What’s Netanyahu’s Political Fate After Indictment?

  Monday 25 November 2019

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq? Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people’s rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box? Al-Baghdadi’s death has many implications on the developments of war in Syria as it will leave speculations open about the US next plans for Iraq.

Israeli Regime Cuts Palestinian Farmers’ Access to Their Land in Occupied W Bank

Israeli Regime Cuts Palestinian Farmers’ Access to Their Land in Occupied W Bank

Israeli regime has further restricted Palestinian farmers’ access to their land that is ended up on the wrong side of occupied West Bank separation wall, Russia Today reported.

Landslides Kill over 56 in Kenya as Heavy Rains Lash Country’s North West At least 56 people have been killed in northwestern Kenya triggered after heavy rains triggered on Saturday landslides and caused rivers to burst their banks.

1 Child under 5 Dies Every 10 Minutes in Yemen Due to Extreme Hunger Every 10 minutes a Yemeni child under the age of five dies from extreme hunger in the conflict-plagued and impoverished Arab country, the country’s minister of public health and population said, warning that the ongoing Saudi-led blockade is also taking a heavy toll on newborn babies.

Prince Andrew Booted out of Buckingham Palace over Epstein Scandal British Prince Andrew Andrew’s charity office is leaving Buckingham Palace over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Turkish Forces Attack Key Town in Northern Syria Turkish forces and allied militants have attacked Syria’s Ayn Issa town in northern province of Raqqa, more than a month after they mounted a cross-border offensive to clear the region of YPG Kurdish militants.

Turkey Offers $700,000 Bounty for Exiled Palestinian Strongman Dahlan Turkey says it would give four million lira ($700,000) for information leading to the arrest of exiled former strongman of Palestinian Fatah party, Mohammed Dahlan.

US Major Obstacle to Government Formation in Lebanon: Hezbollah Hezbollah named the US the most prominent obstacle lying in the way of formation of a government in Lebanon.

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Reforming Electoral Laws as Only Way to End Protests Ayatollah Sayyed Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, urged politicians and legislators to speed up reforming electoral laws, arguing that nothing but the changes can resolve weeks of protests across the Arab country.

Jaafari Accused US of Occupying Syria Oil Wells, Looting Resources Syria’s Permanent Envoy to the UN, Bashar al-Jaafari, blamed the US for occupying the war-torn country’s oil fields and looting its resources as the UN remains silent on Washington’s act of theft.

Iran Minister Due in Russia to ’Operationalize’ $5billion Loan Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardekanian will visit Moscow on Thursday to “operationalize” a $5 billion credit line for infrastructure projects, Press TV reported.

US-China Trade Friction Sends European Shares Lower European stocks were on track for their worst day in six weeks on Wednesday, as a threat of US-China trade negotiations hitting an impasse weighed, while a slump in Germany’s Wirecard and falling oil prices added to the gloom.

Russia Denounces Israel’s Syria Strikes on Syria as ‘Very Wrong’ Russia has rebuke latest aerial assaults by Israeli regime on Syria as a “wrong” move that will exacerbate tensions.

Russia Concerned over US Troops ِDeployment to Saudi Arabia Russia expressed concerns over a plan by the US administration to deploy thousands of military forces to Saudi Arabia, suggesting it will only add to already simmering tensions in the Middle East region.

Helicopter Crash Kills Two US Soldiers in Afghanistan At least two American soldiers were killed in Afghanistan’s eastern Logar province after a US heavy-lift Boeing Chinook helicopter has crashed.

Israel Detained 745 Palestinian Teens in 2019: Watchdog Israeli regime has arrested 745 Palestinian teenagers in 2019, many of whom have been subjected to numerous rights violations, a watchdog group reports.

Russia, France Rebuke US for Ending Fordow Sanctions Waiver Russia and France criticized US decision’s to cancel a sanctions waiver related to Iran’s Fordow enrichment facility violating a key part of a 2015 multilateral nuclear agreement, which Washington abandoned last year.

Pompeo Plans to Resign as US Secretary of State amid Trump Impeachment Probe Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State, reportedly plans to resign as soon as possible and run in next year’s elections as Donald Trump is grappling with Ukraine gate and potential impeachment.

Iran’s Missile Force Largest in Middle East: Pentagon The US Department of Defense has hailed Iran’s achievements in its ballistic missiles program despite decades of Washington-imposed sanctions, saying its arsenal is larger than that of any other Middle Eastern countries.

Syria Air Defenses Intercepts ‘Hostile Missiles’ over Damascus The Syrian army have repelled several “hostile missiles” fired by Israeli regime’s jets over the capital Damascus

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

What’s Netanyahu’s Political Fate After Indictment?

Monday 25 November 2019
 
 
 
 
 
What's Netanyahu's Political Fate After Indictment?

Alwaght- As the Israeli regime is living its most unstable days amid challenges for forming a new cabinet, the Israeli attorney general on Thursday in a statement announced that he is indicting Benjamin Netanyahu. The ruling, which is in its last stages, will deeply influence the political equations and also the power of the ruling Likud party, very likely putting Netanyahu’s political fate on a shaky ground.

Netanyahu case

Israeli Attorney General Avishay Mandelblit in his Thursday statement said that the prime minister is being indicted for bribery and corruption. Netanyahu has been accused in three key cases of using the public trust and political power in the recent years. In what is known as “case 1000” he was accused of receiving gifts from prominent people including an Australian billionaire. In “case 2000”, he is accused of collusion with Yidioth Ahronoth and Arnon Mozis newspapers. The most important one is “case 4000.” In this case he is charged with receiving loans from the incomes of Israeli Bizik company so that he could buy media coverage among the home media. The indictment suggests that in the first two cases he is accused of malversation and in the third one of bribery.

This stage of the court was initiated in the early October and the results of the investigation were planned to be published in late November. They are being issued after a 21-day delay.

The reactions after the indictment

After the indictment, Netanyahu took paradoxical stances, indicating that he is being exposed to heavy political and mental pressures these days. In the early hours, he deeply blasted the statement saying that “a man should be blind so that he cannot see what is happening in the police station and the court.” He called the move a “coup” and added that the investigations were meant to oust a right government. He initially pressed that he is not stepping down from power. He then shifted his stances saying that when the case is closed in the court, he will accept the verdict and will respect the law.

The erratic remarks by Netanyahu are seen by many analysts as driven by a fear of being finally sentenced. That is why he is targeting the police and investigators on the one hand and showing restraint in the face of the supreme court on the other hand. His wife was charged with abusing the public interests and was ordered to pay €14,000 in compensation a couple of months ago.

Benny Gantz, the head of Blue and White alliance, who had said that he was not interested to form a government with Netanyahu due to his corruption, said that “this is a sad day for Israel.” The leader of Labor Party Amir Peerets said that the anti-Netanyahu charges set up the key obstacle ahead of forming a new government. “In a democracy, we cannot accept a prime minister under indictment,” he was quoted as saying.

Netanyahu’s opponents are now in a stronger position than before. Ayman Awdah, an Arab Israeli politician following the attorney general’s statement said that Netanyahu’s hatred and racism will not be omitted by prison. “It is our duty to work towards a peaceful society; a democracy of equality that serves all of the citizens,” he said.

What would be Netanyahu’s fate?

If Netanyahu had formed a government before this indictment, he could have seen a relatively better position now. To his desperation, the court has issued its charges against him while not him nor Gantzs, two key figures set to form government, have not managed to form a new cabinet and a new early election is now a likely option. So, Netanyahu is facing the indictment in a weakest political position. He employed a team of 12 lawyers to defend him in the court. According to the Israeli laws, the PM or president can send his lawyers or representatives in a hearing session or temporarily resign, for 100 days, and attend the sessions. 

Although Netanyahu’s lawyers are struggling to clear him from the charges, his opponents are leading unceasing efforts to get from the supreme court his removal. If he is convicted, he will have to resign to allow for his sentence implementation. According to the Israeli rules, bribery charges take 10 years and embezzlement charges take three years in prison.

As Netanyahu represents a hurdle ahead of a new government formation, his party tries to get rid of him for two major reasons: First, he is Likud’s leader and his conviction will deal a major blow to the party’s image and credibility. The Israeli Channel 12 on Friday reported that senior Likud figures have concluded that the era of Netanyahu has ended. The channel further said that the party is debating his ditching behind the scenes but is yet to reach a replacement for him. Second, Likud cannot invest on a failed choice to continue its political life.

Netanyahu largely bipolarized the Israeli politics and finally caused a united front of opponents to rise against him. So, a new gamble of Likud on Netanyahu not only will not help solve problems blocking the cabinet formation but also will encourage the rival parties not only seize the PM post but also under a powerful alliance take the largest possible number of ministries for themselves in a new government. The likeliest speculation is that Likud will not sacrifice its interests to Netanyahu’s position.

