Trump’s Lawyer May Sue Fox News Host over Critical Comments

Alwaght- Rudy Giuliani, US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, said he has been told by his lawyers to sue Fox News host Steve Hilton.

Giuliani lashed out at Hilton, who suggested that Trump should break ties with him amid the Ukraine scandal and the impeachment inquiry in the US House.

In a Fox News Sunday evening broadcast, Giuliani said Hilton has a "reckless disregard for the truth" after he said that Giuliani is enriching himself off of Trump.

"Since representing Trump I have considered and turned down all deals in Ukraine, even those not presenting a conflict," he said. "Lawyers tell me Hilton is a wild card and I should sue him for libel."

Giuliani is under federal investigations and two of his associates have already been arrested.

"Giuliani is a great man and a great leader," Hilton said. "But he's turned into an unmitigated, and now it seems unethical, disaster. While Trump has been trying to govern for the American people, all these hangers-on have been trying to make money for themselves off Trump."

Trump and his personal lawyer were trying to find dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden in Ukraine, attempts now at the center of a House impeachment inquiry.

"Before they completely derail this presidency and its substantive, historic policy results on China, the economy and much more, it's time to dump these toxic chumps," added the Fox News host.