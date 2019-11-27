Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 27 November 2019

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq? Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people’s rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box? Al-Baghdadi’s death has many implications on the developments of war in Syria as it will leave speculations open about the US next plans for Iraq.

Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Turkey Refuses to Back NATO Military Plans over Syria Dispute: Report Turkey is blackmailing NATO, refusing to back its defense plan for the Baltics and Poland until the alliance offers Ankara more political support for its fight against Kurdish YPG militants in northern Syria, Reuters reported.

Israeli Regime Strikes Gaza after Protests across Palestine The Israeli regime, in latest act of aggression, launched fresh air strikes on the Gaza Strip after Palestinians in the blockaded enclave and the occupied West Bank marked a “day of rage” in protest against the US’s contentious declaration of support for the regime’s land garb policy.

Anti-Government Protests Takes Turns in Iraq Anti-government protests in Iraq were escalated on Monday following a period of calm amid persisting discontent with economic conditions.

Cancer-Hit Palestinian Inmate Dies in Israeli Custody A Palestinian prisoner, who was suffering from cancer, has died in Israeli regime’s custody, in what the Palestinian Authority has slammed as yet another “clinical killing” by the regime amid reports that he was denied adequate medical care.

Ansarullah Attack Inflicts Heavy Losses on Saudi-Backed Forces Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has launched a large-scale military operation against the Saudi-led coalition in the Red Sea port city of Mocha in response to Riyadh’s massive attacks in the province of Al Hudaydah, Al Masirah TV channel reported on Monday.

Yemen Faced with Outbreak of Dengue Fever: Red Cross Yemen is grappling with a new outbreak of dengue fever, The International Committee of the Red Cross Yemen (ICRC) warned on Monday, adding to its woes of war and cholera caused by a devastating Saudi-led aggression.

Saudi Regime Jails Dissidents amid Fierce Crackdown Saudi regime has imprisoned at least eight people, mostly intellectuals and writers, as a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals widens in the West-backed kingdom.

Jewelry of Billion Euros Worth Stolen from German Museum Thieves in the German city of Dresden have broken into o Green Vault Museum, making swiped hundreds of artifacts in what German media has described as the biggest such theft since the second world war.

Tehran Hosts Massive Pro-Establishment Rally Crowds of Tehran residents have amassed at the Iranian capital’s Enqelab (Revolution) Square to avow support for the country’s Islamic establishment, condemn the recent violent rioting that broke out under the guise of fuel price protests, and convey their demands to the authorities.

Israeli Regime Cuts Palestinian Farmers’ Access to Their Land in Occupied W Bank Israeli regime has further restricted Palestinian farmers’ access to their land that is ended up on the wrong side of occupied West Bank separation wall, Russia Today reported.

Landslides Kill over 56 in Kenya as Heavy Rains Lash Country’s North West At least 56 people have been killed in northwestern Kenya triggered after heavy rains triggered on Saturday landslides and caused rivers to burst their banks.

1 Child under 5 Dies Every 10 Minutes in Yemen Due to Extreme Hunger Every 10 minutes a Yemeni child under the age of five dies from extreme hunger in the conflict-plagued and impoverished Arab country, the country’s minister of public health and population said, warning that the ongoing Saudi-led blockade is also taking a heavy toll on newborn babies.

Prince Andrew Booted out of Buckingham Palace over Epstein Scandal British Prince Andrew Andrew’s charity office is leaving Buckingham Palace over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Turkish Forces Attack Key Town in Northern Syria Turkish forces and allied militants have attacked Syria’s Ayn Issa town in northern province of Raqqa, more than a month after they mounted a cross-border offensive to clear the region of YPG Kurdish militants.

Turkey Offers $700,000 Bounty for Exiled Palestinian Strongman Dahlan Turkey says it would give four million lira ($700,000) for information leading to the arrest of exiled former strongman of Palestinian Fatah party, Mohammed Dahlan.

US Major Obstacle to Government Formation in Lebanon: Hezbollah Hezbollah named the US the most prominent obstacle lying in the way of formation of a government in Lebanon.

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Reforming Electoral Laws as Only Way to End Protests Ayatollah Sayyed Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, urged politicians and legislators to speed up reforming electoral laws, arguing that nothing but the changes can resolve weeks of protests across the Arab country.

Jaafari Accused US of Occupying Syria Oil Wells, Looting Resources Syria’s Permanent Envoy to the UN, Bashar al-Jaafari, blamed the US for occupying the war-torn country’s oil fields and looting its resources as the UN remains silent on Washington’s act of theft.

Iran Minister Due in Russia to ’Operationalize’ $5billion Loan Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardekanian will visit Moscow on Thursday to “operationalize” a $5 billion credit line for infrastructure projects, Press TV reported.

alwaght.com
Wednesday 27 November 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Speaking at a program on IRIB TV1  on Tuesday, Rahmani Fazli said over 50 military bases had been targeted during the violence, while  34 ambulances, 731 banks , 140 government sites, 70 gas stations, nine religious centers, 307 private vehicles, 183 military vehicles and 1076 private motorbikes had been vandalized and torched.

The number of the injured police officers and Basij forces was twice that of the hooligans who disturbed public order, he said, adding that facts and figures testify to the high degree of restraint exercised by police forces in dealing with the rioters.

He also estimated that between 130,000 and 200,000 people had taken part in the riots nationwide.

Rahmani Fazli also noted that a number of foreign media outlets had worked to fuel the unrest, adding some even broadcast images from 2017-2018 riots in Iran and the ongoing anti-government demonstrations in Iraq to portray the situation in Iran as chaotic.

The rioters, he noted, in groups of four or five, attacked public and private property using Molotov cocktails.

The minister explained that access to the Internet was initially restricted and later shut down completely when there was an increase in acts of violence and vandalism, adding the move was meant to prevent further damage and safeguard national security.

The rioters took advantage of a series of public protests that broke out in Iran on November 15 after the government announced a gasoline rationing measure.

Iran has, over the past days, arrested over 100 ringleaders and masterminds of the violent attacks.

The Judiciary has said a number of those elements were tied to the notorious US-backed Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) terror group, royalists as well as separatists — who were nabbed in the country’s border provinces — besides members of organized groups trained towards staging acts of sabotage.

Source: Press TV

 

EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Iran Protests

