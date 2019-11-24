Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 24 November 2019

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq? Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people’s rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box? Al-Baghdadi’s death has many implications on the developments of war in Syria as it will leave speculations open about the US next plans for Iraq.

Prince Andrew Booted out of Buckingham Palace over Epstein Scandal

Prince Andrew Booted out of Buckingham Palace over Epstein Scandal

British Prince Andrew Andrew’s charity office is leaving Buckingham Palace over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Turkish Forces Attack Key Town in Northern Syria Turkish forces and allied militants have attacked Syria’s Ayn Issa town in northern province of Raqqa, more than a month after they mounted a cross-border offensive to clear the region of YPG Kurdish militants.

Turkey Offers $700,000 Bounty for Exiled Palestinian Strongman Dahlan Turkey says it would give four million lira ($700,000) for information leading to the arrest of exiled former strongman of Palestinian Fatah party, Mohammed Dahlan.

US Major Obstacle to Government Formation in Lebanon: Hezbollah Hezbollah named the US the most prominent obstacle lying in the way of formation of a government in Lebanon.

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Reforming Electoral Laws as Only Way to End Protests Ayatollah Sayyed Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, urged politicians and legislators to speed up reforming electoral laws, arguing that nothing but the changes can resolve weeks of protests across the Arab country.

Jaafari Accused US of Occupying Syria Oil Wells, Looting Resources Syria’s Permanent Envoy to the UN, Bashar al-Jaafari, blamed the US for occupying the war-torn country’s oil fields and looting its resources as the UN remains silent on Washington’s act of theft.

Iran Minister Due in Russia to ’Operationalize’ $5billion Loan Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardekanian will visit Moscow on Thursday to “operationalize” a $5 billion credit line for infrastructure projects, Press TV reported.

US-China Trade Friction Sends European Shares Lower European stocks were on track for their worst day in six weeks on Wednesday, as a threat of US-China trade negotiations hitting an impasse weighed, while a slump in Germany’s Wirecard and falling oil prices added to the gloom.

Russia Denounces Israel’s Syria Strikes on Syria as ‘Very Wrong’ Russia has rebuke latest aerial assaults by Israeli regime on Syria as a “wrong” move that will exacerbate tensions.

Russia Concerned over US Troops ِDeployment to Saudi Arabia Russia expressed concerns over a plan by the US administration to deploy thousands of military forces to Saudi Arabia, suggesting it will only add to already simmering tensions in the Middle East region.

Helicopter Crash Kills Two US Soldiers in Afghanistan At least two American soldiers were killed in Afghanistan’s eastern Logar province after a US heavy-lift Boeing Chinook helicopter has crashed.

Israel Detained 745 Palestinian Teens in 2019: Watchdog Israeli regime has arrested 745 Palestinian teenagers in 2019, many of whom have been subjected to numerous rights violations, a watchdog group reports.

Russia, France Rebuke US for Ending Fordow Sanctions Waiver Russia and France criticized US decision’s to cancel a sanctions waiver related to Iran’s Fordow enrichment facility violating a key part of a 2015 multilateral nuclear agreement, which Washington abandoned last year.

Pompeo Plans to Resign as US Secretary of State amid Trump Impeachment Probe Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State, reportedly plans to resign as soon as possible and run in next year’s elections as Donald Trump is grappling with Ukraine gate and potential impeachment.

Iran’s Missile Force Largest in Middle East: Pentagon The US Department of Defense has hailed Iran’s achievements in its ballistic missiles program despite decades of Washington-imposed sanctions, saying its arsenal is larger than that of any other Middle Eastern countries.

Syria Air Defenses Intercepts ‘Hostile Missiles’ over Damascus The Syrian army have repelled several “hostile missiles” fired by Israeli regime’s jets over the capital Damascus

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran Calls for Joint Regional Efforts against Insecurity, US Plots Iran’s Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has stressed the need for collective cooperation in the region to counter insecurity and thwart US plots to sow discord among Muslim nations.

Palestinians Lashes out at US Policy Shift on Israeli Settlements Palestinian officials Rebuked US decision to break with decades of its policy against Israeli settlements build on occupied Palestinian land, describing it as another blow to international law.

Bolivian Police Crackdown Morales’ Supporters Bolivian police fired tear gas at the supporters of the country’s former president Evo Morales, as unrest aggravates in the aftermath of the forced resignation of the leftist leader.

Jaafari Accused US of Occupying Syria Oil Wells, Looting Resources

Turkey's Measures to Change Syria's North Demographically

Turkey Offers $700,000 Bounty for Exiled Palestinian Strongman Dahlan

US Major Obstacle to Government Formation in Lebanon: Hezbollah

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Reforming Electoral Laws as Only Way to End Protests

Turkish Forces Attack Key Town in Northern Syria

Prince Andrew Booted out of Buckingham Palace over Epstein Scandal

EU Reiterates Israeli Settlements in Palestine Are Illegal after US New Decision

Pompeo Plans to Resign as US Secretary of State amid Trump Impeachment Probe

Iran's Missile Force Largest in Middle East: Pentagon

Iran Calls for Joint Regional Efforts against Insecurity, US Plots

Russia Concerned over US Troops ِDeployment to Saudi Arabia

Sheikh Zakzaky in Detention against His Will: Islamic Movement

Who Is The Third Force Behind Killing Iraqi Protesters?

US-China Trade Friction Sends European Shares Lower

US Major Obstacle to Government Formation in Lebanon: Hezbollah

Jaafari Accused US of Occupying Syria Oil Wells, Looting Resources

Israel Detained 745 Palestinian Teens in 2019: Watchdog

Bolivian Police Crackdown Morales' Supporters

Syrian Army Controls Major Hydroelectric Power Plant

Iran President Recognizes People Rights to Protest, Rejects Insecurity

Iran Minister Due in Russia to 'Operationalize' $5billion Loan

SDF Integration into Syrian Army: What Are Benefits?

Satellite Images Confirms US Smuggling Syrian Oil: Russian Military

Trump Plan for Taking Syrian Oil Triggers Criticism

Wadi Araba Treaty Death: Jordan Making Big Decision

Trump Gets Boos, 'Lock Him up' Chants at Baseball World Series

Jordan, Turkey, UAE Violated Libya Arms Embargo: UN

Iran Downs 'Intruding' Drone Over Its Airspace

US Interior Department Grounds Chinese-Made Drones

Democratic Candidates Urge End to Military Aid to Israeli Regime

Hezbollah Leader Urges Pursuit of Corrupt Official, Says 'Start with Us'

Israeli Regime Assassinates Islamic Jihad Leader. in Gaza, Prompts Rocket Fire

Turkey Deporting Syrian Refugees to Planned "Safe Zone" Region: Amnesty

Russia-Africa Summit: Why Is Africa Growing Important for Moscow?

Pompeo's Hatred of Iran Arises from His Deep-Rooted Islamophobia

Iran's Missile Force Largest in Middle East: Pentagon

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
alwaght.com
Turkish Forces Attack Key Town in Northern Syria

Sunday 24 November 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Turkish Forces Attack Key Town in Northern Syria
Alwaght- Turkish forces and allied militants have attacked Syria’s Ayn Issa town in northern province of Raqqa, more than a month after they mounted a cross-border offensive to clear the region of YPG Kurdish militants.

Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that Turkish troops and their proxies attacked residential neighborhoods in Ayn Issa, located around 45 kilometers (30 miles) north of the provincial capital city of Raqqa, with artillery rounds, rockets and mortar shells on Saturday, causing heavy damage to citizens’ properties, public facilities as well as urban infrastructure. There were no immediate reports of possible casualties.

The report added that local residents fled the town fearing for their lives.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, meanwhile, reported that the Kurdish-led SDF militants, whose ranks mainly include YPG fighters, “are trying to prevent Turkish forces and their Syrian proxies from advancing towards the town.”

Elsewhere in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, local sources, requesting anonymity, told SANA that Turkish military forces are apparently establishing a new base on the outskirts of Ra’s al-Ayn city.

The sources noted that Turkish military engineering vehicles are flattening the terrain, and setting up bulwarks.

Local sources also said tens of families, dressed in outfits similar to members of Daesh Takfiri terrorist group, have settled in the southern sector of Ra’s al-Ayn.

On October 9, Turkish military forces and Ankara-backed militants launched a long-threatened cross-border invasion of northeastern Syria in a declared attempt to push YPG militants away from border areas.

Ankara views the US-backed YPG as a terrorist organization tied to the homegrown Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been seeking an autonomous Kurdish region in Turkey since 1984.

On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a memorandum of understanding that asserted YPG militants must withdraw from the Turkish-controlled "safe zone" in northeastern Syria within 150 hours, after which Ankara and Moscow would run joint patrols around the area.

The announcement was made hours before a US-brokered five-day truce between Turkish and Kurdish-led forces was due to expire.

 

