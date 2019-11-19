Iran Calls for Joint Regional Efforts against Insecurity, US Plots

Alwaght- Iran’s Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has stressed the need for collective cooperation in the region to counter insecurity and thwart US plots to sow discord among Muslim nations.

Ali Shamkhani made the remarks in a meeting with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan’s army chief, in Tehran on Tuesday.

Shamkhani said Washington has been trying to create a rift among Muslim countries in bid to expand its dominance and ensure the security of the regime Israel.

On the contrary, he added, Iran’s strategy is to promote relations and cooperation with regional states and neighbors, particularly Pakistan.

Shamkhani also underscored the need for developing defense, security and economic ties between Tehran and Islamabad in an effort to help establish sustainable security in the region.

He further expressed Iran’s readiness to reinforce economic cooperation with Pakistan, especially in border provinces.

Additionally, he slammed Saudi Arabia’s war on Yemen as a clear example of fueling insecurity in the region and a violation of human rights, calling on Muslim nations to pile up pressure on the Riyadh regime and “immediately stop this heinous genocide.”

The Pakistani general, for his part, called for enhanced defense relations with Iran.

Referring to plots by extra-regional states to provoke war and division among Muslim countries, he stressed that fighting “the dangerous approach” should be a top priority for the Muslim world.

Bajwa also voiced the Pakistani army’s resolve to deal decisively with any mischief and sinister acts along the border with Iran.

He further hailed Iran’s firm stance on supporting the cause of Palestine and its people against Israeli occupation.