Pompeo’s Hatred of Iran Arises from His Deep-Rooted Islamophobia

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 19 November 2019

Editor's Choice

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq? Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people’s rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box? Al-Baghdadi’s death has many implications on the developments of war in Syria as it will leave speculations open about the US next plans for Iraq.

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

News

Iran Calls for Joint Regional Efforts against Insecurity, US Plots

Iran Calls for Joint Regional Efforts against Insecurity, US Plots

Iran’s Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has stressed the need for collective cooperation in the region to counter insecurity and thwart US plots to sow discord among Muslim nations.

Palestinians Lashes out at US Policy Shift on Israeli Settlements Palestinian officials Rebuked US decision to break with decades of its policy against Israeli settlements build on occupied Palestinian land, describing it as another blow to international law.

Bolivian Police Crackdown Morales’ Supporters Bolivian police fired tear gas at the supporters of the country’s former president Evo Morales, as unrest aggravates in the aftermath of the forced resignation of the leftist leader.

Lebanon Sinking Ship Needs Necessary Action: Parliament Speaker Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri likened his embattled country to a sinking ship that will submerge unless “necessary” action is taken.

Syrian Army Controls Major Hydroelectric Power Plant Syrian army established control over a major hydroelectric power plant in the country’s northwestern province of Aleppo as they continue to score territorial gains in battles against foreign-sponsored terrorists.

Majority of US People Want Trump Removed: Survey A majority of US People deem Donald Trump’s request to Ukraine’s leader to investigate his political rival as wrong and want him to be impeached and removed from office, a new poll says.

EU Reiterates Israeli Settlements in Palestine Are Illegal after US New Decision The European Union announced on Monday the Israeli regime’s settlement constructions in Palestine are illegal under international law, rejecting US foreign minister’s provocative remarks who said that building settlements for the Israelis in Palestinian territories is consistent with international law.

US Radio Host Fired on air after Criticizing Trump California-Headquartered Salem Media Group stopped 710 KNUS, the Saturdays’ program by presenter Craig Silverman, as he was addressing the topic.

Sheikh Zakzaky in Detention against His Will: Islamic Movement Islamic Movement in Nigeria rejected the claim of country’s intelligence agency that prominent Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky is in detention because of the cleric’s own decision.

Trump ’Frustrated, Disappointed’ with Netanyahu, Israeli Regime: White House The US President Donald Trump is “frustrated” and “disappointed” with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli regime in general, Anonymous sources in the White House have told an Israeli news website.

Iran President Recognizes People Rights to Protest, Rejects Insecurity Iranian president Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday people were entitled protest against a his government’s decision to ration gasoline, emphasizing, however, that nobody would be allowed to make society insecure.

Iran Defense Minister Highlights Boosting Defense Power as Sole Way to Counter US Sanctions Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said on Saturday boosting defense capabilities is the only viable option to counter the US sanctions, Press TV reported.

Iran Disappointed as India, Bullied by US, Stops Buying Its Oil Iran reproaches India’s decision to halt oil import from the Islamic republic due to US unilateral sanctions.

US Congresswoman Slam’s ‘Lawless’, ’King-like’ Trump US congresswoman Rashida Tlaib rebuked President Donald Trump as “ king-like" and "lawless”, emphasizing that trump must be stopped.

Safadi Withdraws Candidacy to Lebanon’s Premiership Mohammad Safadi withdrew his candidacy to fill the vacant post of Lebanon’s premiership, pushing the Arab country further into political uncertainty.

Kurdish Militia Kill 10 People in Syria’s Al-Bab Town: Turkey At least 10 people were killed and more than 15 wounded in the northern Syrian border town of Al-Bab due to a car bomb attack by Syrian Kurdish fighters, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Saturday. Turkish forces seized al-Bab in a 2016 offensive.

Turkey Fires Four More Kurdish Mayors over Alleged Terror Links Turkish government has removed four more mayors from their posts on Saturday as part of a widening government crackdown against the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), and replaced them with state appointees.

French Police Fire Tear Gas on ’Yellow Vest’ Protests Anniversary French police fired tear gas in northwestern Paris on Saturday cracking down on protesters on the first year anniversary weekend of anti-government “yellow vest” demonstrations.

President Assad Likens ‘Suicide’ of White Helmets Founder to Epstein Syrian President Bashar Assad has scorned the official story of wealthy sex predator Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide, suggesting that people like him, or the late White Helmets founder, knew too much for the rich and powerful.

Trump Grants Pardons to Army Officers in War Crimes Cases US President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned two Army officers accused of war crimes in Afghanistan and restored the rank of a Navy SEAL platoon commander who was demoted for actions in Iraq, a move critics have said would undermine military justice and send a message that battlefield atrocities will be tolerated.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Bolivian Police Crackdown Morales’ Supporters

Pompeo’s Hatred of Iran Arises from His Deep-Rooted Islamophobia

Lebanon Sinking Ship Needs Necessary Action: Parliament Speaker

EU Reiterates Israeli Settlements in Palestine Are Illegal after US New Decision

Palestinians Lashes out at US Policy Shift on Israeli Settlements

Majority of US People Want Trump Removed: Survey

Iran Calls for Joint Regional Efforts against Insecurity, US Plots

Syrian Army Controls Major Hydroelectric Power Plant

18 Palestinians Killed as Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Continues for 2nd Day

Who Is The Third Force Behind Killing Iraqi Protesters?

Trump Extends 1979 National Emergency Regarding Iran

Trump Asks Tokyo to Pay $8 Billion for US Military Presence in Japan

Turkey Re-arrests Journalist a week After His Release

Why Is Saudi Arabia Sending New Weapons to Yemen’s Aden?

Iran Disappointed as India, Bullied by US, Stops Buying Its Oil

Palestinian Journalist Blinded in One Eye by Israeli Fire

Israeli Regime’s Missile Interceptor Falls in Gaza Strip Intact: Report

Israeli Regime Strikes Besieged Gaza Strip despite Truce

Bolivian Police Kill 5 Pro-Morales Protesters

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi Faces First Legal Action over Rohingya Genocide

President Assad Likens ‘Suicide’ of White Helmets Founder to Epstein

Erdogan US Visit: Goals, Results

French Police Fire Tear Gas on ’Yellow Vest’ Protests Anniversary

Iran Foiled 33mn Cyber Attacks in One Year: Minister

Street Protests in Lebanon Express ’People’s Pain’: President Aoun

Turkey Summons US Ambassador as House Recognizes ’Armenian Genocide’

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box?

SDF Integration into Syrian Army: What Are Benefits?

Syria to Fight Terrorism by All Legitimate Means: President Assad

States that Side with India over Kashmir to Face Our Missiles: Pakistan’s Minister

Russian Military Questions US Claim of Hitting ISIS Leader

Why Is Saudi Arabia Sending New Weapons to Yemen’s Aden?

Foreign Intelligence Services Running Rampant in Iraq Protests

EU Should Fear Militants It Backs in Syria, Not Refugees: President Assad

US, West Spy Services Provoke Unrest in Regional States: Iran Leader

Israeli Regime Plans 2,300 Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank: Report

US Sanctions Harm Iranians’ Right to Health

Iraq Situation’s Outlook after Reform Packages

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Pompeo’s Hatred of Iran Arises from His Deep-Rooted Islamophobia

Tuesday 19 November 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Pompeo’s Hatred of Iran Arises from His Deep-Rooted Islamophobia
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Peaceful protests broke out in cities across Iran following a decision by the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) to raise fuel prices. The price hike is an attempt by officials to recoup revenue lost as a result of US economic sanctions unilaterally and illegally re-imposed on Iran’s petroleum sector.   Funds so generated would be used for additional subsidies to help some 18 million Iranian families experiencing extreme economic hardship.

Unfortunately, some of the protests have turned violent, and the United States, seeing an opportunity to spread chaos, has thrown its full support behind those persons involved in fomenting riots and vandalizing public property.  Encouraging the rioters, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in a Twitter post wrote, “As I said to the people of Iran almost a year and a half ago: The United States is with you.”   In rebuttal to this clear support of anarchy, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said, “He [Pompeo] openly supports immolation of the Iranian people’s properties through foolish shamelessness and opportunism, while calling it defending the Iranian people.”  For their part, the IRGC issued a statement warning that those who “would foment insecurity, and all actions targeting the calm and tranquility in the society will be dealt with decisively.”

Iranians have been suffering for over 40 years as a result of various US attempts to topple the legitimate government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.  Economic sanctions, which typically impact people in the lower brackets the most, have been the weapon of choice for Washington in its relentless quest for revenge against Iran for the victory of its Islamic Revolution in 1979.  The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) brought a brief period of hope that sanctions relief, and perhaps even improved relations with the US, might be in sight, but the Trump regime abruptly pulled the US out of the deal and reneged on all commitments.

After Trump withdrew the US from the Iran nuclear deal in May of 2018 and re-imposed sanctions for his “maximum pressure” campaign, his secretary of state, Michael Pompeo, sent a patronizing message in July to the Iranian people via Twitter, in Farsi and English, claiming in capital letters, “THE UNITED STATES HEARS YOU. THE UNITED STATES SUPPORTS YOU. THE UNITED STATES IS WITH YOU.”   If so, then why would the tyrannical Trump regime impose a sanction regimen on Iran so stringent that Iranians are forced to choose either watching loved ones die due to severe shortages of necessary medicines, or risking the use of unregulated drugs and incurring horrific side effects as a result?

Shortly after the reapplication of sanctions on Iran on November 5, 2018, Pompeo pontificated, “The leadership [in Iran] has to make a decision that they want their people to eat,” as if officials in Tehran had made the decision for the reinstitution of sanctions against their own citizens rather than the economic terrorists in Washington’s Zionist-aligned government.  To add insult to injury, the former Kansas politician suggested that it was up to Iran’s government either “to make a decision that they want to use their wealth to import medicine” or “use it in a way that doesn't benefit the Iranian people.” Voicing a not-so-subtle hint at regime change, Pompeo confided that he was “very confident the Iranian people will take a response that tries to fix that themselves.”

Pompeo insisted, contradicting the grim reality, that “not only are the transactions themselves exempted- that is, the transactions in medicine, for example- but the financial transactions connected to that activity also are authorized.”   Technically speaking, his claim may be true, however, the difficulty lies in trying to find a pharmaceutical company willing to sell lifesaving drugs to Iran and a bank willing to finance the transaction, and both agreeable to taking the risk running afoul of Washington’s fiscally vindictive wrath.  In practice, the net effect of the broad scope and complexity of US coercive economic measures against Iran’s banks combined with the nonstop hawkish rhetoric uttered by Pompeo and other regressive US politicians is to deter financial institutions out of fear of incurring penalties due to “secondary sanctions,” thus reducing such humanitarian exemptions to inconsequential legal boilerplate.

By February of 2019, it should have been clear to all that Pompeo did not care one iota about the Iranian people who were already facing grinding hardships due to US sanctions.  During an interview on CBS News, the portly secretary of state admitted that the coercive unilateral measures were indeed intended to target ordinary Iranians and thus amounted to collective punishment, which is against international law.  “Things are much worse for the Iranian people,” Pompeo gleefully conceded, “we are convinced that will lead the Iranian people to rise up and change the behavior of the regime".

A member of the reactionary, extreme right-leaning Tea Party, Pompeo demonstrated his disdain for people of color and non-Christian religions during his first run for a seat in the US House of Representatives in 2010 against Democrat Raj Goyle, a two-term Kansas state representative whose parents hail from Chandigarh, India.  Despite that Goyle was born in Cleveland, Ohio in America, a staffer for Pompeo referred to him in a Twitter post as a “turban topper.” The xenophobic rant continued with “This guy could be a muslim, a hindu, a buddhist etc who knows” ending with “One thing’s for sure . . . goyle is not a Christian!” While Pompeo had the remarks deleted, he refused to fire the responsible staff member.

Pompeo’s unabashed hatred of Iran apparently arises from his deep-rooted Islamophobia, which appears to be a pillar of his extreme version of fundamentalist Christianity.  Speaking to a church group in 2014, then congressman Pompeo said, “I can tell you that this threat to America is from people who deeply believe that Islam is the way and the light and the only answer.”  Sounding a clarion call for a renewed crusade, he warned that Muslims “will continue to press against us until we make sure that we pray and stand and fight and make sure that we know that Jesus Christ as our savior is truly the only solution for our world"

In a 2018 letter to Senators Bob Corker and Robert Menendez concerning the nomination of Pompeo for secretary of state, former Representative from Minnesota Keith Ellison and Representative from Indiana André Carson wrote, “Mr. Pompeo’s long record of anti-Muslim statements and close alliances with anti-Muslim organizations and activists will render him ineffective as a statesman to Muslim leaders and populations around the world.”  Rounding out Pompeo’s Islamophobic qualifications, Ellison and Carson noted that the nominee “is a ‘steadfast ally’ of Brigitte Gabriel, who runs ACT for America, the largest anti-Muslim hate group in the United States".

Concerning his aversion to the Islamic Republic, Pompeo posted an Iranophobic remark on Twitter in November 2016 stating, “I look forward to rolling back this disastrous deal [JCPOA] with the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism.”  Earlier, as a member of Congress, the future US secretary of state wrote an op-ed for Fox News that could be termed an anti-Iran manifesto.  Asking whether or not the JCPOA benefitted the United States, Pompeo answered, “Unfortunately for our country’s future, the answer to that inquiry is a resounding no.”  His remedy is overthrowing the legitimate government of Iran. “Congress must act to change Iranian behavior,” the then representative wrote, “and, ultimately, the Iranian regime.”  Additionally, Pompeo displayed his contempt for Iran and Iranians, condescendingly commenting on “Iranians’ bizarre tantrums and illogical arguments” while accusing Iran of “continuously threatening to walk away from the [nuclear] deal,” which his boss, Trump, actually did.

Evidently, Pompeo and other US officials not only are neither feeling the pain of Iranians nor are capable of empathizing with them, but also appear to be relishing the cruel conditions they have created by re-imposing ever harsher economic sanctions on Iran.  To them this economic terrorism is a neo-crusade, and their long sought after Holy Grail is regime change in Tehran.

Source: Press TV

By: Yuram Abdullah Weiler

 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Pompeo Islamophobia

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Palestinian Journalists Protest to Show Solidarity with Colleague Blinded by Israeli Forces
: Death Toll Rises to 34 from Israeli Regimes Strikes against Gaza Strip
Palestinians Hold Funeral for Commander Assassinated by Israeli Regime
100 Days of Indias Crippling Lockdown in Kashmir
Palestinian Journalists Protest to Show Solidarity with Colleague Blinded by Israeli Forces

Palestinian Journalists Protest to Show Solidarity with Colleague Blinded by Israeli Forces

Israeli, Western Made Weapons Found in Damascus, Quneitra
Scores Killed, Dozens More Injured as Israeli Regime Continues Bombing Gaza
Syrian Kurds Pelt Turkish Patrols with Stones
Turkey Police Stop Truck Carrying 82 Migrants Bound for Europe