  Wednesday 20 November 2019

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader

Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people's rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

Al-Baghdadi's death has many implications on the developments of war in Syria as it will leave speculations open about the US next plans for Iraq.

Iran Minister Due in Russia to ’Operationalize’ $5billion Loan

Iran Minister Due in Russia to ’Operationalize’ $5billion Loan

Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardekanian will visit Moscow on Thursday to “operationalize” a $5 billion credit line for infrastructure projects, Press TV reported.

US-China Trade Friction Sends European Shares Lower European stocks were on track for their worst day in six weeks on Wednesday, as a threat of US-China trade negotiations hitting an impasse weighed, while a slump in Germany’s Wirecard and falling oil prices added to the gloom.

Russia Denounces Israel’s Syria Strikes on Syria as ‘Very Wrong’ Russia has rebuke latest aerial assaults by Israeli regime on Syria as a “wrong” move that will exacerbate tensions.

Russia Concerned over US Troops ِDeployment to Saudi Arabia Russia expressed concerns over a plan by the US administration to deploy thousands of military forces to Saudi Arabia, suggesting it will only add to already simmering tensions in the Middle East region.

Helicopter Crash Kills Two US Soldiers in Afghanistan At least two American soldiers were killed in Afghanistan’s eastern Logar province after a US heavy-lift Boeing Chinook helicopter has crashed.

Israel Detained 745 Palestinian Teens in 2019: Watchdog Israeli regime has arrested 745 Palestinian teenagers in 2019, many of whom have been subjected to numerous rights violations, a watchdog group reports.

Russia, France Rebuke US for Ending Fordow Sanctions Waiver Russia and France criticized US decision’s to cancel a sanctions waiver related to Iran’s Fordow enrichment facility violating a key part of a 2015 multilateral nuclear agreement, which Washington abandoned last year.

Pompeo Plans to Resign as US Secretary of State amid Trump Impeachment Probe Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State, reportedly plans to resign as soon as possible and run in next year’s elections as Donald Trump is grappling with Ukraine gate and potential impeachment.

Iran’s Missile Force Largest in Middle East: Pentagon The US Department of Defense has hailed Iran’s achievements in its ballistic missiles program despite decades of Washington-imposed sanctions, saying its arsenal is larger than that of any other Middle Eastern countries.

Syria Air Defenses Intercepts ‘Hostile Missiles’ over Damascus The Syrian army have repelled several “hostile missiles” fired by Israeli regime’s jets over the capital Damascus

Iran Pushed Back Enemies in Military, Political, Security Warfare: Leader Leader of Iran Sayyed Ali Khamenei said in Tuesday the Islamic Republic has successfully forced back enemies in the military, political, and security warfare being waged against the nation.

Iran Calls for Joint Regional Efforts against Insecurity, US Plots Iran’s Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has stressed the need for collective cooperation in the region to counter insecurity and thwart US plots to sow discord among Muslim nations.

Palestinians Lashes out at US Policy Shift on Israeli Settlements Palestinian officials Rebuked US decision to break with decades of its policy against Israeli settlements build on occupied Palestinian land, describing it as another blow to international law.

Bolivian Police Crackdown Morales’ Supporters Bolivian police fired tear gas at the supporters of the country’s former president Evo Morales, as unrest aggravates in the aftermath of the forced resignation of the leftist leader.

Lebanon Sinking Ship Needs Necessary Action: Parliament Speaker Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri likened his embattled country to a sinking ship that will submerge unless “necessary” action is taken.

Syrian Army Controls Major Hydroelectric Power Plant Syrian army established control over a major hydroelectric power plant in the country’s northwestern province of Aleppo as they continue to score territorial gains in battles against foreign-sponsored terrorists.

Majority of US People Want Trump Removed: Survey A majority of US People deem Donald Trump’s request to Ukraine’s leader to investigate his political rival as wrong and want him to be impeached and removed from office, a new poll says.

EU Reiterates Israeli Settlements in Palestine Are Illegal after US New Decision The European Union announced on Monday the Israeli regime’s settlement constructions in Palestine are illegal under international law, rejecting US foreign minister’s provocative remarks who said that building settlements for the Israelis in Palestinian territories is consistent with international law.

US Radio Host Fired on air after Criticizing Trump California-Headquartered Salem Media Group stopped 710 KNUS, the Saturdays’ program by presenter Craig Silverman, as he was addressing the topic.

Sheikh Zakzaky in Detention against His Will: Islamic Movement Islamic Movement in Nigeria rejected the claim of country’s intelligence agency that prominent Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky is in detention because of the cleric’s own decision.

Alwaght- Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardekanian will visit Moscow on Thursday to “operationalize” a $5 billion credit line for infrastructure projects, Press TV reported.

The idea for Russia to provide the loan to Iran was first conceived in 2015, but the final documents were signed only in September this year.

The loan will be used mainly in the construction of a 1,400 megawatt thermal power plant in Sirik in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province at a cost of $1.2 billion and electrification of a 500 km railway line linking Garmsar in central Iran to the Inche Burun border with Turkmenistan at about $1 billion, he said Wednesday.

“For the remainder of the $5 billion, lost of follow-up work was done which fortunately yielded results just recently,” Ardekanian told reporters in Tehran.   

Part of the credit line, he said, will be used to finance building 2,000 train carriages for use in inner city transportation and to build a railway between Zahedan in southeast to Birjand in northeast Iran.

The rest will be used in expanding Gotvand hydropower plant's capacity to 1,640 MW from 1,000 MW and create another 180 MW capacity at natural gas-fired Ramin power plant in Ahvaz.

Ardekanian said delegates from Iran’s ministry of finance, the central bank, ministry of industry, mine and trade and ministries of transportation and energy will attend final negotiations in Moscow Thursday.

Russia and Iran signed the deal to electrify the Garmsar to Inche Burun line during a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Tehran in November 2015.

The railway line extends into Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, linking Central Asia to the Persian Gulf and beyond.

The contract covers design, sourcing of materials and equipment and construction of 32 stations and 95 tunnels, 7 traction substations, 11 section pillars, 6 duty posts of the contact station and the power supply administration building. 

In 2017, Russia’s largest manufacturer of locomotives and rail equipment, CJSC Transmashholding, signed a $2.5 billion deal with IDRO Group in Tehran for joint production of rolling stock in Iran.

Transmashholding will hold an 80% stake in the joint venture, taking over Iran’s Wagon Pars Company to produce railroad cars in the country.

 

 

