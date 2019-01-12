What Do New S. Korean Missile Tests Mean?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 2 December 2019

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq? Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people’s rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

White House Not to Attend Trump’s Impeachment Hearing

White House Not to Attend Trump’s Impeachment Hearing

he White House declared Sunday that it would not participate in the first impeachment hearings before the House Judiciary Committee as Democrats prepared to approve a report making the case for President Donald Trump’s removal from office, Associated Press reported.

Israel to Double Jewish Population in Al-Khalil after US Support for Regime’s Colonization Israeli regime announced on Sunday a plan to double the Jewish population of al-Khalil (Hebron), two weeks after the US announced that it did not consider illegal Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories to be in breach of international law.

Corbyn To Stop UK Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia If Elected UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn vowed on Sunday he would end arms sales to Saudi regime for use against Yemen if he wins the upcoming general elections.

Israeli Regime Demolished, Seized Dozens of Palestinian Buildings in 2 weeks: UN Israeli regime has demolished or confiscated 39 Palestinian buildings in the occupied West Bank over the past two weeks, on the grounds that they lacked the required construction permits, The United Nations said.

Iran Navy Begins Mass Production of Indigenous Cruise Missile Jask Iran’s Navy launched mass production of the domestically-made and submarine-launched cruise missile, dubbed Jask, while unveiling a handful of other military projects and technological achievements.

Thousands of Israeli Protesters Call for Netanyahu’s Resignation Israeli protesters called on the regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu to resign over his corruption charges.

Iran Leader Slams Americans for Unauthorized Trips to Regional States Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei rebuked US leaders’ unauthorized trips to regional countries as insult the freedom and independence of nations.

Suspect in London Bridge Attack Served Time for Terrorism: UK Police UK counterterrorism police on Saturday searched for clues into how a man imprisoned for terrorism offenses before his release last year managed to stab several people before being tackled by bystanders and shot dead by officers on London Bridge. Two people were killed and three wounded.

‘Way Too Early’ to Speak of Negotiations with US: Taliban The Afghan Taliban militant group says it is “way too early” to speak of restarting direct negotiations with Washington, a day after US President Donald Trump paid a surprise visit to Afghanistan and said Washington is resuming talks with the militant group.

Qatari Foreign Minister Visited Saudi Arabia Last Month amid Political Rift Qatar’s foreign minister made an unannounced visit to the Saudi Arabia last month, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and Reuters News Agency, a move that may signal a thaw in the two-year-old dispute among the two Persian Gulf Arab states

New Advanced Destroyer to Join Iran Navy Soon: Commander Iran’s Navy Commander said state-of-the-art destroyer Dena, which has been designed and manufactured domestically, will join the Navy’s fleet in coming months.

Yemeni Forces Down Saudi Apache Helicopter: Spokesman Yemen’s Armed Forces have downed a Saudi Apache helicopter using "new technology" and have filmed the operation, the force’s spokesman announced on Friday.

Israeli Regime Forces Kill Palestinian Teen in Besieged Gaza Israeli regime forces have shot and killed a Palestinian teenage boy while attacking anti-occupation protests near the besieged Gaza Strip.

France Summons Turkish Envoy after Erdogan Calls Macron ’Brain Dead’ France summoned the Turkish ambassador to Paris on Friday to protest over Turkish president’s remarks that described French President as “brain dead.”

Six Yemeni Civilians Killed in Saudi Artillery Attack Six Yemeni civilians were killed and several others injured on Friday as result of artillery attacks by the Saudi-led coalition in the northwestern province of Sa’ada and the western coastal province of Hudaydah.

Iraqi Premier Says He Will Resign Following Ayatollah Sistani Call Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi announced his resignation on Friday in response to a call by the country’s top Shiite cleric, who urged Iraqi lawmakers to "reconsider" their options regarding the future of Iraq, rocked by weeks of deadly anti-establishment unrest.

128 Yemeni Ansarullah Prisoners Released from Saudi Prisons: Red Cross As many as 128 prisoners belonging to Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has been released from Saudi prisons and returned to the capital Sana’a, The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

Tehran, Baghdad Condemn Attack on Iranian Consulate in Najaf Iranian and Iraqi governments condemned an attack on Iran’s in the holy Shiite city of Najaf, with the Iraqi government saying the raid was actually meant to damage “historical” ties between the two neighbors.

Israeli Regime to Build 11,000 More Illegal Settlements Near Al-Quds Israeli regime seeks to build thousands of new illegal settlements near al-Quds (Jerusalem) ignoring international outcry against the Tel Aviv’s land expropriation and settlement expansion policies in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Analysis

What Do New S. Korean Missile Tests Mean?

Monday 2 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
What Do New S. Korean Missile Tests Mean?

Alwaght- On Thursday, North Korea fired two short-range projectiles into the sea off its east coast in the fourth test of its new “super-large multiple-rocker launcher,” its official news agency reported. The new missile test, which drew serious criticism from the US, Japan, and South Korea, does not come long after similar test launches. The KN-25 launching system was initially unveiled in August with firing a missile. In September, again a new missile launch was made using the same system. Experts suggest that the missile fired from this launcher can travel a maximum of 380 kilometers long and 97 kilometers high. 

Targeted expansion of defense capability 

The test launch indicates that North Korea constantly improves the capabilities to fire simultaneously several projectiles fast from a mobile launcher. The experts note that this capacity enables the North’s missile crew, in case of a war, to deploy to a favorable site, fire missiles, and then quickly leave the area before the South Korean or American forces can move to strike them. 

Pyongyang is pushing to enhance its conventional military capabilities with low cost and high proficiency along with a focus on economic improvement and while the nuclear negotiations with Washington are in place. This new launching pad is reportedly the fruit of this strategy. Kim Dong-yub, a former South Korean navy officer, commented on the new development saying that the latest test reveals that the launching system is ready for mass-production and operational deployment. 

The interesting point is that within the initial tests, one in August and the other in September, of the KN-25 launcher, the missiles were fired respectively after 17 and 19 minutes. In a triumphant move, their missile experts minimized the firing interval to 3 minutes by the end of October. Even more triumphantly, on Thursday, only 30 seconds separated the two missile launches. Images circulated by the North Korean state media appeared to show that the missiles were fired from a four-tubed vehicle-carried launcher. The observes warn that the new short-range missiles pose a direct risk to neighboring South Korea as well as the American forces stationed in that country. 

Pressuring the US 

The timing of the new North Korean missile launch discloses important things. The test comes while in the US the White House was celebrating the Thanksgiving as the New Year arrives. The ceremony is held annually on the fourth Thursday of November. Pyongyang made its missile tests in the past in the US important holidays. The first successful Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) of the North was tested on July 4, the day in which the US marks its independence. 

Clearly, the messages of the missile firings are meant to Washington which according to the Pyongyang officials showed nothing but treachery in response to trust-building steps by North Korea. In August, North Korea’s UN envoy said that Pyongyang gained nothing from the talks with the US but treasury. 

Pyongyang officials in April 2018 said that they suspended nuclear and ICMB tests and delivered to the US the remains of the American soldiers’ bodies who were killed in the Korean War between 1950 and 1953. The moves were meant to build trust as the two sides embarked on nuclear dialogue to end the decades-long crisis in the Korean Peninsula. Pyongyang gained nothing in response, however. In August, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the strictest sanctions on North Korea will stay in place until they force denuclearization of the East Asian nation. The remarks triggered response from the other side in which North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho called Pompeo the “poisonous plant of the American diplomacy” and asked for his dismissal. North Korean UN ambassador also disparaged the US failure to show trust-building signs saying that Pyongyang handed over to Washington the remains of the dead American soldiers but received nothing in return from Donald Trump who advertises himself as a champion making a diplomatic triumph. 

The bilateral talks to settle the nuclear crisis took a course of failure as the Hanoi summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un in February failed to make any gains. The last round of the talks was held in October in Stockholm ending without any agreement. 

As the summits showed no sign of success, the North Korean leader issued a deadline to the US telling the Trump administration that it has a chance by the end of this year to change its strategy and ease the economic sanctions on the country. As the time moves fast, Pyongyang with its latest missile test sought to remind the White House officials of the ultimatum. 

Certainly, as the presidential election moves closer, Trump will seek to de-escalate the tensions with the North and dissuade it from testing more missiles to paint successful his criticized policy in dealing with Pyongyang. For example, Washington and Seoul delayed joint military drills planned for mid-November in a step eyeing to persuade Kim Jong-un to return to the negotiating table. Pyongyang, however, dismissed the show move by the White House. Reacting to the delay, North Korean FM in a statement asserted that his country is ready for talks but it is at the same time not afraid of a political impasse to prove to the White House that it is not the US that determines the rules of the game.

