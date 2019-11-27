Baghdad-Erbil Agreement: Potentials, Obstacles

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 28 November 2019

Editor's Choice

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq? Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people’s rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

News

Israeli Regime to Build 11,000 More Illegal Settlements Near Al-Quds

Israeli Regime to Build 11,000 More Illegal Settlements Near Al-Quds

Israeli regime seeks to build thousands of new illegal settlements near al-Quds (Jerusalem) ignoring international outcry against the Tel Aviv’s land expropriation and settlement expansion policies in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Turkey Refuses to Back NATO Military Plans over Syria Dispute: Report Turkey is blackmailing NATO, refusing to back its defense plan for the Baltics and Poland until the alliance offers Ankara more political support for its fight against Kurdish YPG militants in northern Syria, Reuters reported.

Israeli Regime Strikes Gaza after Protests across Palestine The Israeli regime, in latest act of aggression, launched fresh air strikes on the Gaza Strip after Palestinians in the blockaded enclave and the occupied West Bank marked a “day of rage” in protest against the US’s contentious declaration of support for the regime’s land garb policy.

Anti-Government Protests Takes Turns in Iraq Anti-government protests in Iraq were escalated on Monday following a period of calm amid persisting discontent with economic conditions.

Cancer-Hit Palestinian Inmate Dies in Israeli Custody A Palestinian prisoner, who was suffering from cancer, has died in Israeli regime’s custody, in what the Palestinian Authority has slammed as yet another “clinical killing” by the regime amid reports that he was denied adequate medical care.

Ansarullah Attack Inflicts Heavy Losses on Saudi-Backed Forces Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has launched a large-scale military operation against the Saudi-led coalition in the Red Sea port city of Mocha in response to Riyadh’s massive attacks in the province of Al Hudaydah, Al Masirah TV channel reported on Monday.

Yemen Faced with Outbreak of Dengue Fever: Red Cross Yemen is grappling with a new outbreak of dengue fever, The International Committee of the Red Cross Yemen (ICRC) warned on Monday, adding to its woes of war and cholera caused by a devastating Saudi-led aggression.

Saudi Regime Jails Dissidents amid Fierce Crackdown Saudi regime has imprisoned at least eight people, mostly intellectuals and writers, as a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals widens in the West-backed kingdom.

Jewelry of Billion Euros Worth Stolen from German Museum Thieves in the German city of Dresden have broken into o Green Vault Museum, making swiped hundreds of artifacts in what German media has described as the biggest such theft since the second world war.

Tehran Hosts Massive Pro-Establishment Rally Crowds of Tehran residents have amassed at the Iranian capital’s Enqelab (Revolution) Square to avow support for the country’s Islamic establishment, condemn the recent violent rioting that broke out under the guise of fuel price protests, and convey their demands to the authorities.

Israeli Regime Cuts Palestinian Farmers’ Access to Their Land in Occupied W Bank Israeli regime has further restricted Palestinian farmers’ access to their land that is ended up on the wrong side of occupied West Bank separation wall, Russia Today reported.

Landslides Kill over 56 in Kenya as Heavy Rains Lash Country’s North West At least 56 people have been killed in northwestern Kenya triggered after heavy rains triggered on Saturday landslides and caused rivers to burst their banks.

1 Child under 5 Dies Every 10 Minutes in Yemen Due to Extreme Hunger Every 10 minutes a Yemeni child under the age of five dies from extreme hunger in the conflict-plagued and impoverished Arab country, the country’s minister of public health and population said, warning that the ongoing Saudi-led blockade is also taking a heavy toll on newborn babies.

Prince Andrew Booted out of Buckingham Palace over Epstein Scandal British Prince Andrew Andrew’s charity office is leaving Buckingham Palace over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Turkish Forces Attack Key Town in Northern Syria Turkish forces and allied militants have attacked Syria’s Ayn Issa town in northern province of Raqqa, more than a month after they mounted a cross-border offensive to clear the region of YPG Kurdish militants.

Turkey Offers $700,000 Bounty for Exiled Palestinian Strongman Dahlan Turkey says it would give four million lira ($700,000) for information leading to the arrest of exiled former strongman of Palestinian Fatah party, Mohammed Dahlan.

US Major Obstacle to Government Formation in Lebanon: Hezbollah Hezbollah named the US the most prominent obstacle lying in the way of formation of a government in Lebanon.

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Reforming Electoral Laws as Only Way to End Protests Ayatollah Sayyed Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, urged politicians and legislators to speed up reforming electoral laws, arguing that nothing but the changes can resolve weeks of protests across the Arab country.

Jaafari Accused US of Occupying Syria Oil Wells, Looting Resources Syria’s Permanent Envoy to the UN, Bashar al-Jaafari, blamed the US for occupying the war-torn country’s oil fields and looting its resources as the UN remains silent on Washington’s act of theft.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

Baghdad-Erbil Agreement: Potentials, Obstacles

Jewelry of Billion Euros Worth Stolen from German Museum

Ansarullah Attack Inflicts Heavy Losses on Saudi-Backed Forces

Saudi Regime Jails Dissidents amid Fierce Crackdown

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Reforming Electoral Laws as Only Way to End Protests

Turkey Refuses to Back NATO Military Plans over Syria Dispute: Report

What’s Netanyahu’s Political Fate After Indictment?

Israeli Regime Cuts Palestinian Farmers’ Access to Their Land in Occupied W Bank

Cancer-Hit Palestinian Inmate Dies in Israeli Custody

Prince Andrew Booted out of Buckingham Palace over Epstein Scandal

US Major Obstacle to Government Formation in Lebanon: Hezbollah

Turkey’s Measures to Change Syria’s North Demographically

Turkish Forces Attack Key Town in Northern Syria

Yemen Faced with Outbreak of Dengue Fever: Red Cross

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

Landslides Kill over 56 in Kenya as Heavy Rains Lash Country’s North West

How Does Southern Yemen Peace Deal Affect War Course?

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq?

Iraqi Popular Forces Say They Support Iraq Protests, but Won’t Interfere

Will Iraq Impeachment Plan Calm Protests?

Five Years On, Saudi Attacks on Yemen’s Farmers Are Pushing the Whole Country into Famine

Saudi Sahwa: A Discourse Revolution in Salaifism

Russia Concerned over US Troops ِDeployment to Saudi Arabia

Twitter Boss Met Bin Salman after Saudi Spy Discovered

18 Palestinians Killed as Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Continues for 2nd Day

Why Is Saudi Arabia Sending New Weapons to Yemen’s Aden?

Bolivia’s Coup Gov’t Targets Alternative Media as Crackdown Turns Increasingly Violent

Nine Students Killed in Afghanistan Mine Blast

States that Side with India over Kashmir to Face Our Missiles: Pakistan’s Minister

US Sanctions Harm Iranians’ Right to Health

ISIS Terrorist Group Names New Leader

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Baghdad-Erbil Agreement: Potentials, Obstacles

Thursday 28 November 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Baghdad-Erbil Agreement: Potentials, Obstacles
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- As the anti-government protests in Iraq flow down after a month of critical conditions that required the security forces to stay on high alert and even react, now the major issues of the country that have always overshadowed the political scene seem to be resurfacing again. One major issue is the unsettled disputes between the central government and the Kurdish region. Over the past year, the government of Masrour Barzani has pressed extensively to strike a deal with the government of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi. Whoever, the pro-agreement efforts and negotiations were put on hold as the protests against corruption and poor living conditions have hit the country over the past two months. 

Now that the situation is calming, the Kurdish politicians including the president of Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) Nechervan Barzani, have begun to highlight the need to resume the dialogue with Baghdad for a comprehensive accord that will put an end to the disputes that have been standing since the collapse of Saddam Hussein in 2003. The political milieu is now in a way that both Baghdad and Erbil are interested to see a solution to the cases that require a permanent settlement. But the question is that how likely is a deal? To put it differently, what capabilities and obstacles does an Erbil-Baghdad agreement face? 

The potentials for an agreement 

A settlement for the disputes of the two sides, a demand now 16-years-old, at present has the potentials of materialization more than any other time. Here are some of the capacities for an accord: 

1. In the years before 2017, namely before the Kurdish defeat in Kirkuk and loss of the oil-rich city to the Iraqi forces, the KRG judged its power in the military, economy, and security as equal as that of Baghdad government. Such a self-image emboldened it to call for even-leveled negotiations with the central government, much like two independent states discussing a contentious matter. After the ISIS emergence in the country, the Kurdish government stepped up its pro-independence campaign. But this strategy failed as Baghdad reacted severely to a referendum arranged by the former KRG president Masood Barzani who shrugged off all of the opposition voices to his plan even by his Western allies. Now, the autonomous region’s politicians have faced the realities and they seem to be more eager than before for an agreement with Baghdad. 

2. The Kurdish leaders are very well aware that they now have very limited trump cards in the negotiations with the central government. They know that Adel Abdul Mahdi’s government has an upper hand now. The most effective play card of the PM is the budget that is becoming a nightmare for Erbil. This is a very powerful bargaining chip in the hands of Baghdad that makes Barzani ready to offer special concessions to the PM all so that at least save the flow of cash under the budget share to the northern region. 

3. We can also refer to personal and leadership roles in politics. Presently Abdul Mahdi is peculiarly close to the Kurds in the north. His historical friendship with the Kurds, especially during the struggle against the rule of Saddam Hussein before 2003, provide common grounds for constructive talks. 

4. Furthermore, the government of Kurdistan wants a permanent solution to the disputes. It, underwent hard times as a result of Baghdad’s reduction of its share from the national budget to one-fourth between 2014 and 2019, does not want to re-experience such a predicament. That is why it backs an agreement between Baghdad and Erbil. 

The obstacles ahead of an agreement 

Although the ground for talks and an agreement is prepared more than any other time, there are obstacles that can potentially blockade an accord between Erbil and Baghdad. 

1. So far, the KRG has not yielded to a demand by Baghdad to hand over the oil facilities and pipelines in its territories to the Iraqi oil marketing government, known as SOMO. The Kurdish region asks for a kind of independence in marketing and selling the oil, something in contrast to the Iraqi national sovereignty. 

2. The Kurds still want the implementation of article 140 of the national constitution that asks for a solution for the dispute of control over regions like Kirkuk, Mosul, Salahaddin, and Diyala. But Baghdad wants them to abandon their calls surrounding the disputed regions. 

3. A large part of the Iraqi political parties now active in the country’s politics do not approve of give and take of concessions between Baghdad and Erbil. They warn that such dealing poses a threat to Iraq’s territorial integrity. This is another hurdle ahead of the grand agreement with Baghdad.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iraq Kurds Oil Kirkuk Talks

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Hundreds of Displaced Syrian Families Return Homes in Halfaya,Hama Northwestern Countryside
Iran Capital Hosts Massive Pro-Establishment Rally
Palestinian Toddler Suffers Head Injury after Israeli Settlers Attack al-Khalil in West Bank
Israeli Settlers Burn,Vandalize 50 Cars of Palestinians in Occupied West Bank
Hundreds of Displaced Syrian Families Return Homes in Halfaya,Hama Northwestern Countryside

Hundreds of Displaced Syrian Families Return Homes in Halfaya,Hama Northwestern Countryside

Syrian Army Establishes Control over Several Villages in Idlib Countryside
Protesters Burn American Flags,Pictures of Trump in Front of US Embassy in Beirut
Hundreds of French People Rally in Support of Yellow Vest Protester Who Lost An Eye
Video: Car Bomb Kills 9 in SyriasTal Abyad,Occupied by Turkey