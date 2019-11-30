‘Way Too Early’ to Speak of Negotiations with US: Taliban

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 30 November 2019

Editor's Choice

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq? Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people’s rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

News

Iran Leader Slams Americans for Unauthorized Trips to Regional States

Iran Leader Slams Americans for Unauthorized Trips to Regional States

Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei rebuked US leaders’ unauthorized trips to regional countries as insult the freedom and independence of nations.

Suspect in London Bridge Attack Served Time for Terrorism: UK Police UK counterterrorism police on Saturday searched for clues into how a man imprisoned for terrorism offenses before his release last year managed to stab several people before being tackled by bystanders and shot dead by officers on London Bridge. Two people were killed and three wounded.

‘Way Too Early’ to Speak of Negotiations with US: Taliban The Afghan Taliban militant group says it is “way too early” to speak of restarting direct negotiations with Washington, a day after US President Donald Trump paid a surprise visit to Afghanistan and said Washington is resuming talks with the militant group.

Tucker Carlson Only Mainstream Pundit Properly Covering OPCW Bombshell That Tucker Carlson is one of the few pundits willing to report on a bombshell revelation about a chemical attack in Syria, may say more about the state of the corporate press than it does about Carlson’s character.

Qatari Foreign Minister Visited Saudi Arabia Last Month amid Political Rift Qatar’s foreign minister made an unannounced visit to the Saudi Arabia last month, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and Reuters News Agency, a move that may signal a thaw in the two-year-old dispute among the two Persian Gulf Arab states

The New York Times’ Long History of Endorsing US-Backed Coups The New York Times Editorial Board, it seems, rarely meets a coup backed by the US government that it doesn’t approve of.

New Advanced Destroyer to Join Iran Navy Soon: Commander Iran’s Navy Commander said state-of-the-art destroyer Dena, which has been designed and manufactured domestically, will join the Navy’s fleet in coming months.

Yemeni Forces Down Saudi Apache Helicopter: Spokesman Yemen’s Armed Forces have downed a Saudi Apache helicopter using "new technology" and have filmed the operation, the force’s spokesman announced on Friday.

Israeli Regime Forces Kill Palestinian Teen in Besieged Gaza Israeli regime forces have shot and killed a Palestinian teenage boy while attacking anti-occupation protests near the besieged Gaza Strip.

France Summons Turkish Envoy after Erdogan Calls Macron ’Brain Dead’ France summoned the Turkish ambassador to Paris on Friday to protest over Turkish president’s remarks that described French President as “brain dead.”

Six Yemeni Civilians Killed in Saudi Artillery Attack Six Yemeni civilians were killed and several others injured on Friday as result of artillery attacks by the Saudi-led coalition in the northwestern province of Sa’ada and the western coastal province of Hudaydah.

Iraqi Premier Says He Will Resign Following Ayatollah Sistani Call Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi announced his resignation on Friday in response to a call by the country’s top Shiite cleric, who urged Iraqi lawmakers to "reconsider" their options regarding the future of Iraq, rocked by weeks of deadly anti-establishment unrest.

US Struggling To Save Brain Dead Arab-Israeli Normalization Project US is promoting the idea that Arab world is now ready to normalize but new generation of anti-normalization Arab leaders are rising.

128 Yemeni Ansarullah Prisoners Released from Saudi Prisons: Red Cross As many as 128 prisoners belonging to Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has been released from Saudi prisons and returned to the capital Sana’a, The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

Tehran, Baghdad Condemn Attack on Iranian Consulate in Najaf Iranian and Iraqi governments condemned an attack on Iran’s in the holy Shiite city of Najaf, with the Iraqi government saying the raid was actually meant to damage “historical” ties between the two neighbors.

Israeli Regime to Build 11,000 More Illegal Settlements Near Al-Quds Israeli regime seeks to build thousands of new illegal settlements near al-Quds (Jerusalem) ignoring international outcry against the Tel Aviv’s land expropriation and settlement expansion policies in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Baghdad-Erbil Agreement: Potentials, Obstacles There is a growing interest for an agreement ending the disputes between Kurdistan region and Baghdad but there are unavoidable obstacles.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Turkey Refuses to Back NATO Military Plans over Syria Dispute: Report Turkey is blackmailing NATO, refusing to back its defense plan for the Baltics and Poland until the alliance offers Ankara more political support for its fight against Kurdish YPG militants in northern Syria, Reuters reported.

Israeli Regime Strikes Gaza after Protests across Palestine The Israeli regime, in latest act of aggression, launched fresh air strikes on the Gaza Strip after Palestinians in the blockaded enclave and the occupied West Bank marked a “day of rage” in protest against the US’s contentious declaration of support for the regime’s land garb policy.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Israeli Regime Forces Kill Palestinian Teen in Besieged Gaza

‘Way Too Early’ to Speak of Negotiations with US: Taliban

US Struggling To Save Brain Dead Arab-Israeli Normalization Project

The New York Times’ Long History of Endorsing US-Backed Coups

Yemeni Forces Down Saudi Apache Helicopter: Spokesman

Tucker Carlson Only Mainstream Pundit Properly Covering OPCW Bombshell

France Summons Turkish Envoy after Erdogan Calls Macron ’Brain Dead’

Iran Leader Slams Americans for Unauthorized Trips to Regional States

Iraqi Premier Says He Will Resign Following Ayatollah Sistani Call

Suspect in London Bridge Attack Served Time for Terrorism: UK Police

Qatari Foreign Minister Visited Saudi Arabia Last Month amid Political Rift

Six Yemeni Civilians Killed in Saudi Artillery Attack

New Advanced Destroyer to Join Iran Navy Soon: Commander

What’s Netanyahu’s Political Fate After Indictment?

Bolivia’s Coup Gov’t Targets Alternative Media as Crackdown Turns Increasingly Violent

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

Turkey Refuses to Back NATO Military Plans over Syria Dispute: Report

Cancer-Hit Palestinian Inmate Dies in Israeli Custody

Turkish Forces Attack Key Town in Northern Syria

Israeli Regime to Build 11,000 More Illegal Settlements Near Al-Quds

Tehran Hosts Massive Pro-Establishment Rally

Baghdad-Erbil Agreement: Potentials, Obstacles

Saudi Regime Jails Dissidents amid Fierce Crackdown

France Summons Turkish Envoy after Erdogan Calls Macron ’Brain Dead’

Yemeni Forces Down Saudi Apache Helicopter: Spokesman

Six Yemeni Civilians Killed in Saudi Artillery Attack

Jewelry of Billion Euros Worth Stolen from German Museum

1 Child under 5 Dies Every 10 Minutes in Yemen Due to Extreme Hunger

ISIS Leader Baghdadi ’Brainchild’ of US, His Death Unconfirmed: Russia

Arrest of Gov’t Critic, Journalist Max Blumenthal Signals Escalation in War on Alternative Media

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq?

SDF Integration into Syrian Army: What Are Benefits?

Five Years On, Saudi Attacks on Yemen’s Farmers Are Pushing the Whole Country into Famine

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen

Turkey’s Measures to Change Syria’s North Demographically

France, Israel Sought to Establish Terror State in Syria: Turkey FM

EU Should Fear Militants It Backs in Syria, Not Refugees: President Assad

Israeli Regime Plans 2,300 Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank: Report

Prerequisites for Saudi-Yemeni War-Ending Deal?

Syrian President Calls Donald Trump ‘Best’ US President for His Honesty

EU Reiterates Israeli Settlements in Palestine Are Illegal after US New Decision

Turkey Begins Deporting Detained ISIS Militants

North Korea Fires Two Missiles after Warnings to US

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

‘Way Too Early’ to Speak of Negotiations with US: Taliban

Saturday 30 November 2019
 
 
 
 
 
‘Way Too Early’ to Speak of Negotiations with US: Taliban
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The Afghan Taliban militant group says it is “way too early” to speak of restarting direct negotiations with Washington, a day after US President Donald Trump paid a surprise visit to Afghanistan and said Washington is resuming talks with the militant group.

During his first visit to Afghanistan since he took office, Trump said on Thursday, “The Taliban wants to make a deal and we are meeting with them.”

“We say it has to be a ceasefire and they didn’t want to do a ceasefire and now they want to do a ceasefire, I believe. It will probably work out that way,” Trump told reporters during his surprise Thanksgiving Day visit to the US troops at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan.

But Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Friday that impediments remained in the way of a resumption of the talks.

“It is way too early to talk about the resumption of talks for now,” he told AFP, noting that the militant group would give an official reaction to Trump’s remarks later.

Trump ended yearlong talks with the Taliban in September. The negotiations were aimed at ending the 18-year war in Afghanistan. He said at the time that the decision to end the talks was his response to a deadly bomb blast by the militants that killed 12 people in the Afghan capital of Kabul on September 5, including an American soldier.

The administration of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had been kept out of those talks. The Taliban have been saying they do not recognize the Kabul government.

Trump’s visit came after the release of two Western hostages by the militants earlier this month as part of a swap deal with the Afghan government.

President Ghani has proposed an initiative of his own to open direct talks between his government and the Taliban.

The US invaded Afghanistan in October 2001 and overthrew a Taliban regime in power at the time. But US forces have remained bogged down there through the presidencies of George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and now Donald Trump.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Taliban Negotiations

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Saudi Crimes: Displaced Yemenis Face Hunger,Severe Frost as Winter Arrives
Hundreds of Displaced Syrian Families Return Homes in Halfaya,Hama Northwestern Countryside
Iran Capital Hosts Massive Pro-Establishment Rally
Palestinian Toddler Suffers Head Injury after Israeli Settlers Attack al-Khalil in West Bank
Saudi Crimes: Displaced Yemenis Face Hunger,Severe Frost as Winter Arrives

Saudi Crimes: Displaced Yemenis Face Hunger,Severe Frost as Winter Arrives

Israeli Regime Cracks down on Palestinians Protesting US Shift on Settlements in Occupied Territories
Syrian Army Establishes Control over Several Villages in Idlib Countryside
Protesters Burn American Flags,Pictures of Trump in Front of US Embassy in Beirut
Hundreds of French People Rally in Support of Yellow Vest Protester Who Lost An Eye