US Gradual Steps to Cordon Off Russia in Caucasus

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq? Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people’s rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box? Al-Baghdadi’s death has many implications on the developments of war in Syria as it will leave speculations open about the US next plans for Iraq.

News

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

Iran’s Minister Details Scale of Damage in Recent Riots

Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has detailed the scale of damage inflicted on public and private property during violent riots that recently hit several cities.

Turkey Refuses to Back NATO Military Plans over Syria Dispute: Report Turkey is blackmailing NATO, refusing to back its defense plan for the Baltics and Poland until the alliance offers Ankara more political support for its fight against Kurdish YPG militants in northern Syria, Reuters reported.

Israeli Regime Strikes Gaza after Protests across Palestine The Israeli regime, in latest act of aggression, launched fresh air strikes on the Gaza Strip after Palestinians in the blockaded enclave and the occupied West Bank marked a “day of rage” in protest against the US’s contentious declaration of support for the regime’s land garb policy.

US Gradual Steps to Cordon Off Russia in Caucasus Washington build its efforts on an interest by Georgia to develop partnership with the West and NATO.

Anti-Government Protests Takes Turns in Iraq Anti-government protests in Iraq were escalated on Monday following a period of calm amid persisting discontent with economic conditions.

Cancer-Hit Palestinian Inmate Dies in Israeli Custody A Palestinian prisoner, who was suffering from cancer, has died in Israeli regime’s custody, in what the Palestinian Authority has slammed as yet another “clinical killing” by the regime amid reports that he was denied adequate medical care.

Ansarullah Attack Inflicts Heavy Losses on Saudi-Backed Forces Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has launched a large-scale military operation against the Saudi-led coalition in the Red Sea port city of Mocha in response to Riyadh’s massive attacks in the province of Al Hudaydah, Al Masirah TV channel reported on Monday.

Yemen Faced with Outbreak of Dengue Fever: Red Cross Yemen is grappling with a new outbreak of dengue fever, The International Committee of the Red Cross Yemen (ICRC) warned on Monday, adding to its woes of war and cholera caused by a devastating Saudi-led aggression.

Saudi Regime Jails Dissidents amid Fierce Crackdown Saudi regime has imprisoned at least eight people, mostly intellectuals and writers, as a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals widens in the West-backed kingdom.

Jewelry of Billion Euros Worth Stolen from German Museum Thieves in the German city of Dresden have broken into o Green Vault Museum, making swiped hundreds of artifacts in what German media has described as the biggest such theft since the second world war.

Tehran Hosts Massive Pro-Establishment Rally Crowds of Tehran residents have amassed at the Iranian capital’s Enqelab (Revolution) Square to avow support for the country’s Islamic establishment, condemn the recent violent rioting that broke out under the guise of fuel price protests, and convey their demands to the authorities.

What’s Behind Pence’s Iraq Trip? The US Vice-president visited iraq without meeting with Baghdad officials.

Bolivia’s Coup Gov’t Targets Alternative Media as Crackdown Turns Increasingly Violent Facing increased resistance to its rule, the new “transition” government of Jeanine Añez in Bolivia has begun to purge and censor potential threats to its authority, including in the media.

Israeli Regime Cuts Palestinian Farmers’ Access to Their Land in Occupied W Bank Israeli regime has further restricted Palestinian farmers’ access to their land that is ended up on the wrong side of occupied West Bank separation wall, Russia Today reported.

Landslides Kill over 56 in Kenya as Heavy Rains Lash Country’s North West At least 56 people have been killed in northwestern Kenya triggered after heavy rains triggered on Saturday landslides and caused rivers to burst their banks.

What’s Netanyahu’s Political Fate After Indictment? Netanyahu is turning into a trouble for his party and an obstacle ahead of a new government.

1 Child under 5 Dies Every 10 Minutes in Yemen Due to Extreme Hunger Every 10 minutes a Yemeni child under the age of five dies from extreme hunger in the conflict-plagued and impoverished Arab country, the country’s minister of public health and population said, warning that the ongoing Saudi-led blockade is also taking a heavy toll on newborn babies.

In WWII-Era Fashion, Saudi-led Coalition is Weaponizing Disease in Yemen What’s happening in Yemen may not be literal biological warfare, but it is certainly biological warfare by other means.

Netanyahu Rivals, Protesters Seek to Oust Him after Indictment Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political opponents and hundreds of demonstrators have moved to capitalize on the indictment on charges relating to corruption, bribery and breach of trust against him, hoping to strip the weakened 70-year-old leader of power.

Prince Andrew Booted out of Buckingham Palace over Epstein Scandal British Prince Andrew Andrew’s charity office is leaving Buckingham Palace over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
US Gradual Steps to Cordon Off Russia in Caucasus

Wednesday 27 November 2019
 
 
 
 
 
US Gradual Steps to Cordon Off Russia in Caucasus

Alwaght- During the visit to the US of the Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Saturday, the two countries signed a three-year agreement for military and security cooperation. The Georgian minister said the priority of cooperation is given to military and security and is expected to upgrade the bilateral ties to a new level as Georgia will turn into an "independent partner" to the US moving away from its old status as the simple host of the military drills. Such an announcement was contrary to conservative policy adopted by Georgia since 2008. Caucasus and South Caucasus regions are regions of sensitivity to Russia and the US efforts to get a toehold there will bring new challenges to the region's security order. 

Washington's interests in South Caucasus 

After collapse of the Soviet Union, South Caucasus– a region covering Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan– found special significance in the American foreign policy due to political importance and also because of its access to the Red Sea, Caspian Sea, and bordering Russia. The three countries' foreign policy, among the other near abroad countries, has the widest gap with that of Russia and this encourages the Americans to seek to influence the politics and power shift in these countries. The America Sourus Foundation's role in the Rose Revolution of Georgia in 2003 is an example of the Washington intervention in the region. 

Over the past 25 years, the US repeatedly expressed commitment to support the independence of the South Caucasus states, all of whom are former Soviet republics. It promises them facilitating their partnership with the Euro-Atlantic organizations and treaties. In return, it expects them to show tendency towards the NATO. Azerbaijan has close partnership with the NATO while Armenia is the only Russia ally in South Caucasus and hosts a Russian military base. But Azerbaijan has deep geopolitical tensions with Armenia which finds itself countering a security threat. Yerevan finds itself under a threat and in isolation as it is geographically in the middle of Azerbaijan and Turkey. That causes it to seek credible security guarantees from a third party. Washington wants to develop a convergence gathering the regional countries then to give them security guarantees to make them part of its sphere of influence. 

In addition to geopolitical significance, South Caucasus has huge and diverse energy sources. Washington is also worried about transfer of South Caucasus militants to areas where the US troops are stationed in military bases. 

US-Georgia partnership 

Georgia and Azerbaijan are the US's two countries of choice for the NATO membership. During a meeting with the Georgian foreign minister in June, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Georgia still needs Washington support to join the NATO. Tbilisi placed a bid to join NATO since 1994. But Russia strongly opposed the idea. In 2008, Russia launched attacks on Georgian territory of South Osetia to make it clear it is not walking back from its red lines. Kremlin seeks to set up an area of influence in Osetia and Abkhazia in order to rein in Georgia and establish a security shield in the face of the American military clout there. Since the war, Georgia went more conservative in dealing with the US and Russia. In May, the Georgian president in an interview said that his country should strengthen ties with Washington but it should not make moves that provoke others, mainly Moscow. He went on the two countries do not want to build an American military base on the Georgian soil due to "sensitivity of other countries". But Georgia is not uninterested to take advantage from the American military presence to make balance with Russia. 

Washington and Tbilisi signed a document in 2009 to initiate "strategic partnership." In 2015, Georgia appropriated a military base near the capital as a center for military training and assessment with the NATO. In 2018, the US at Vaziani military base initiated a center to sharpen the Georgian forces' combat readiness and improve their military training. Earlier this year, Georgia's defense ministry proposed to the US and NATO to build military infrastructure on its soil for joint war games. 

Deeming Russia a threat to the US hegemony, President Donald Trump follows more aggressive policy in South Caucasus. Upon assumption of the power at the White House, he sent his Vice-president Mike Pence to Tbilisi for security cooperation talks. In 2019 budget, Washington allocated over $127 million in aids to Georgia, growing $22 million compared to the year before. According to the Department of State $275 million for developing law implementation mechanisms, closeness to the European Union, and encouraging resistance to the Russian military and economic pressures are spent in Eurasian and East Europen states. In 2019, the US government warned that it withholds aids to countries that recognize Abkhazia and South Osetia or establish diplomatic ties with them. 

In 2016, The US and Georgia signed a MoU on security and military cooperation. The Americans are set to train 9 brigades of the Georgian army by 2020. Since start of Trump presidency, M-240 rifles replaced the AK-47 rifles in the Georgian army. The country also was provided by Washington anti-tank and armored vehicles. Its air force is planned to procure new generation of Stinger missiles in the near future, reports note. 

Although Georgia is cautious not to provoke Russia, the US is rushing to block Moscow's sway over South Caucasus. They are not afraid to openly follow this policy to force the Russians into an erosive arms race. Such inconsiderate style of policy further provoked Russia in 2019 and caused frictions among the opposition and the allies of the Georgian president. 

