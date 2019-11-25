Landslides Kill over 56 in Kenya as Heavy Rains Lash Country’s North West

Alwaght- At least 56 people have been killed in northwestern Kenya triggered after heavy rains triggered on Saturday landslides and caused rivers to burst their banks.

The downpour began on Friday in West Pokot County, which borders Uganda, and worsened overnight, causing flooding and mudslides that swept away four bridges and left villages inaccessible by road.

Kenya's president on Saturday deployed rescue personnel from agencies including the army and the police to try and prevent the "further loss of lives".

Researchers have warned that warming oceans are causing unpredictable weather patterns in East Africa.

Heavy rains and floods have killed more than 50 people and forced hundreds of thousands of people from their homes in the region since October, aid groups said earlier this month.

Kenya is experiencing a heavier than usual rainy season, the Kenya Meteorological Department said in early November.