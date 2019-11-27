Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 27 November 2019

Editor's Choice

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq? Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people’s rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box? Al-Baghdadi’s death has many implications on the developments of war in Syria as it will leave speculations open about the US next plans for Iraq.

News

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Turkey Refuses to Back NATO Military Plans over Syria Dispute: Report Turkey is blackmailing NATO, refusing to back its defense plan for the Baltics and Poland until the alliance offers Ankara more political support for its fight against Kurdish YPG militants in northern Syria, Reuters reported.

Israeli Regime Strikes Gaza after Protests across Palestine The Israeli regime, in latest act of aggression, launched fresh air strikes on the Gaza Strip after Palestinians in the blockaded enclave and the occupied West Bank marked a “day of rage” in protest against the US’s contentious declaration of support for the regime’s land garb policy.

US Gradual Steps to Cordon Off Russia in Caucasus Washington build its efforts on an interest by Georgia to develop partnership with the West and NATO.

Anti-Government Protests Takes Turns in Iraq Anti-government protests in Iraq were escalated on Monday following a period of calm amid persisting discontent with economic conditions.

Cancer-Hit Palestinian Inmate Dies in Israeli Custody A Palestinian prisoner, who was suffering from cancer, has died in Israeli regime’s custody, in what the Palestinian Authority has slammed as yet another “clinical killing” by the regime amid reports that he was denied adequate medical care.

Ansarullah Attack Inflicts Heavy Losses on Saudi-Backed Forces Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has launched a large-scale military operation against the Saudi-led coalition in the Red Sea port city of Mocha in response to Riyadh’s massive attacks in the province of Al Hudaydah, Al Masirah TV channel reported on Monday.

Yemen Faced with Outbreak of Dengue Fever: Red Cross Yemen is grappling with a new outbreak of dengue fever, The International Committee of the Red Cross Yemen (ICRC) warned on Monday, adding to its woes of war and cholera caused by a devastating Saudi-led aggression.

Saudi Regime Jails Dissidents amid Fierce Crackdown Saudi regime has imprisoned at least eight people, mostly intellectuals and writers, as a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals widens in the West-backed kingdom.

Jewelry of Billion Euros Worth Stolen from German Museum Thieves in the German city of Dresden have broken into o Green Vault Museum, making swiped hundreds of artifacts in what German media has described as the biggest such theft since the second world war.

Tehran Hosts Massive Pro-Establishment Rally Crowds of Tehran residents have amassed at the Iranian capital’s Enqelab (Revolution) Square to avow support for the country’s Islamic establishment, condemn the recent violent rioting that broke out under the guise of fuel price protests, and convey their demands to the authorities.

What’s Behind Pence’s Iraq Trip? The US Vice-president visited iraq without meeting with Baghdad officials.

Bolivia’s Coup Gov’t Targets Alternative Media as Crackdown Turns Increasingly Violent Facing increased resistance to its rule, the new “transition” government of Jeanine Añez in Bolivia has begun to purge and censor potential threats to its authority, including in the media.

Israeli Regime Cuts Palestinian Farmers’ Access to Their Land in Occupied W Bank Israeli regime has further restricted Palestinian farmers’ access to their land that is ended up on the wrong side of occupied West Bank separation wall, Russia Today reported.

Landslides Kill over 56 in Kenya as Heavy Rains Lash Country’s North West At least 56 people have been killed in northwestern Kenya triggered after heavy rains triggered on Saturday landslides and caused rivers to burst their banks.

What’s Netanyahu’s Political Fate After Indictment? Netanyahu is turning into a trouble for his party and an obstacle ahead of a new government.

1 Child under 5 Dies Every 10 Minutes in Yemen Due to Extreme Hunger Every 10 minutes a Yemeni child under the age of five dies from extreme hunger in the conflict-plagued and impoverished Arab country, the country’s minister of public health and population said, warning that the ongoing Saudi-led blockade is also taking a heavy toll on newborn babies.

In WWII-Era Fashion, Saudi-led Coalition is Weaponizing Disease in Yemen What’s happening in Yemen may not be literal biological warfare, but it is certainly biological warfare by other means.

Netanyahu Rivals, Protesters Seek to Oust Him after Indictment Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political opponents and hundreds of demonstrators have moved to capitalize on the indictment on charges relating to corruption, bribery and breach of trust against him, hoping to strip the weakened 70-year-old leader of power.

Prince Andrew Booted out of Buckingham Palace over Epstein Scandal British Prince Andrew Andrew’s charity office is leaving Buckingham Palace over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Cancer-Hit Palestinian Inmate Dies in Israeli Custody

Turkey Refuses to Back NATO Military Plans over Syria Dispute: Report

Israeli Regime Strikes Gaza after Protests across Palestine

Ansarullah Attack Inflicts Heavy Losses on Saudi-Backed Forces

US Gradual Steps to Cordon Off Russia in Caucasus

Anti-Government Protests Takes Turns in Iraq

Anti-Government Protests Takes Turns in Iraq

Israeli Regime Strikes Gaza after Protests across Palestine

Cancer-Hit Palestinian Inmate Dies in Israeli Custody

Turkey Refuses to Back NATO Military Plans over Syria Dispute: Report

Ansarullah Attack Inflicts Heavy Losses on Saudi-Backed Forces

US Gradual Steps to Cordon Off Russia in Caucasus

Bolivia’s Coup Gov’t Targets Alternative Media as Crackdown Turns Increasingly Violent

US Major Obstacle to Government Formation in Lebanon: Hezbollah

Iran Minister Due in Russia to ’Operationalize’ $5billion Loan

Netanyahu Rivals, Protesters Seek to Oust Him after Indictment

Cancer-Hit Palestinian Inmate Dies in Israeli Custody

Turkish Forces Attack Key Town in Northern Syria

Israeli Regime Cuts Palestinian Farmers’ Access to Their Land in Occupied W Bank

1 Child under 5 Dies Every 10 Minutes in Yemen Due to Extreme Hunger

Prince Andrew Booted out of Buckingham Palace over Epstein Scandal

Turkey Offers $700,000 Bounty for Exiled Palestinian Strongman Dahlan

US Gradual Steps to Cordon Off Russia in Caucasus

Landslides Kill over 56 in Kenya as Heavy Rains Lash Country’s North West

Saudi Regime Jails Dissidents amid Fierce Crackdown

Anti-Government Protests Takes Turns in Iraq

What’s Netanyahu’s Political Fate After Indictment?

What’s Behind Pence’s Iraq Trip?

Bolivia’s Coup Gov’t Targets Alternative Media as Crackdown Turns Increasingly Violent

Russia Concerned over US Troops ِDeployment to Saudi Arabia

US Major Obstacle to Government Formation in Lebanon: Hezbollah

Jewelry of Billion Euros Worth Stolen from German Museum

Iran Minister Due in Russia to ’Operationalize’ $5billion Loan

In WWII-Era Fashion, Saudi-led Coalition is Weaponizing Disease in Yemen

Tehran Hosts Massive Pro-Establishment Rally

Netanyahu Rivals, Protesters Seek to Oust Him after Indictment

Ansarullah Attack Inflicts Heavy Losses on Saudi-Backed Forces

Cancer-Hit Palestinian Inmate Dies in Israeli Custody

1 Child under 5 Dies Every 10 Minutes in Yemen Due to Extreme Hunger

Turkey Offers $700,000 Bounty for Exiled Palestinian Strongman Dahlan

Saudi Regime Jails Dissidents amid Fierce Crackdown

Anti-Government Protests Takes Turns in Iraq

Why Is Saudi Arabia Sending New Weapons to Yemen’s Aden?

EU Should Fear Militants It Backs in Syria, Not Refugees: President Assad

US Sanctions Harm Iranians’ Right to Health

States that Side with India over Kashmir to Face Our Missiles: Pakistan’s Minister

Israeli Regime Plans 2,300 Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank: Report

Iran Discovers Oil Field Containing 53bn Barrels of Crude: President

SDF Integration into Syrian Army: What Are Benefits?

Turkey Begins Deporting Detained ISIS Militants

Kuwait Relayed Iran’s Messages to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain: Deputy Foreign Minister

Erdogan US Visit: Goals, Results

Russia Concerned over US Troops ِDeployment to Saudi Arabia

France, Israel Sought to Establish Terror State in Syria: Turkey FM

Arrest of Gov’t Critic, Journalist Max Blumenthal Signals Escalation in War on Alternative Media

Turkey’s Measures to Change Syria’s North Demographically

North Korea Fires Two Missiles after Warnings to US

Iran Foiled 33mn Cyber Attacks in One Year: Minister

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box?

US, West Spy Services Provoke Unrest in Regional States: Iran Leader

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq?

Russian Military Questions US Claim of Hitting ISIS Leader

ISIS Terrorist Group Names New Leader

Why Is Saudi Arabia Sending New Weapons to Yemen’s Aden?

Will Iraq Impeachment Plan Calm Protests?

Trump Plan for Taking Syrian Oil Triggers Criticism

Turkey Summons US Ambassador as House Recognizes ’Armenian Genocide’

ISIS Leader Baghdadi ’Brainchild’ of US, His Death Unconfirmed: Russia

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen

States that Side with India over Kashmir to Face Our Missiles: Pakistan’s Minister

Saudi Sahwa: A Discourse Revolution in Salaifism

Foreign Intelligence Services Running Rampant in Iraq Protests

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Turkey Refuses to Back NATO Military Plans over Syria Dispute: Report

Wednesday 27 November 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Turkey Refuses to Back NATO Military Plans over Syria Dispute: Report
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Turkey is blackmailing NATO, refusing to back its defense plan for the Baltics and Poland until the alliance offers Ankara more political support for its fight against Kurdish YPG militants in northern Syria, Reuters reported.

The news agency cited four senior NATO sources as saying that Ankara has told its NATO envoy not to sign off on the plan and is taking a tough line in meetings and in private conversations, demanding the alliance recognize the YPG as terrorists in the formal wording.

The dispute, before NATO holds its 70th anniversary summit in London next week, is a sign of divisions between Ankara and Washington over Turkey’s offensive in northern Syria against the YPG militia, which it regards as terrorists with links to Kurdish militants on Turkish soil.

NATO envoys are seeking formal approval by all 29 member states for the military plan to defend Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia in the event of a Russian attack.

Without Turkey’s approval, it could be harder for NATO to step up its defenses in the Baltics and Poland quickly.

“They (the Turks) are taking eastern Europeans hostage, blocking approval of this military planning until they get concessions,” one of the diplomatic sources told Reuters.

A second source called Turkey’s behavior “disruptive” as NATO tries to show it is united after US President Donald Trump voiced skepticism about the alliance and French President Emmanuel Macron suggested it was experiencing “brain death”.

Asked about the issue, NATO’s spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said: “NATO has plans for defending all allies. NATO’s commitment to the safety and security of all allies is unwavering.”

The YPG is the core group within the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militia, which has recently became the target of a new Turkish incursion. While the group has been a long-standing US ally and fought against ISIS, Ankara regards it as an offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) – regarded both by the US and Turkey as a terrorist organization.

COLLECTIVE DEFENCE

The plan for the Baltic states and Poland, drawn up at their request after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, has no direct bearing on Turkey’s strategy in Syria, but it raises issues about security on all of NATO’s frontiers.

Under the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation’s 1949 founding treaty, an attack on one ally is an attack on all, and the alliance has military strategies for collective defense across its territory.

Turkey made its demands before its offensive in northern Syria but the issue has come to a head because of next week’s summit, at which security documents are to be approved.

NATO envoys still hope for a compromise because Ankara also needs leaders to approve a separate, upgraded military plan detailing how NATO would defend Turkey in the event of an attack, two of the diplomatic sources said.

Macron, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet on the summit’s margins to discuss Ankara’s Syria operation.

“Everyone is criticizing them (the Turks), but if they give in, it will be at the cost of non-interference in their Syria strategy,” one of the diplomatic sources said.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Turkey NATO Syria Kurds

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Hundreds of Displaced Syrian Families Return Homes in Halfaya,Hama Northwestern Countryside
Iran Capital Hosts Massive Pro-Establishment Rally
Palestinian Toddler Suffers Head Injury after Israeli Settlers Attack al-Khalil in West Bank
Israeli Settlers Burn,Vandalize 50 Cars of Palestinians in Occupied West Bank
Hundreds of Displaced Syrian Families Return Homes in Halfaya,Hama Northwestern Countryside

Hundreds of Displaced Syrian Families Return Homes in Halfaya,Hama Northwestern Countryside

Syrian Army Establishes Control over Several Villages in Idlib Countryside
Protesters Burn American Flags,Pictures of Trump in Front of US Embassy in Beirut
Hundreds of French People Rally in Support of Yellow Vest Protester Who Lost An Eye
Video: Car Bomb Kills 9 in SyriasTal Abyad,Occupied by Turkey