a statement issued to the press, IMN said Nigeria's Federal High Court had affirmed that the constitutional rights of Sheikh Zakzaky were being violated with his continuous detention and, so ordered for his release within forty-five days.

Zakzaky supporters condemned the failure of the Nigerian government to obey court order saying it is at variance with democratic principles.

They accused the government of having an ulterior motive. The Islamic Movement in Nigeria said despite various protests by its members in Nigeria, and many good spirited people in many countries, the Nigerian government has kept a deaf ear to the demand for the release of sheikh Zakzaky.

Zakzaky supporters denied the Nigerian government’s claim that sheikh Zakzaky is a threat to national security. Members of the Islamic movement said they will remain peaceful and resolute in their activities because they believe in the rule of law.

Zakzaky supporters once again reiterated their resolve to continue to demand for the release of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat. They said they will continue irrespective of the government’s use of brute force against them.