US Radio Host Fired on air after Criticizing Trump

Alwaght- California-Headquartered Salem Media Group stopped 710 KNUS, the Saturdays’ program by presenter Craig Silverman, as he was addressing the topic.

“I was excoriating Donald Trump on my show yesterday…The show went dark, the program director came in and said, ‘You’re done,’” Silverman, a former chief deputy district attorney in Denver, said on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” on Sunday.

The media group, known for previously pressuring some other radio hosts into not approaching matters that are likely to be bring the president into disrepute, also took the program’s website off the Internet.

“It was pretty startling,” Silverman added. He said he was discussing Trump’s allies and former associates, such as Paul Manafort and Roger Stone, when his show was killed.

He suggested that he was finally targeted after separate similar incidents that could prove damaging to Trump’s reputation, including a column he once wrote expressing frustration about his fellow radio hosts’ “unwillingness or inability” to address an impeachment inquiry facing the president.

The inquiry was launched after a whistleblower in the US intelligence community revealed that Trump had asked Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to help incriminate Joe Biden. The former US vice president is expected to pose a serious challenge to Trump’s 2020 re-election hopes.

Silverman said he had been inspired by Marie Yovanovitch in his endeavor to level criticism against the president. The former US ambassador to Ukraine has testified outspokenly before the impeachment inquiry, prompting Trump to tweet an attack on her in the middle of her testimony.

“She was an outstanding witness, but if nobody on radio talks about it, how are the American people going to understand?” he asked.

Asked how the media group had come to take action against him, Silverman said, “I think they take their cues from the President.”

Source: Press TV