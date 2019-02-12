White House Not to Attend Trump’s Impeachment Hearing

Alwaght- The White House declared Sunday that it would not participate in the first impeachment hearings before the House Judiciary Committee as Democrats prepared to approve a report making the case for President Donald Trump's removal from office, Associated Press reported.

The Democratic majority on the House Intelligence Committee says its report will speak for itself in laying out possible charges of bribery or "high crimes and misdemeanors," the constitutional standard for impeachment in the United States.

The Judiciary Committee prepares the actual charges after receiving the report.

That committee's first hearing is set for Wednesday and was expected to feature four legal experts to examine constitutional questions in relation to any articles of impeachment.

The White House was invited to attend the hearing, but its counsel declined in a fiery letter released on Sunday evening.

"This baseless and highly partisan inquiry violates all past historical precedent, basic due process rights, and fundamental fairness," said White House counsel Pat Cipollone, continuing the West Wing's attack on the procedural form of the impeachment proceedings.

The White House's decision was in response to the first of two crucial deadlines it faces in Congress this week.

The Judiciary Committee, considering charges known as articles of impeachment, had given Trump until 6pm (23:00 GMT) on Sunday to say whether he would dispatch a lawyer to take part in the judiciary panel's proceeding on Wednesday.

"We cannot fairly be expected to participate in a hearing while the witnesses are yet to be named and while it remains unclear whether the Judiciary Committee will afford the President a fair process through additional hearings," Cipollone wrote, according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters.

He added that the White House would respond separately by a Friday deadline on whether Trump would mount a defence in further impeachment proceedings.