Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 28 November 2019

Editor's Choice

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq? Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people’s rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

News

128 Yemeni Ansarullah Prisoners Released from Saudi Prisons: Red Cross

128 Yemeni Ansarullah Prisoners Released from Saudi Prisons: Red Cross

As many as 128 prisoners belonging to Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has been released from Saudi prisons and returned to the capital Sana’a, The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

Tehran, Baghdad Condemn Attack on Iranian Consulate in Najaf Iranian and Iraqi governments condemned an attack on Iran’s in the holy Shiite city of Najaf, with the Iraqi government saying the raid was actually meant to damage “historical” ties between the two neighbors.

Israeli Regime to Build 11,000 More Illegal Settlements Near Al-Quds Israeli regime seeks to build thousands of new illegal settlements near al-Quds (Jerusalem) ignoring international outcry against the Tel Aviv’s land expropriation and settlement expansion policies in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Turkey Refuses to Back NATO Military Plans over Syria Dispute: Report Turkey is blackmailing NATO, refusing to back its defense plan for the Baltics and Poland until the alliance offers Ankara more political support for its fight against Kurdish YPG militants in northern Syria, Reuters reported.

Israeli Regime Strikes Gaza after Protests across Palestine The Israeli regime, in latest act of aggression, launched fresh air strikes on the Gaza Strip after Palestinians in the blockaded enclave and the occupied West Bank marked a “day of rage” in protest against the US’s contentious declaration of support for the regime’s land garb policy.

Anti-Government Protests Takes Turns in Iraq Anti-government protests in Iraq were escalated on Monday following a period of calm amid persisting discontent with economic conditions.

Cancer-Hit Palestinian Inmate Dies in Israeli Custody A Palestinian prisoner, who was suffering from cancer, has died in Israeli regime’s custody, in what the Palestinian Authority has slammed as yet another “clinical killing” by the regime amid reports that he was denied adequate medical care.

Ansarullah Attack Inflicts Heavy Losses on Saudi-Backed Forces Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has launched a large-scale military operation against the Saudi-led coalition in the Red Sea port city of Mocha in response to Riyadh’s massive attacks in the province of Al Hudaydah, Al Masirah TV channel reported on Monday.

Yemen Faced with Outbreak of Dengue Fever: Red Cross Yemen is grappling with a new outbreak of dengue fever, The International Committee of the Red Cross Yemen (ICRC) warned on Monday, adding to its woes of war and cholera caused by a devastating Saudi-led aggression.

Saudi Regime Jails Dissidents amid Fierce Crackdown Saudi regime has imprisoned at least eight people, mostly intellectuals and writers, as a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals widens in the West-backed kingdom.

Jewelry of Billion Euros Worth Stolen from German Museum Thieves in the German city of Dresden have broken into o Green Vault Museum, making swiped hundreds of artifacts in what German media has described as the biggest such theft since the second world war.

Tehran Hosts Massive Pro-Establishment Rally Crowds of Tehran residents have amassed at the Iranian capital’s Enqelab (Revolution) Square to avow support for the country’s Islamic establishment, condemn the recent violent rioting that broke out under the guise of fuel price protests, and convey their demands to the authorities.

Israeli Regime Cuts Palestinian Farmers’ Access to Their Land in Occupied W Bank Israeli regime has further restricted Palestinian farmers’ access to their land that is ended up on the wrong side of occupied West Bank separation wall, Russia Today reported.

Landslides Kill over 56 in Kenya as Heavy Rains Lash Country’s North West At least 56 people have been killed in northwestern Kenya triggered after heavy rains triggered on Saturday landslides and caused rivers to burst their banks.

1 Child under 5 Dies Every 10 Minutes in Yemen Due to Extreme Hunger Every 10 minutes a Yemeni child under the age of five dies from extreme hunger in the conflict-plagued and impoverished Arab country, the country’s minister of public health and population said, warning that the ongoing Saudi-led blockade is also taking a heavy toll on newborn babies.

Prince Andrew Booted out of Buckingham Palace over Epstein Scandal British Prince Andrew Andrew’s charity office is leaving Buckingham Palace over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Turkish Forces Attack Key Town in Northern Syria Turkish forces and allied militants have attacked Syria’s Ayn Issa town in northern province of Raqqa, more than a month after they mounted a cross-border offensive to clear the region of YPG Kurdish militants.

Turkey Offers $700,000 Bounty for Exiled Palestinian Strongman Dahlan Turkey says it would give four million lira ($700,000) for information leading to the arrest of exiled former strongman of Palestinian Fatah party, Mohammed Dahlan.

US Major Obstacle to Government Formation in Lebanon: Hezbollah Hezbollah named the US the most prominent obstacle lying in the way of formation of a government in Lebanon.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Baghdad-Erbil Agreement: Potentials, Obstacles

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

Tehran, Baghdad Condemn Attack on Iranian Consulate in Najaf

128 Yemeni Ansarullah Prisoners Released from Saudi Prisons: Red Cross

Israeli Regime to Build 11,000 More Illegal Settlements Near Al-Quds

Jewelry of Billion Euros Worth Stolen from German Museum

Ansarullah Attack Inflicts Heavy Losses on Saudi-Backed Forces

Israeli Regime Strikes Gaza after Protests across Palestine

What’s Behind Pence’s Iraq Trip?

In WWII-Era Fashion, Saudi-led Coalition is Weaponizing Disease in Yemen

Tehran Hosts Massive Pro-Establishment Rally

Baghdad-Erbil Agreement: Potentials, Obstacles

Tehran, Baghdad Condemn Attack on Iranian Consulate in Najaf

Bolivia’s Coup Gov’t Targets Alternative Media as Crackdown Turns Increasingly Violent

Netanyahu Rivals, Protesters Seek to Oust Him after Indictment

Cancer-Hit Palestinian Inmate Dies in Israeli Custody

Turkish Forces Attack Key Town in Northern Syria

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Reforming Electoral Laws as Only Way to End Protests

Turkey Refuses to Back NATO Military Plans over Syria Dispute: Report

Landslides Kill over 56 in Kenya as Heavy Rains Lash Country’s North West

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Tehran, Baghdad Condemn Attack on Iranian Consulate in Najaf

Thursday 28 November 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Tehran, Baghdad Condemn Attack on Iranian Consulate in Najaf
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iranian and Iraqi governments condemned an attack on Iran’s in the holy Shiite city of Najaf, with the Iraqi government saying the raid was actually meant to damage “historical” ties between the two neighbors.

On Wednesday, a group of rioters stormed into the Islamic Republic’s diplomatic mission in Najaf and set it ablaze. They also replaced the Iranian flag with an Iraqi one.

Staff at the Iranian consulate evacuated safely before the attack in the holy city, which was later placed under a curfew, state media reported.

Police and civil defense first responders said the consulate had already been evacuated of its staff.

Speaking on Thursday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi expressed disgust at the attack and urged the Iraqi government to “take responsible, decisive and effective action against destructive agents and aggressors.”

Reminding the Iraqi officials about their responsibility to protect diplomats and diplomatic missions, he said, “Iran has officially communicated its strong protest to Iraq’s ambassador in Tehran.”

 ‘US, Saudi, Israel intending to defame Iraqi Shia cities’

In a tweet, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani’s special advisor on international affairs, said Saudi Arabia, Israel and the US are behind the unrest in Iraq.

Saudi and American embassies in Iraq, he added, are using the remaining Daesh elements in the Arab country to “defame” Najaf and Karbala.

Similarly, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry condemned the incident in strongest terms, saying the attack had been perpetrated “by strangers ... distant from the reality of demonstrations taking place in a number of Iraqi cities.”

“We believe that its purpose is clear; to harm the historical relations between Iraq and Iran and countries of the world whose missions are in Iraq,” it said in a statement.

The ministry further warned against “the entry of persons who want to divert the demonstrations with the right demands from the seriousness of legal discipline and its proper course. The consulate in Najaf has been exposed to clear evidence of their agendas that are distant from the national demands; we stress the need to secure missions and not to expose those working in them.”

Casualty reports

There are conflicting reports on the number of casualties in Wednesday’s attack, which led to the imposition of a curfew in Najaf.

Luay Yasiri, the governor of Najaf province, said Thursday that 47 police personnel had been injured during clashes with the rioters outside the Iranian consulate, adding that firefighters were still working to extinguish the fire.

However, a police official, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Associated Press that one protester had been killed and 35 others wounded when police fired live ammunition to prevent them from entering the consulate.

Iraq sends commanders to southern regions

In another development on Thursday, the Iraqi military announced that it had deployed commanders to the country’s strife-torn southern provinces to “restore order.”

“An emergency unit has been set up under the supervision of the governors” to “impose security and restore order,” it said in a statement.

“On the orders of the commander in chief of the armed forces, Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, some military commanders have been appointed to this unit to direct and control all security and military forces and assist the governors in their mission,” he added.

Earlier this month, a group of assailants attacked the Iranian consulate in the holy Iraqi city of Karbala, scaling concrete barriers surrounding the building.

Heads of Karbala tribes apologized to the Iranian nation and government over the incident and stressed brotherly relations between the two countries.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Iraq Consulate Najaf Riot

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Hundreds of Displaced Syrian Families Return Homes in Halfaya,Hama Northwestern Countryside
Iran Capital Hosts Massive Pro-Establishment Rally
Palestinian Toddler Suffers Head Injury after Israeli Settlers Attack al-Khalil in West Bank
Israeli Settlers Burn,Vandalize 50 Cars of Palestinians in Occupied West Bank
Hundreds of Displaced Syrian Families Return Homes in Halfaya,Hama Northwestern Countryside

Hundreds of Displaced Syrian Families Return Homes in Halfaya,Hama Northwestern Countryside

Syrian Army Establishes Control over Several Villages in Idlib Countryside
Protesters Burn American Flags,Pictures of Trump in Front of US Embassy in Beirut
Hundreds of French People Rally in Support of Yellow Vest Protester Who Lost An Eye
Video: Car Bomb Kills 9 in SyriasTal Abyad,Occupied by Turkey