Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 3 December 2019

Editor's Choice

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq? Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people’s rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

News

Nigerian Muslim Cleric Zakzaky in Jail despite Court Ruling

Nigerian Muslim Cleric Zakzaky in Jail despite Court Ruling

The Islamic movement of Nigeria (IMN) described the continuous detention of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat as one of the worst violations of the rule of law.

Trump’s Lawyer May Sue Fox News Host over Critical Comments Rudy Giuliani, US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, said he has been told by his lawyers to sue Fox News host Steve Hilton.

Eight Children among 11 Killed in Turkish Shelling on Syria’s Aleppo: Report At least 11 Syrian civilians, including eight children, were killed in Turkish forces’ artillery attack that struck near a school in the Arab country’s Aleppo province.

World Silent While Kashmir Is Turned Into Another West Bank The international community and countries are turning a blind eye to a campaign of crackdown Indian government applying to Kashmir.

Russian, Chinese Presidents Oversee Launch of Russian Gas Pipeline to China Chinese and Russian presidents have overseen the inauguration of a landmark pipeline project, which is set to be delivering Russian natural gas from Serbia to China, as Beijing and Moscow move to strengthen economic and political relations.

Israeli PM Angry as More EU States Join Iran Trade System Israeli regime’s Primer Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out at European countries for joining a new mechanism aimed at maintaining trade with Iran despite US sanctions.

France Pans US for Forcing NATO Allies to Buy its Weapons France rebuked the US for seeking to force its NATO allies into purchasing American arms and equipment above anything else

White House Not to Attend Trump’s Impeachment Hearing he White House declared Sunday that it would not participate in the first impeachment hearings before the House Judiciary Committee as Democrats prepared to approve a report making the case for President Donald Trump’s removal from office, Associated Press reported.

Israel to Double Jewish Population in Al-Khalil after US Support for Regime’s Colonization Israeli regime announced on Sunday a plan to double the Jewish population of al-Khalil (Hebron), two weeks after the US announced that it did not consider illegal Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories to be in breach of international law.

Corbyn To Stop UK Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia If Elected UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn vowed on Sunday he would end arms sales to Saudi regime for use against Yemen if he wins the upcoming general elections.

What Do New S. Korean Missile Tests Mean? The missile test come as the deadline issued to Washington to change its behavior towards Pyongyang by this year’s end is coming to an end.

Iraqi Children Born Near US Military Base Show Elevated Rates of ’Serious Congenital Deformities: Study More than decade and a half after the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq, a new study found that babies are being born today with gruesome birth defects connected to the ongoing American military presence there.

Israeli Regime Demolished, Seized Dozens of Palestinian Buildings in 2 weeks: UN Israeli regime has demolished or confiscated 39 Palestinian buildings in the occupied West Bank over the past two weeks, on the grounds that they lacked the required construction permits, The United Nations said.

Iran Navy Begins Mass Production of Indigenous Cruise Missile Jask Iran’s Navy launched mass production of the domestically-made and submarine-launched cruise missile, dubbed Jask, while unveiling a handful of other military projects and technological achievements.

Thousands of Israeli Protesters Call for Netanyahu’s Resignation Israeli protesters called on the regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu to resign over his corruption charges.

Iraqi Parliament Should Take Initiative After PM Resignation, Repel Risks: Expert The Iraqi PM resigned after two month of protests in which the foreign hands can never be concealed.

Iran Leader Slams Americans for Unauthorized Trips to Regional States Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei rebuked US leaders’ unauthorized trips to regional countries as insult the freedom and independence of nations.

Suspect in London Bridge Attack Served Time for Terrorism: UK Police UK counterterrorism police on Saturday searched for clues into how a man imprisoned for terrorism offenses before his release last year managed to stab several people before being tackled by bystanders and shot dead by officers on London Bridge. Two people were killed and three wounded.

‘Way Too Early’ to Speak of Negotiations with US: Taliban The Afghan Taliban militant group says it is “way too early” to speak of restarting direct negotiations with Washington, a day after US President Donald Trump paid a surprise visit to Afghanistan and said Washington is resuming talks with the militant group.

Tucker Carlson Only Mainstream Pundit Properly Covering OPCW Bombshell That Tucker Carlson is one of the few pundits willing to report on a bombshell revelation about a chemical attack in Syria, may say more about the state of the corporate press than it does about Carlson’s character.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Russian, Chinese Presidents Oversee Launch of Russian Gas Pipeline to China

Eight Children among 11 Killed in Turkish Shelling on Syria’s Aleppo: Report

France Pans US for Forcing NATO Allies to Buy its Weapons

Trump’s Lawyer May Sue Fox News Host over Critical Comments

Nigerian Muslim Cleric Zakzaky in Jail despite Court Ruling

White House Not to Attend Trump’s Impeachment Hearing

Israeli PM Angry as More EU States Join Iran Trade System

World Silent While Kashmir Is Turned Into Another West Bank

‘Way Too Early’ to Speak of Negotiations with US: Taliban

Israeli Regime Strikes Gaza after Protests across Palestine

Iraqi Children Born Near US Military Base Show Elevated Rates of ’Serious Congenital Deformities: Study

Israeli Regime to Build 11,000 More Illegal Settlements Near Al-Quds

Cancer-Hit Palestinian Inmate Dies in Israeli Custody

Suspect in London Bridge Attack Served Time for Terrorism: UK Police

Israeli Regime Demolished, Seized Dozens of Palestinian Buildings in 2 weeks: UN

Saudi Regime Jails Dissidents amid Fierce Crackdown

Tucker Carlson Only Mainstream Pundit Properly Covering OPCW Bombshell

Thousands of Israeli Protesters Call for Netanyahu’s Resignation

Iraqi Parliament Should Take Initiative After PM Resignation, Repel Risks: Expert

Qatari Foreign Minister Visited Saudi Arabia Last Month amid Political Rift

Israeli PM Angry as More EU States Join Iran Trade System

Iran Navy Begins Mass Production of Indigenous Cruise Missile Jask

Israeli Regime Forces Kill Palestinian Teen in Besieged Gaza

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen

Arrest of Gov’t Critic, Journalist Max Blumenthal Signals Escalation in War on Alternative Media

Foreign Intelligence Services Running Rampant in Iraq Protests

Saudi Sahwa: A Discourse Revolution in Salaifism

Kuwait Relayed Iran’s Messages to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain: Deputy Foreign Minister

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

‘Way Too Early’ to Speak of Negotiations with US: Taliban

Lebanon Technocratic Government: Is It Realizable?

Yemeni Forces Down Saudi Apache Helicopter: Spokesman

US, China President’s Meeting to Sign Trade Deal Could Be Delayed

Jewelry of Billion Euros Worth Stolen from German Museum

Bolivia’s Coup Gov’t Targets Alternative Media as Crackdown Turns Increasingly Violent

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq?

Israeli Regime Strikes Gaza after Protests across Palestine

Iran Discovers Oil Field Containing 53bn Barrels of Crude: President

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Trump’s Lawyer May Sue Fox News Host over Critical Comments

Tuesday 3 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Trump’s Lawyer May Sue Fox News Host over Critical Comments
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Rudy Giuliani, US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, said he has been told by his lawyers to sue Fox News host Steve Hilton.

Giuliani lashed out at Hilton, who suggested that Trump should break ties with him amid the Ukraine scandal and the impeachment inquiry in the US House.

In a Fox News Sunday evening broadcast, Giuliani said Hilton has a "reckless disregard for the truth" after he said that Giuliani is enriching himself off of Trump.

"Since representing Trump I have considered and turned down all deals in Ukraine, even those not presenting a conflict," he said. "Lawyers tell me Hilton is a wild card and I should sue him for libel."

Giuliani is under federal investigations and two of his associates have already been arrested.

"Giuliani is a great man and a great leader," Hilton said. "But he's turned into an unmitigated, and now it seems unethical, disaster. While Trump has been trying to govern for the American people, all these hangers-on have been trying to make money for themselves off Trump."

Trump and his personal lawyer were trying to find dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden in Ukraine, attempts now at the center of a House impeachment inquiry.

"Before they completely derail this presidency and its substantive, historic policy results on China, the economy and much more, it's time to dump these toxic chumps," added the Fox News host.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Rudy Giuliani Fox News Ukraine Gate

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Aid Provided by Swedish Shiites Delivered to Yemeni Families
Iran Navy Unveils Military Projects,Technological Achievements
Saudi Crimes: Displaced Yemenis Face Hunger,Severe Frost as Winter Arrives
Hundreds of Displaced Syrian Families Return Homes in Halfaya,Hama Northwestern Countryside
Aid Provided by Swedish Shiites Delivered to Yemeni Families

Aid Provided by Swedish Shiites Delivered to Yemeni Families

Izadi Woman Collapses after Confronting ISIS Rapist
Yemeni Ansarullah Shoot down Saudi Apache Helicopter
Israeli Regime Cracks down on Palestinians Protesting US Shift on Settlements in Occupied Territories
Syrian Army Establishes Control over Several Villages in Idlib Countryside