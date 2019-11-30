Six Yemeni Civilians Killed in Saudi Artillery Attack

Alwaght- Six Yemeni civilians were killed and several others injured on Friday as result of artillery attacks by the Saudi-led coalition in the northwestern province of Sa’ada and the western coastal province of Hudaydah.

Yemen's al-Masirah television network reported that five civilians were killed in the Monabbih district of Sa’ada on Friday afternoon.

The sixth victim was a little girl who lost her life in a similar strike on the Upper al-Jah area of Bayt al-Faqih district in Hudaydah. Her mother and four sisters were also injured in the shelling.

On Wednesday, ten African refugees were killed in an aerial assault of the same type in the al-Raqou area of the province.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies have been engaged in a deadly campaign they launched against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing Ansarullah.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives ever since.

The United Nations says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.