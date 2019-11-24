Netanyahu Rivals, Protesters Seek to Oust Him after Indictment

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 24 November 2019

Editor's Choice

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq? Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people’s rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box? Al-Baghdadi’s death has many implications on the developments of war in Syria as it will leave speculations open about the US next plans for Iraq.

News

1 Child under 5 Dies Every 10 Minutes in Yemen Due to Extreme Hunger

1 Child under 5 Dies Every 10 Minutes in Yemen Due to Extreme Hunger

Every 10 minutes a Yemeni child under the age of five dies from extreme hunger in the conflict-plagued and impoverished Arab country, the country’s minister of public health and population said, warning that the ongoing Saudi-led blockade is also taking a heavy toll on newborn babies.

Prince Andrew Booted out of Buckingham Palace over Epstein Scandal British Prince Andrew Andrew’s charity office is leaving Buckingham Palace over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Turkish Forces Attack Key Town in Northern Syria Turkish forces and allied militants have attacked Syria’s Ayn Issa town in northern province of Raqqa, more than a month after they mounted a cross-border offensive to clear the region of YPG Kurdish militants.

Turkey Offers $700,000 Bounty for Exiled Palestinian Strongman Dahlan Turkey says it would give four million lira ($700,000) for information leading to the arrest of exiled former strongman of Palestinian Fatah party, Mohammed Dahlan.

US Major Obstacle to Government Formation in Lebanon: Hezbollah Hezbollah named the US the most prominent obstacle lying in the way of formation of a government in Lebanon.

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Reforming Electoral Laws as Only Way to End Protests Ayatollah Sayyed Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, urged politicians and legislators to speed up reforming electoral laws, arguing that nothing but the changes can resolve weeks of protests across the Arab country.

Jaafari Accused US of Occupying Syria Oil Wells, Looting Resources Syria’s Permanent Envoy to the UN, Bashar al-Jaafari, blamed the US for occupying the war-torn country’s oil fields and looting its resources as the UN remains silent on Washington’s act of theft.

Iran Minister Due in Russia to ’Operationalize’ $5billion Loan Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardekanian will visit Moscow on Thursday to “operationalize” a $5 billion credit line for infrastructure projects, Press TV reported.

US-China Trade Friction Sends European Shares Lower European stocks were on track for their worst day in six weeks on Wednesday, as a threat of US-China trade negotiations hitting an impasse weighed, while a slump in Germany’s Wirecard and falling oil prices added to the gloom.

Russia Denounces Israel’s Syria Strikes on Syria as ‘Very Wrong’ Russia has rebuke latest aerial assaults by Israeli regime on Syria as a “wrong” move that will exacerbate tensions.

Russia Concerned over US Troops ِDeployment to Saudi Arabia Russia expressed concerns over a plan by the US administration to deploy thousands of military forces to Saudi Arabia, suggesting it will only add to already simmering tensions in the Middle East region.

Helicopter Crash Kills Two US Soldiers in Afghanistan At least two American soldiers were killed in Afghanistan’s eastern Logar province after a US heavy-lift Boeing Chinook helicopter has crashed.

Israel Detained 745 Palestinian Teens in 2019: Watchdog Israeli regime has arrested 745 Palestinian teenagers in 2019, many of whom have been subjected to numerous rights violations, a watchdog group reports.

Russia, France Rebuke US for Ending Fordow Sanctions Waiver Russia and France criticized US decision’s to cancel a sanctions waiver related to Iran’s Fordow enrichment facility violating a key part of a 2015 multilateral nuclear agreement, which Washington abandoned last year.

Pompeo Plans to Resign as US Secretary of State amid Trump Impeachment Probe Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State, reportedly plans to resign as soon as possible and run in next year’s elections as Donald Trump is grappling with Ukraine gate and potential impeachment.

Iran’s Missile Force Largest in Middle East: Pentagon The US Department of Defense has hailed Iran’s achievements in its ballistic missiles program despite decades of Washington-imposed sanctions, saying its arsenal is larger than that of any other Middle Eastern countries.

Syria Air Defenses Intercepts ‘Hostile Missiles’ over Damascus The Syrian army have repelled several “hostile missiles” fired by Israeli regime’s jets over the capital Damascus

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran Calls for Joint Regional Efforts against Insecurity, US Plots Iran’s Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has stressed the need for collective cooperation in the region to counter insecurity and thwart US plots to sow discord among Muslim nations.

Palestinians Lashes out at US Policy Shift on Israeli Settlements Palestinian officials Rebuked US decision to break with decades of its policy against Israeli settlements build on occupied Palestinian land, describing it as another blow to international law.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Turkey Offers $700,000 Bounty for Exiled Palestinian Strongman Dahlan

Turkish Forces Attack Key Town in Northern Syria

1 Child under 5 Dies Every 10 Minutes in Yemen Due to Extreme Hunger

Turkey’s Measures to Change Syria’s North Demographically

Prince Andrew Booted out of Buckingham Palace over Epstein Scandal

Netanyahu Rivals, Protesters Seek to Oust Him after Indictment

In WWII-Era Fashion, Saudi-led Coalition is Weaponizing Disease in Yemen

Israel Detained 745 Palestinian Teens in 2019: Watchdog

US-China Trade Friction Sends European Shares Lower

Syria Air Defenses Intercepts ‘Hostile Missiles’ over Damascus

Bolivian Police Crackdown Morales’ Supporters

Iran Minister Due in Russia to ’Operationalize’ $5billion Loan

Who Is The Third Force Behind Killing Iraqi Protesters?

US Major Obstacle to Government Formation in Lebanon: Hezbollah

Russia, France Rebuke US for Ending Fordow Sanctions Waiver

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader

Turkey Offers $700,000 Bounty for Exiled Palestinian Strongman Dahlan

Majority of US People Want Trump Removed: Survey

Syrian Army Controls Major Hydroelectric Power Plant

Palestinians Lashes out at US Policy Shift on Israeli Settlements

Jaafari Accused US of Occupying Syria Oil Wells, Looting Resources

EU Reiterates Israeli Settlements in Palestine Are Illegal after US New Decision

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box?

US Sanctions Harm Iranians’ Right to Health

SDF Integration into Syrian Army: What Are Benefits?

How Does Southern Yemen Peace Deal Affect War Course?

Did Israeli Premier Visit Saudi Arabia in Mysterious Tel Aviv-Riyadh Flight?

Turkey Summons US Ambassador as House Recognizes ’Armenian Genocide’

Iraqi Popular Forces Say They Support Iraq Protests, but Won’t Interfere

Iraq Protests: Coup against PM Abdul Mahdi?

Foreign Intelligence Services Running Rampant in Iraq Protests

Trump Plan for Taking Syrian Oil Triggers Criticism

States that Side with India over Kashmir to Face Our Missiles: Pakistan’s Minister

Israeli Regime Plans 2,300 Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank: Report

Russia Pans US Deploying Troops around Syria Oil Field

Wadi Araba Treaty Death: Jordan Making Big Decision

ISIS Terrorist Group Names New Leader

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Report

Netanyahu Rivals, Protesters Seek to Oust Him after Indictment

Sunday 24 November 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Netanyahu Rivals, Protesters Seek to Oust Him after Indictment

Related Content

Trump ’Frustrated, Disappointed’ with Netanyahu, Israeli Regime: White House

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political opponents and hundreds of demonstrators have moved to capitalize on the indictment on charges relating to corruption, bribery and breach of trust against him, hoping to strip the weakened 70-year-old leader of power.

On Saturday night, Benny Gantz, the leader of center-left Blue and White political alliance and Netanyahu’s main challenger in the two elections this year, called on the Israeli premier to step down, but still offered to form a coalition administration with his Likud political party if there are any chances.

“In light of the circumstances, I call to form a unity administration that is as broad as possible under my leadership,” Gantz said at a press conference in Tel Aviv.

He added, “I will be prime minister for the first two years while Netanyahu can work on his legal issues. If he is acquitted, he can come back and be prime minister.”

Gantz stressed that Netanyahu must “respect what most of the nation wants and resign from his role and fight to prove his innocence.”

“Israeli citizens will not be the hostages of any leader,” he asserted.

Israeli demonstrators call on Netanyahu to resign 

Earlier in the day, hundreds of demonstrators had staged a rally in the same city of occupied territories to call on Netanyahu to leave office.

Protesters chanted “Bibi go home,” and waved signs reading: “Netanyahu, let go already,” “Netanyahu, you should quit,” and “The corrupt should go home.” 

 “The victory is yet to come. What you see here is absurd. We have a man who is charged with three major crimes. And he still believes he wants to be [a] prime minister. I mean this is crazy,” a protester said.

“Bibi [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] should have resigned yesterday. All he wants to do is war, internal and external. He is not a leader. He is the head of the mafia,” another demonstrator said.

'PM, Likud doing everything to harm investigation'

A high-ranking Israeli police official said Netanyahu and Likud party officials have resorted to attacks against justice authorities, and are doing all they can in order to harm the police and weaken its capabilities.

“The prime minister and Likud ministers are doing all they can in order to harm the police and undermine its experience and professional capabilities to conduct investigations free of background noise with the sincere intention of eradicating the phenomenon of public corruption that permeated to the very top of the regime,” the unnamed official said in an interview with Maariv Online on Saturday evening.

Over half of Israelis think Netanyahu must resign

Separately, an opinion poll revealed that more than half of people in the occupied lands believe that Netanyahu must quit after being indicted on a series of corruption charges.

According to the survey conducted by Channel 13 and published on Friday evening, 56% said the charges leveled against Netanyahu were too much for him to continue as the Israeli leader, while 35% said he needed not step down and the remaining 9% of the respondents said they didn’t know.

The survey added that Blue and White would be the largest party with 36 seats – only two more than its result in the previous election – in case new polls are held in Israel. The Likud would receive 33 seats, one more seat than its previous outcome; whilst Yisrael Beytenu would get eight seats, which is no change from the September vote.

The blocs would also remain more or less the same: the leftist bloc would get 57 seats, and the Right would have 55.

The survey was done among 749 participants, of whom 601 were from the Jewish sector and 148 were from the non-Jewish sector.

On Thursday, Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced his decision regarding the indictment of Netanyahu.

“This is not a matter of politics,” Mandelblit said. “This is an obligation placed on us, the people of law enforcement, and upon me personally as the one at its head.”

Soon after the top prosecutor’s press conference in Jerusalem al-Quds, Netanyahu railed against the indictment in a televised speech. He said the indictment was filled with “false accusations” and called it a “tainted investigation.”

He also described it as an “attempted coup” against him.

Gantz wrote in a post published on Twitter in response, “There is no coup in Israel, just a bid (by Netanyahu) to hang onto power.”

Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, are suspected of wrongfully accepting $264,000 worth of jewelry, cigars, champagne and other gifts from wealthy businessmen for political favors in one case.

The Israeli prime minister is also accused of interfering with regulatory bodies and lawmakers on behalf of the biggest selling newspaper in the occupied territories, Yedioth Ahronoth, in exchange for positive news coverage and favorable stories about him.

Israeli lawmakers have less than a month to organize a coalition and select a lawmaker to lead a majority administration. There are strong indications that the legislators will not succeed.

Israel will have to hold elections for the third time this year in case Knesset members fail to garner 61 seats in the 120-seat legislature.

Source: Press TV

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Israeli Regime Netanyahu Indictment

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Israeli Settlers Burn,Vandalize 50 Cars of Palestinians in Occupied West Bank
Israel Demolishes Two Houses in Ramallah-District Village
Iranian People rally in Several Cities to Protest against Rioters
Palestinian Journalists Protest to Show Solidarity with Colleague Blinded by Israeli Forces
Israeli Settlers Burn,Vandalize 50 Cars of Palestinians in Occupied West Bank

Israeli Settlers Burn,Vandalize 50 Cars of Palestinians in Occupied West Bank

Video: Car Bomb Kills 9 in SyriasTal Abyad,Occupied by Turkey
Chile: Violent Clashes as Protests Enter Second Month
Bolivian Police Crackdown Pro-Morales Protesters
Israeli, Western Made Weapons Found in Damascus, Quneitra