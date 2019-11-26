Ansarullah Attack Inflicts Heavy Losses on Saudi-Backed Forces

Alwaght- Yemen's Ansarullah movement has launched a large-scale military operation against the Saudi-led coalition in the Red Sea port city of Mocha in response to Riyadh's massive attacks in the province of Al Hudaydah, Al Masirah TV channel reported on Monday.

“Operation ‘If You Go Back’ was carried out by nine ballistic missiles and more than 20 drones; they targeted enemy camps in Mocha,” Ansarullah's spokesperson Yahya Saria said.

“More than 350 hostile elements were killed and wounded, including Saudi, Emirati and Sudanese nationals, during the operation, Saria said, pointing out that Ansarullah forces also “destroyed five weapons stores and a number of vehicles and armored vehicles in the targeted camps in Mocha.”

The spokesperson said this massive attack by the Ansarullah movement forces was carried out in retaliation for the Saudi Coalition strikes on northern Yemen.

“We affirm that we will not stand idly by and will respond strongly to the aggression and violations in Hodeidah and the western coast,” he added.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives over the past four and a half years.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.