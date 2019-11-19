Majority of US People Want Trump Removed: Survey

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 19 November 2019

Editor's Choice

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq? Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people’s rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box? Al-Baghdadi’s death has many implications on the developments of war in Syria as it will leave speculations open about the US next plans for Iraq.

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

News

Iran Calls for Joint Regional Efforts against Insecurity, US Plots

Iran Calls for Joint Regional Efforts against Insecurity, US Plots

Iran’s Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has stressed the need for collective cooperation in the region to counter insecurity and thwart US plots to sow discord among Muslim nations.

Palestinians Lashes out at US Policy Shift on Israeli Settlements Palestinian officials Rebuked US decision to break with decades of its policy against Israeli settlements build on occupied Palestinian land, describing it as another blow to international law.

Bolivian Police Crackdown Morales’ Supporters Bolivian police fired tear gas at the supporters of the country’s former president Evo Morales, as unrest aggravates in the aftermath of the forced resignation of the leftist leader.

Lebanon Sinking Ship Needs Necessary Action: Parliament Speaker Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri likened his embattled country to a sinking ship that will submerge unless “necessary” action is taken.

Syrian Army Controls Major Hydroelectric Power Plant Syrian army established control over a major hydroelectric power plant in the country’s northwestern province of Aleppo as they continue to score territorial gains in battles against foreign-sponsored terrorists.

Majority of US People Want Trump Removed: Survey A majority of US People deem Donald Trump’s request to Ukraine’s leader to investigate his political rival as wrong and want him to be impeached and removed from office, a new poll says.

EU Reiterates Israeli Settlements in Palestine Are Illegal after US New Decision The European Union announced on Monday the Israeli regime’s settlement constructions in Palestine are illegal under international law, rejecting US foreign minister’s provocative remarks who said that building settlements for the Israelis in Palestinian territories is consistent with international law.

US Radio Host Fired on air after Criticizing Trump California-Headquartered Salem Media Group stopped 710 KNUS, the Saturdays’ program by presenter Craig Silverman, as he was addressing the topic.

Sheikh Zakzaky in Detention against His Will: Islamic Movement Islamic Movement in Nigeria rejected the claim of country’s intelligence agency that prominent Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky is in detention because of the cleric’s own decision.

Trump ’Frustrated, Disappointed’ with Netanyahu, Israeli Regime: White House The US President Donald Trump is “frustrated” and “disappointed” with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli regime in general, Anonymous sources in the White House have told an Israeli news website.

Iran President Recognizes People Rights to Protest, Rejects Insecurity Iranian president Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday people were entitled protest against a his government’s decision to ration gasoline, emphasizing, however, that nobody would be allowed to make society insecure.

Iran Defense Minister Highlights Boosting Defense Power as Sole Way to Counter US Sanctions Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said on Saturday boosting defense capabilities is the only viable option to counter the US sanctions, Press TV reported.

Iran Disappointed as India, Bullied by US, Stops Buying Its Oil Iran reproaches India’s decision to halt oil import from the Islamic republic due to US unilateral sanctions.

US Congresswoman Slam’s ‘Lawless’, ’King-like’ Trump US congresswoman Rashida Tlaib rebuked President Donald Trump as “ king-like" and "lawless”, emphasizing that trump must be stopped.

Safadi Withdraws Candidacy to Lebanon’s Premiership Mohammad Safadi withdrew his candidacy to fill the vacant post of Lebanon’s premiership, pushing the Arab country further into political uncertainty.

Kurdish Militia Kill 10 People in Syria’s Al-Bab Town: Turkey At least 10 people were killed and more than 15 wounded in the northern Syrian border town of Al-Bab due to a car bomb attack by Syrian Kurdish fighters, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Saturday. Turkish forces seized al-Bab in a 2016 offensive.

Turkey Fires Four More Kurdish Mayors over Alleged Terror Links Turkish government has removed four more mayors from their posts on Saturday as part of a widening government crackdown against the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), and replaced them with state appointees.

French Police Fire Tear Gas on ’Yellow Vest’ Protests Anniversary French police fired tear gas in northwestern Paris on Saturday cracking down on protesters on the first year anniversary weekend of anti-government “yellow vest” demonstrations.

President Assad Likens ‘Suicide’ of White Helmets Founder to Epstein Syrian President Bashar Assad has scorned the official story of wealthy sex predator Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide, suggesting that people like him, or the late White Helmets founder, knew too much for the rich and powerful.

Trump Grants Pardons to Army Officers in War Crimes Cases US President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned two Army officers accused of war crimes in Afghanistan and restored the rank of a Navy SEAL platoon commander who was demoted for actions in Iraq, a move critics have said would undermine military justice and send a message that battlefield atrocities will be tolerated.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Bolivian Police Crackdown Morales’ Supporters

Pompeo’s Hatred of Iran Arises from His Deep-Rooted Islamophobia

Lebanon Sinking Ship Needs Necessary Action: Parliament Speaker

EU Reiterates Israeli Settlements in Palestine Are Illegal after US New Decision

Palestinians Lashes out at US Policy Shift on Israeli Settlements

Majority of US People Want Trump Removed: Survey

Iran Calls for Joint Regional Efforts against Insecurity, US Plots

Syrian Army Controls Major Hydroelectric Power Plant

18 Palestinians Killed as Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Continues for 2nd Day

Who Is The Third Force Behind Killing Iraqi Protesters?

Trump Extends 1979 National Emergency Regarding Iran

Trump Asks Tokyo to Pay $8 Billion for US Military Presence in Japan

Turkey Re-arrests Journalist a week After His Release

Why Is Saudi Arabia Sending New Weapons to Yemen’s Aden?

Iran Disappointed as India, Bullied by US, Stops Buying Its Oil

Palestinian Journalist Blinded in One Eye by Israeli Fire

Israeli Regime’s Missile Interceptor Falls in Gaza Strip Intact: Report

Israeli Regime Strikes Besieged Gaza Strip despite Truce

Bolivian Police Kill 5 Pro-Morales Protesters

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi Faces First Legal Action over Rohingya Genocide

President Assad Likens ‘Suicide’ of White Helmets Founder to Epstein

Erdogan US Visit: Goals, Results

French Police Fire Tear Gas on ’Yellow Vest’ Protests Anniversary

Iran Foiled 33mn Cyber Attacks in One Year: Minister

Street Protests in Lebanon Express ’People’s Pain’: President Aoun

Turkey Summons US Ambassador as House Recognizes ’Armenian Genocide’

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box?

SDF Integration into Syrian Army: What Are Benefits?

Syria to Fight Terrorism by All Legitimate Means: President Assad

States that Side with India over Kashmir to Face Our Missiles: Pakistan’s Minister

Russian Military Questions US Claim of Hitting ISIS Leader

Why Is Saudi Arabia Sending New Weapons to Yemen’s Aden?

Foreign Intelligence Services Running Rampant in Iraq Protests

EU Should Fear Militants It Backs in Syria, Not Refugees: President Assad

US, West Spy Services Provoke Unrest in Regional States: Iran Leader

Israeli Regime Plans 2,300 Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank: Report

US Sanctions Harm Iranians’ Right to Health

Iraq Situation’s Outlook after Reform Packages

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Majority of US People Want Trump Removed: Survey

Tuesday 19 November 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Majority of US People Want Trump Removed: Survey
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- A majority of US People deem Donald Trump’s request to Ukraine’s leader to investigate his political rival as wrong and want him to be impeached and removed from office, a new poll says.

An overwhelming 70 percent of US adults think Trump’s action towards Ukraine was wrong, and a slim majority of Americans, 51 percent, believe Trump’s actions were both wrong and he should be removed from office, the ABC News/Ipsos poll finds.

The survey also finds that 1 in 4 Americans, 25 percent think that Trump did nothing wrong.

Trump’s request to a foreign leader to investigate one of his main 2020 presidential rivals sits at the heart of the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry in the US House of Representatives.

In addition to the 51 percent, another 19 percent think that Trump's actions were wrong, but that he should neither be impeached by the House nor convicted by the Senate.

Impeachment begins in the House. If the lower chamber of Congress approves impeachment, a trial is then held in the Senate. House members act as the prosecutors; the senators as jurors; the chief justice of the Supreme Court presides.

A two-thirds majority vote is required in the 100-member Senate to convict and remove a president.

Only two American presidents have been impeached by the House, Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998. Neither was convicted by the Senate.

House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry against Trump in September after a whistleblower alleged the Republican president pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who had served as a director for Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

The impeachment probe shifted to a public phase on November 13 after weeks of closed-door interviews in the House.

The ABC News/Ipsos poll found that 58 percent of Americans say they are following the impeachment hearings very closely or somewhat closely.

The unfolding political drama between congressional Democrats and the White House reveals a polarized populace, with Democrats more united in their belief that Trump should be impeached and convicted than Republicans are.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Trump Impeachment Ukrine

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Palestinian Journalists Protest to Show Solidarity with Colleague Blinded by Israeli Forces
: Death Toll Rises to 34 from Israeli Regimes Strikes against Gaza Strip
Palestinians Hold Funeral for Commander Assassinated by Israeli Regime
100 Days of Indias Crippling Lockdown in Kashmir
Palestinian Journalists Protest to Show Solidarity with Colleague Blinded by Israeli Forces

Palestinian Journalists Protest to Show Solidarity with Colleague Blinded by Israeli Forces

Israeli, Western Made Weapons Found in Damascus, Quneitra
Scores Killed, Dozens More Injured as Israeli Regime Continues Bombing Gaza
Syrian Kurds Pelt Turkish Patrols with Stones
Turkey Police Stop Truck Carrying 82 Migrants Bound for Europe