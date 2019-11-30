Qatari Foreign Minister Visited Saudi Arabia Last Month amid Political Rift

Alwaght- Qatar's foreign minister made an unannounced visit to the Saudi Arabia last month, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and Reuters News Agency, a move that may signal a thaw in the two-year-old dispute among the two Persian Gulf Arab states

During his visit, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met senior Saudi officials and made an offer to end the rift between Qatar and its blockading neighbors, an Arab official told the WSJ on Thursday.

It was unclear if the visit included a meeting with Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

This was the highest-level visit by a Qatari official to the kingdom since May when Qatar's prime minister attended an Arab summit in Mecca.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a land, air and sea blockade on Qatar in June 2017 over accusations of its support for "terrorism". Qatar has repeatedly denied the accusations.

The boycotting nations set 13 demands for lifting the boycott, including the closing down of Al Jazeera Media Network, shuttering a Turkish military base and reducing ties with Iran.