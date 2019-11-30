Iraqi Premier Says He Will Resign Following Ayatollah Sistani Call

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 30 November 2019

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

Iran's Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots
Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq? Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people’s rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

‘Way Too Early’ to Speak of Negotiations with US: Taliban

The Afghan Taliban militant group says it is “way too early” to speak of restarting direct negotiations with Washington, a day after US President Donald Trump paid a surprise visit to Afghanistan and said Washington is resuming talks with the militant group.

Tucker Carlson Only Mainstream Pundit Properly Covering OPCW Bombshell That Tucker Carlson is one of the few pundits willing to report on a bombshell revelation about a chemical attack in Syria, may say more about the state of the corporate press than it does about Carlson’s character.

Qatari Foreign Minister Visited Saudi Arabia Last Month amid Political Rift Qatar’s foreign minister made an unannounced visit to the Saudi Arabia last month, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and Reuters News Agency, a move that may signal a thaw in the two-year-old dispute among the two Persian Gulf Arab states

The New York Times’ Long History of Endorsing US-Backed Coups The New York Times Editorial Board, it seems, rarely meets a coup backed by the US government that it doesn’t approve of.

New Advanced Destroyer to Join Iran Navy Soon: Commander Iran’s Navy Commander said state-of-the-art destroyer Dena, which has been designed and manufactured domestically, will join the Navy’s fleet in coming months.

Yemeni Forces Down Saudi Apache Helicopter: Spokesman Yemen’s Armed Forces have downed a Saudi Apache helicopter using "new technology" and have filmed the operation, the force’s spokesman announced on Friday.

Israeli Regime Forces Kill Palestinian Teen in Besieged Gaza Israeli regime forces have shot and killed a Palestinian teenage boy while attacking anti-occupation protests near the besieged Gaza Strip.

France Summons Turkish Envoy after Erdogan Calls Macron ’Brain Dead’ France summoned the Turkish ambassador to Paris on Friday to protest over Turkish president’s remarks that described French President as “brain dead.”

Six Yemeni Civilians Killed in Saudi Artillery Attack Six Yemeni civilians were killed and several others injured on Friday as result of artillery attacks by the Saudi-led coalition in the northwestern province of Sa’ada and the western coastal province of Hudaydah.

Iraqi Premier Says He Will Resign Following Ayatollah Sistani Call Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi announced his resignation on Friday in response to a call by the country’s top Shiite cleric, who urged Iraqi lawmakers to "reconsider" their options regarding the future of Iraq, rocked by weeks of deadly anti-establishment unrest.

US Struggling To Save Brain Dead Arab-Israeli Normalization Project US is promoting the idea that Arab world is now ready to normalize but new generation of anti-normalization Arab leaders are rising.

128 Yemeni Ansarullah Prisoners Released from Saudi Prisons: Red Cross As many as 128 prisoners belonging to Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has been released from Saudi prisons and returned to the capital Sana’a, The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

Tehran, Baghdad Condemn Attack on Iranian Consulate in Najaf Iranian and Iraqi governments condemned an attack on Iran’s in the holy Shiite city of Najaf, with the Iraqi government saying the raid was actually meant to damage “historical” ties between the two neighbors.

Israeli Regime to Build 11,000 More Illegal Settlements Near Al-Quds Israeli regime seeks to build thousands of new illegal settlements near al-Quds (Jerusalem) ignoring international outcry against the Tel Aviv’s land expropriation and settlement expansion policies in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Baghdad-Erbil Agreement: Potentials, Obstacles There is a growing interest for an agreement ending the disputes between Kurdistan region and Baghdad but there are unavoidable obstacles.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Turkey Refuses to Back NATO Military Plans over Syria Dispute: Report Turkey is blackmailing NATO, refusing to back its defense plan for the Baltics and Poland until the alliance offers Ankara more political support for its fight against Kurdish YPG militants in northern Syria, Reuters reported.

Israeli Regime Strikes Gaza after Protests across Palestine The Israeli regime, in latest act of aggression, launched fresh air strikes on the Gaza Strip after Palestinians in the blockaded enclave and the occupied West Bank marked a “day of rage” in protest against the US’s contentious declaration of support for the regime’s land garb policy.

US Gradual Steps to Cordon Off Russia in Caucasus Washington build its efforts on an interest by Georgia to develop partnership with the West and NATO.

Anti-Government Protests Takes Turns in Iraq Anti-government protests in Iraq were escalated on Monday following a period of calm amid persisting discontent with economic conditions.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Saturday 30 November 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi announced his resignation on Friday in response to a call by the country’s top Shiite cleric, who urged Iraqi lawmakers to "reconsider" their options regarding the future of Iraq, rocked by weeks of deadly anti-establishment unrest.

"In response to this call, and in order to facilitate it as quickly as possible, I will present to parliament a demand (to accept) my resignation from the leadership of the current government," a statement signed by Abdul Mahdi said on Friday.

The prime minster added that the measure would allow the parliamentarians to “reconsider their options.”

“Everyone knows that I had previously suggested this option (to resign) during public and formal statements.”

The statement did not elaborate on the time of an official resignation.

The parliament is to hold an emergency session on Sunday.

Abdul Mahdi’s statement came shortly after Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani addressed weekly Friday prayers in the holy city of Karbala.

The top cleric said the government "appears to have been unable to deal with the events of the past two months." Sistani called on the parliament, “which the current government originates from, to reconsider its options, given the difficult circumstances of the country.”

Also in his Friday remarks, Sistani called on protesters to “separate their ranks from non-peaceful individuals and cooperate on shunning saboteurs” abusing the peaceful protests.

The top cleric also urged security forces to avoid attacking demonstrations of peaceful nature.

Sistani warned that “enemies and their levers” are planning to “plunge the country into internal strife” and bring the country back to the "era of dictatorship" - in an apparent reference to the rule of Saddam Hussein.

Nearly two months of protests have rocked primarily the capital city of Baghdad and southern areas of Iraq.

The protesters have expressed frustration with the failing economy and have demanded political and anti-corruption reforms.

The rallies have, however, turned into violent confrontations in numerous occasions, with reports alleging that certain foreign-backed elements have been seeking to wreak havoc in the country.

Since October 1, more than 300 people have been killed in the country, according to the Iraqi parliament’s human rights commission.

 

Iraq Adel Abdul Mahdi Ayatollah Sistani

