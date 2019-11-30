Iraqi Parliament Should Take Initiative After PM Resignation, Repel Risks: Expert

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq? Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people’s rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

Nigerian Muslim Cleric Zakzaky in Jail despite Court Ruling

Nigerian Muslim Cleric Zakzaky in Jail despite Court Ruling

The Islamic movement of Nigeria (IMN) described the continuous detention of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat as one of the worst violations of the rule of law.

Trump’s Lawyer May Sue Fox News Host over Critical Comments Rudy Giuliani, US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, said he has been told by his lawyers to sue Fox News host Steve Hilton.

Eight Children among 11 Killed in Turkish Shelling on Syria’s Aleppo: Report At least 11 Syrian civilians, including eight children, were killed in Turkish forces’ artillery attack that struck near a school in the Arab country’s Aleppo province.

Russian, Chinese Presidents Oversee Launch of Russian Gas Pipeline to China Chinese and Russian presidents have overseen the inauguration of a landmark pipeline project, which is set to be delivering Russian natural gas from Serbia to China, as Beijing and Moscow move to strengthen economic and political relations.

Israeli PM Angry as More EU States Join Iran Trade System Israeli regime’s Primer Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out at European countries for joining a new mechanism aimed at maintaining trade with Iran despite US sanctions.

France Pans US for Forcing NATO Allies to Buy its Weapons France rebuked the US for seeking to force its NATO allies into purchasing American arms and equipment above anything else

White House Not to Attend Trump’s Impeachment Hearing he White House declared Sunday that it would not participate in the first impeachment hearings before the House Judiciary Committee as Democrats prepared to approve a report making the case for President Donald Trump’s removal from office, Associated Press reported.

Israel to Double Jewish Population in Al-Khalil after US Support for Regime’s Colonization Israeli regime announced on Sunday a plan to double the Jewish population of al-Khalil (Hebron), two weeks after the US announced that it did not consider illegal Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories to be in breach of international law.

Corbyn To Stop UK Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia If Elected UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn vowed on Sunday he would end arms sales to Saudi regime for use against Yemen if he wins the upcoming general elections.

Israeli Regime Demolished, Seized Dozens of Palestinian Buildings in 2 weeks: UN Israeli regime has demolished or confiscated 39 Palestinian buildings in the occupied West Bank over the past two weeks, on the grounds that they lacked the required construction permits, The United Nations said.

Iran Navy Begins Mass Production of Indigenous Cruise Missile Jask Iran’s Navy launched mass production of the domestically-made and submarine-launched cruise missile, dubbed Jask, while unveiling a handful of other military projects and technological achievements.

Thousands of Israeli Protesters Call for Netanyahu’s Resignation Israeli protesters called on the regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu to resign over his corruption charges.

Iran Leader Slams Americans for Unauthorized Trips to Regional States Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei rebuked US leaders’ unauthorized trips to regional countries as insult the freedom and independence of nations.

Suspect in London Bridge Attack Served Time for Terrorism: UK Police UK counterterrorism police on Saturday searched for clues into how a man imprisoned for terrorism offenses before his release last year managed to stab several people before being tackled by bystanders and shot dead by officers on London Bridge. Two people were killed and three wounded.

‘Way Too Early’ to Speak of Negotiations with US: Taliban The Afghan Taliban militant group says it is “way too early” to speak of restarting direct negotiations with Washington, a day after US President Donald Trump paid a surprise visit to Afghanistan and said Washington is resuming talks with the militant group.

Qatari Foreign Minister Visited Saudi Arabia Last Month amid Political Rift Qatar’s foreign minister made an unannounced visit to the Saudi Arabia last month, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and Reuters News Agency, a move that may signal a thaw in the two-year-old dispute among the two Persian Gulf Arab states

New Advanced Destroyer to Join Iran Navy Soon: Commander Iran’s Navy Commander said state-of-the-art destroyer Dena, which has been designed and manufactured domestically, will join the Navy’s fleet in coming months.

Yemeni Forces Down Saudi Apache Helicopter: Spokesman Yemen’s Armed Forces have downed a Saudi Apache helicopter using "new technology" and have filmed the operation, the force’s spokesman announced on Friday.

Israeli Regime Forces Kill Palestinian Teen in Besieged Gaza Israeli regime forces have shot and killed a Palestinian teenage boy while attacking anti-occupation protests near the besieged Gaza Strip.

France Summons Turkish Envoy after Erdogan Calls Macron ’Brain Dead’ France summoned the Turkish ambassador to Paris on Friday to protest over Turkish president’s remarks that described French President as “brain dead.”

Iraqi Parliament Should Take Initiative After PM Resignation, Repel Risks: Expert

Sunday 1 December 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Iraqi Parliament Should Take Initiative After PM Resignation, Repel Risks: Expert

Alwaght- Two months after eruption of the anti-government protests in Iraq that caused a serious political crisis in the country, the crisis-torn country's Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi in a surprise move has presented his resignation to the parliament, ignoring a 45-day chance by the political parties set for him to adopt the reforms his government and the parliament enacted. 

His statement read that his stepping down comes with regard to the current conditions and to prevent continuous violence and a failure to control the situation the country is experiencing. He asked the parliament to decide on forming a new government. Alwaght has arranged an interview with Sadollah Zarei, an expert on international affairs, to throw light on the new development in Iraq. 

Asked why Abdul Mahdi resigned despite a 45-day chance the parliament gave him to improve the situation, Mr Zarei said that the resignation of the PM was directly related to a recent statement issued by grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali al-Sistani. In his statement, the top cleric made some points one of which tacitly called for the formation of a new government. So, Abdul Mahdi handed over his resignation to the parliament in obedience to the statement of the clergy. “He decided his government’s work was finished,” Mr Zarei added. 

When asked about the influence of the resignation on the present political conditions of the country, Mr Zarei replied that Iraq is currently in a highly sensitive situation and the resignation can either carry an opportunity or a threat. His resignation can present an opportunity for the country especially the Shiites and the political structure should the parliament, the political parties, and the Shiite leaders understand the sensitivity of the circumstances. If they have a sensitivity to get things right, the resignation can present a chance for reaching a PM more agreed upon especially that since the beginning, some Shiite sides raised criticism over Abdul Mahdi’s premiership. 

“But if the political sides prioritize their party agenda and demands and follow a path they in the past followed, the formation of a new government could be delayed for months, posing risk to Iraq and its political structure. I think that an extremely sensitive dilemma is in front of the country: Keeping the independence through repelling the foreign meddling marked by the American and some Arab countries and keeping the independence through diligence and saving the political structure.” 

Alwaght asked if it is likely that the parliament rejects the resignation. The Iranian political expert pointed that according to the Iraqi constitution, the PM resigns when he is in practice off the job and that there is no need for the parliament to make an approval. To be precise, installing a PM in Iraq is the parliament’s task and the PM requires a vote of confidence to get the job. But his resignation does not require approval from the parliament and the PM can simply step down and his abandoning the job is not raised in the parliament sessions. The parliament can impeach and oust the PM, however. 

Since his resignation, Mr Zarei noted, the PM leads a caretaker cabinet. The parliament has two weeks to choose a successor from the majority block. This process started since the moment Abdul Mahdi announced his resignation. 

Mr Zarei was asked about the role of the foreign actors in the developments that led to Abdul Mahdi’s resignation. He noted that the role of the foreign parties should be considered here. He went on that the resignation was a personal decision and if the top Shiite cleric did not publish his recent statement, the PM would have continued his task as the cabinet head. “In recent days, we saw the government’s initiatives in dealing with the rioters and stabilizing the security conditions. We can say that Iraq relatively passed the critical situation. But the US, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE over the past few days distributed money to buy mercenaries and thus forge a new situation. The attacks on religious sites were part of this scenario. Even there were fears about attacks on the houses of the clergy.” 

He continued that the foreign actors have created a new situation. Ayatollah Sistani decided that a change of the government is expedient. So, the PM resigned in compliance with Ayatollah Sistani, not under the US pressure. “We hope that the negotiations of the political and Shiite leaders move fast and not be a long process." 

Mr Zarei also commented on the effects of the PM’s resignation on the popular protests and the tumultuous situation, saying that he thinks that if the parliament fails to take the initiative, the quitting of the office by the PM can compound the protest and riots. But should the parliament hold the situation under control, the resignation will be a fluent process moving via its normal path and therefore the situation will not go worse.”

“A point needs to be taken into consideration. Picking of the new PM should put an end to the riots. To put it differently, today’s Iraq needs a strong PM not one wavering in implementing the decisions and policies.”

