  Saturday 23 November 2019

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq? Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people’s rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box? Al-Baghdadi’s death has many implications on the developments of war in Syria as it will leave speculations open about the US next plans for Iraq.

Turkey says it would give four million lira ($700,000) for information leading to the arrest of exiled former strongman of Palestinian Fatah party, Mohammed Dahlan.

US Major Obstacle to Government Formation in Lebanon: Hezbollah Hezbollah named the US the most prominent obstacle lying in the way of formation of a government in Lebanon.

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Reforming Electoral Laws as Only Way to End Protests Ayatollah Sayyed Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, urged politicians and legislators to speed up reforming electoral laws, arguing that nothing but the changes can resolve weeks of protests across the Arab country.

Jaafari Accused US of Occupying Syria Oil Wells, Looting Resources Syria’s Permanent Envoy to the UN, Bashar al-Jaafari, blamed the US for occupying the war-torn country’s oil fields and looting its resources as the UN remains silent on Washington’s act of theft.

Iran Minister Due in Russia to ’Operationalize’ $5billion Loan Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardekanian will visit Moscow on Thursday to “operationalize” a $5 billion credit line for infrastructure projects, Press TV reported.

US-China Trade Friction Sends European Shares Lower European stocks were on track for their worst day in six weeks on Wednesday, as a threat of US-China trade negotiations hitting an impasse weighed, while a slump in Germany’s Wirecard and falling oil prices added to the gloom.

Russia Denounces Israel’s Syria Strikes on Syria as ‘Very Wrong’ Russia has rebuke latest aerial assaults by Israeli regime on Syria as a “wrong” move that will exacerbate tensions.

Russia Concerned over US Troops ِDeployment to Saudi Arabia Russia expressed concerns over a plan by the US administration to deploy thousands of military forces to Saudi Arabia, suggesting it will only add to already simmering tensions in the Middle East region.

Helicopter Crash Kills Two US Soldiers in Afghanistan At least two American soldiers were killed in Afghanistan’s eastern Logar province after a US heavy-lift Boeing Chinook helicopter has crashed.

Israel Detained 745 Palestinian Teens in 2019: Watchdog Israeli regime has arrested 745 Palestinian teenagers in 2019, many of whom have been subjected to numerous rights violations, a watchdog group reports.

Russia, France Rebuke US for Ending Fordow Sanctions Waiver Russia and France criticized US decision’s to cancel a sanctions waiver related to Iran’s Fordow enrichment facility violating a key part of a 2015 multilateral nuclear agreement, which Washington abandoned last year.

Pompeo Plans to Resign as US Secretary of State amid Trump Impeachment Probe Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State, reportedly plans to resign as soon as possible and run in next year’s elections as Donald Trump is grappling with Ukraine gate and potential impeachment.

Iran’s Missile Force Largest in Middle East: Pentagon The US Department of Defense has hailed Iran’s achievements in its ballistic missiles program despite decades of Washington-imposed sanctions, saying its arsenal is larger than that of any other Middle Eastern countries.

Syria Air Defenses Intercepts ‘Hostile Missiles’ over Damascus The Syrian army have repelled several “hostile missiles” fired by Israeli regime’s jets over the capital Damascus

Iran Calls for Joint Regional Efforts against Insecurity, US Plots Iran’s Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has stressed the need for collective cooperation in the region to counter insecurity and thwart US plots to sow discord among Muslim nations.

Palestinians Lashes out at US Policy Shift on Israeli Settlements Palestinian officials Rebuked US decision to break with decades of its policy against Israeli settlements build on occupied Palestinian land, describing it as another blow to international law.

Bolivian Police Crackdown Morales’ Supporters Bolivian police fired tear gas at the supporters of the country’s former president Evo Morales, as unrest aggravates in the aftermath of the forced resignation of the leftist leader.

Lebanon Sinking Ship Needs Necessary Action: Parliament Speaker Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri likened his embattled country to a sinking ship that will submerge unless “necessary” action is taken.

Syrian Army Controls Major Hydroelectric Power Plant Syrian army established control over a major hydroelectric power plant in the country’s northwestern province of Aleppo as they continue to score territorial gains in battles against foreign-sponsored terrorists.

alwaght.com
US Major Obstacle to Government Formation in Lebanon: Hezbollah

Saturday 23 November 2019
 
 
 
 
 
US Major Obstacle to Government Formation in Lebanon: Hezbollah

Lebanon Sinking Ship Needs Necessary Action: Parliament Speaker

Alwaght- Hezbollah named the US the most prominent obstacle lying in the way of formation of a government in Lebanon.

The Lebanese resistance movement’s Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem made the remarks in an interview with Reuters on Friday.

“The first obstruction in the formation of the government is America, because it wants a government that resembles it and we want a government that resembles the Lebanese people,” he said.

US officials had been in direct contact with Lebanese politicians and officials, Qassem noted, saying, “Let them leave us alone so we can reach an understanding among ourselves. The more they intervene the more they delay the solution.”

The country -- where coexistence of various religious sects has turned unity into the leading means of preventing internal strife -- would not be rid of its ongoing economic and political woes unless foreign vested interests stopped tugging away at it, Qassem said.

Prime Minister Sa’ad Hariri resigned in late October amid nationwide protests against corruption and economic adversity that had begun earlier that month.

On Tuesday, protesters blocked roads leading to the parliament in the capital Beirut, forcing the legislature to postpone what was supposed to be its first session in two months. Heavy clashes were reported later that day between security forces and a group of protesters attempting to make their way into the parliament.

US making waves, but Hezbollah knows better

While expressing hope that he did not “see signs of a civil war in Lebanon,” Qassem cautioned, “We have information of American attempts to create some security problems.”

He, however, assured, “Hezbollah is determined not to fall into strife that America wants.”

Hezbollah has defended the country against two wars waged by Israel, the US’s closest regional ally, in the 2000s. The heroic defense as well as the group’s stiff opposition to foreign intervention in Lebanon’s internal affairs has turned it into a major stakeholder in the country’s political and military spheres.

The Lebanese Finance Ministry says the national debt is hovering around $85 billion, which accounts for more than 150 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), while the World Bank also says more than 25 percent of the Lebanese live in poverty.

The US and its Persian Gulf allies have imposed sanctions on Lebanese economic assets and figures for alleged cooperation with Hezbollah.

Resistance totally behind people

The Hezbollah official declared, “We support the people 100% in putting the corrupt on trial.”

“The corrupt must stand trial in Lebanon regardless of who they are ... we support all measures that limit corruption and that recover looted wealth,” he said.

Asked why Hezbollah and its allies had not opted to form a cabinet on their own, Qassem said the group preferred the prime minister be chosen through agreement with the main parties.

“There are continuous contacts between Hezbollah and Prime Minister Hariri to pick the prime minister,” he announced.

Qassem said the first step towards dealing with the turmoil would be the formation of a government, which should start by implementing an emergency economic plan after amending it if necessary.

 

Tags :

Lebanon Hezbollah US

