Sheikh Zakzaky in Detention against His Will: Islamic Movement

Alwaght- Islamic Movement in Nigeria rejected the claim of country's intelligence agency that prominent Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky is in detention because of the cleric’s own decision.

Supporters of the Islamic Movement described the agency’s claim as an act of mischief and deliberate blackmail, Press TV reported.

Supporters of the Muslim cleric say the actions of the Nigerian intelligence agency are contrary to the laws establishing it. They say the agency has become a tool for implementing the whims and caprices of oppressive leaders instead of protecting the interests of Nigerians.

They said there is no way Sheikh Zakzaky would prefer detention to freedom. The Nigerian Department of State Security has issued a statement saying Sheikh Zakzaky had appealed to the court to be detained in its facility after he came back from India.

The secret police said its detention facilities are good and within acceptable international standards.

Meanwhile supporters of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria say as they approach the fourth anniversary of the December 2015 Zaria Massacre, the Nigerian police have opened fire on peaceful religious processions in Zaria and Kaduna.

They confirmed that one person was killed and twelve others were injured in the attack.