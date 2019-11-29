US Struggling To Save Brain Dead Arab-Israeli Normalization Project

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq? Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people’s rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

‘Way Too Early’ to Speak of Negotiations with US: Taliban

‘Way Too Early’ to Speak of Negotiations with US: Taliban

The Afghan Taliban militant group says it is “way too early” to speak of restarting direct negotiations with Washington, a day after US President Donald Trump paid a surprise visit to Afghanistan and said Washington is resuming talks with the militant group.

Tucker Carlson Only Mainstream Pundit Properly Covering OPCW Bombshell That Tucker Carlson is one of the few pundits willing to report on a bombshell revelation about a chemical attack in Syria, may say more about the state of the corporate press than it does about Carlson’s character.

Qatari Foreign Minister Visited Saudi Arabia Last Month amid Political Rift Qatar’s foreign minister made an unannounced visit to the Saudi Arabia last month, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and Reuters News Agency, a move that may signal a thaw in the two-year-old dispute among the two Persian Gulf Arab states

The New York Times’ Long History of Endorsing US-Backed Coups The New York Times Editorial Board, it seems, rarely meets a coup backed by the US government that it doesn’t approve of.

New Advanced Destroyer to Join Iran Navy Soon: Commander Iran’s Navy Commander said state-of-the-art destroyer Dena, which has been designed and manufactured domestically, will join the Navy’s fleet in coming months.

Yemeni Forces Down Saudi Apache Helicopter: Spokesman Yemen’s Armed Forces have downed a Saudi Apache helicopter using "new technology" and have filmed the operation, the force’s spokesman announced on Friday.

Israeli Regime Forces Kill Palestinian Teen in Besieged Gaza Israeli regime forces have shot and killed a Palestinian teenage boy while attacking anti-occupation protests near the besieged Gaza Strip.

France Summons Turkish Envoy after Erdogan Calls Macron ’Brain Dead’ France summoned the Turkish ambassador to Paris on Friday to protest over Turkish president’s remarks that described French President as “brain dead.”

Six Yemeni Civilians Killed in Saudi Artillery Attack Six Yemeni civilians were killed and several others injured on Friday as result of artillery attacks by the Saudi-led coalition in the northwestern province of Sa’ada and the western coastal province of Hudaydah.

Iraqi Premier Says He Will Resign Following Ayatollah Sistani Call Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi announced his resignation on Friday in response to a call by the country’s top Shiite cleric, who urged Iraqi lawmakers to "reconsider" their options regarding the future of Iraq, rocked by weeks of deadly anti-establishment unrest.

US Struggling To Save Brain Dead Arab-Israeli Normalization Project US is promoting the idea that Arab world is now ready to normalize but new generation of anti-normalization Arab leaders are rising.

128 Yemeni Ansarullah Prisoners Released from Saudi Prisons: Red Cross As many as 128 prisoners belonging to Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has been released from Saudi prisons and returned to the capital Sana’a, The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

Tehran, Baghdad Condemn Attack on Iranian Consulate in Najaf Iranian and Iraqi governments condemned an attack on Iran’s in the holy Shiite city of Najaf, with the Iraqi government saying the raid was actually meant to damage “historical” ties between the two neighbors.

Israeli Regime to Build 11,000 More Illegal Settlements Near Al-Quds Israeli regime seeks to build thousands of new illegal settlements near al-Quds (Jerusalem) ignoring international outcry against the Tel Aviv’s land expropriation and settlement expansion policies in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Baghdad-Erbil Agreement: Potentials, Obstacles There is a growing interest for an agreement ending the disputes between Kurdistan region and Baghdad but there are unavoidable obstacles.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Turkey Refuses to Back NATO Military Plans over Syria Dispute: Report Turkey is blackmailing NATO, refusing to back its defense plan for the Baltics and Poland until the alliance offers Ankara more political support for its fight against Kurdish YPG militants in northern Syria, Reuters reported.

Israeli Regime Strikes Gaza after Protests across Palestine The Israeli regime, in latest act of aggression, launched fresh air strikes on the Gaza Strip after Palestinians in the blockaded enclave and the occupied West Bank marked a “day of rage” in protest against the US’s contentious declaration of support for the regime’s land garb policy.

US Gradual Steps to Cordon Off Russia in Caucasus Washington build its efforts on an interest by Georgia to develop partnership with the West and NATO.

Anti-Government Protests Takes Turns in Iraq Anti-government protests in Iraq were escalated on Monday following a period of calm amid persisting discontent with economic conditions.

alwaght.com
US Struggling To Save Brain Dead Arab-Israeli Normalization Project

Saturday 30 November 2019
 
 
 
 
 
US Struggling To Save Brain Dead Arab-Israeli Normalization Project

Alwaght- While the US efforts to implement Trump initiative known as "the deal of the century" to close the Palestine cause and end the Arab-Israeli dispute forever have all met their failure, it seems that Washington still insists on proceeding with the plan and hopes to accelerate the diplomatic normalization between Tel Aviv and the Arab countries.

On Wednesday, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a Twitter message blasted the recent anti-American and Israeli statement published by the Arab foreign ministers, saying that it is time for the Arab countries to stop boycotting Tel Aviv and start partnership with it.

The Arab statement come in response to a last week statement by Pompeo who in a largely controversial and provocative measure said that the US recognizes the settlements the Israelis build in the occupied Palestinian territories in west of Jordan River. The Arab countries' foreign ministers gathered in the Egyptian capital Cairo, condemning the US recognition of Tel Aviv's constructions in Ouccupied Palestinian lands, and highlighting the illegality Settlements.

The US paradoxical stances, which on the one hand recognize the Israeli settlements and deal a blow to the so-called peace process and on the other hand call for peace negotiations, reveal the imperious American dealing with the Arab countries to get their company to the deal of the century project as it discloses how decisively the diplomatic normalization plays a role in the American West Asia policy under President Donald Trump.

Trump extensively works to bring into existence an anti-Iranian coalition, or NATO-style Arab-Israeli front. Although such a coalition is yet to officially come to existence, Trump struggles to, using the Saudi and some of the other Arab countries' petrodollars, forge Israeli-Arab agreements in the face of Iran as an emerging power in the region.

Saudi Arabia is one of the countries that over the past decade has been moving to strengthening the relations with the Israeli regime and recognizing it as a legitimate state in the region. 

Saudi Arabia is one of the countries that over the past decade has been moving to strengthen the relations with the Israeli regime and recognize it as a legitimate state in the region. After assumption of power by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Riyadh insisted that the main enemy of the Arabs is Iran not the Israeli regime, a stance injecting optimism into Washington's project to diplomatically normalize between the Persian Gulf Arab monarchies and Tel Aviv.

The Arab-Israeli normalization project is not a new case. Initial steps towards it were taken when in 1977 the contemporaneous Egyptian President Anwar Sadat visited the occupied Palestinian territories and met with the Israeli leaders. Sadat's move marked breaking of a taboo never broken in the Arab world to that date.

The Egyptian decision for a thaw with the Israelis was taken following a series of defeats the Arab states sustained in wars with the Israeli regime. After 12 days of secret talks with the Israeli leaders with US mediation, Sadat finally signed on September 17, 1978 first Arab-Israeli peace treaty in Camp David.

Since the 1990s, some Arab countries sought a path similar to Sadat's. Jordan toped the number of countries interested to normalize ties with Tel Aviv.

However, the Arab uprisings over the past decade on the one hand and the sweeping victories of the resistant groups, mainly in Lebanon and Gaza, over the much-vaunted Israeli military, left impacts on the Arab and Muslim public's tendency towards compromises to the Israelis.

But the Israelis and the Americans are staging a massive propaganda campaign to paint the truth differently. Pompeo, for example, promotes the idea that a tendency towards normalization is now in the making among the Arab elites. The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does the same. He reveals the secret meetings between the Israeli and Arab diplomats and also exchanged visits as signs that it is time for normalization with Persian Gulf Arab countries.

Pompeo referred to a conference of a small group of Arab liberal thinkers who on November 20 gathered in London to push efforts for Arab-Israeli normalization. New York Times investigation has found that the meeting was funded by American Jewish lobbies. Additionally, the elites highlighted peace efforts to go based on the pre-1967 borders, something opposite to the Israeli and American measures in the occupied territories. In fact, any independent view of the roots of the crisis guides to the American racist and biased measures that encourage the Israeli settlements projects and pave the way to annexation of over 60 percent of the West Bank to the already-occupied territories. 

Abdulbari Atwan, a senior Arab journalist, describes the Arab elites who are praised for their pro-normalization stances by Pompeo as American mouthpieces forsaking all Arab and Islamic values of justice. Atwan praised Tunisian President Qais Saeed who labeled any form of normalization as a "betrayal" of the Palestinian cause. 

This vision is augmenting in the Arab world day by day. The proof to this is rise of new President Qais Saeed who has come to power in Tunisia democratically, contrary to the despotic rulers in such Arab countries as Saudi Arabia and the UAE who do not represent their people. Since the beginning of his administration, Saeed took positions supportive of Palestinians and deprecatory to the Israelis. 

EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

