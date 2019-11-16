Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 16 November 2019

Editor's Choice

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq? Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people’s rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box? Al-Baghdadi’s death has many implications on the developments of war in Syria as it will leave speculations open about the US next plans for Iraq.

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

News

Kurdish Militia Kill 10 People in Syria’s Al-Bab Town: Turkey

Kurdish Militia Kill 10 People in Syria’s Al-Bab Town: Turkey

At least 10 people were killed and more than 15 wounded in the northern Syrian border town of Al-Bab due to a car bomb attack by Syrian Kurdish fighters, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Saturday. Turkish forces seized al-Bab in a 2016 offensive.

Turkey Fires Four More Kurdish Mayors over Alleged Terror Links Turkish government has removed four more mayors from their posts on Saturday as part of a widening government crackdown against the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), and replaced them with state appointees.

French Police Fire Tear Gas on ’Yellow Vest’ Protests Anniversary French police fired tear gas in northwestern Paris on Saturday cracking down on protesters on the first year anniversary weekend of anti-government “yellow vest” demonstrations.

President Assad Likens ‘Suicide’ of White Helmets Founder to Epstein Syrian President Bashar Assad has scorned the official story of wealthy sex predator Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide, suggesting that people like him, or the late White Helmets founder, knew too much for the rich and powerful.

Trump Grants Pardons to Army Officers in War Crimes Cases US President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned two Army officers accused of war crimes in Afghanistan and restored the rank of a Navy SEAL platoon commander who was demoted for actions in Iraq, a move critics have said would undermine military justice and send a message that battlefield atrocities will be tolerated.

’Third Party’ behind Killing Protesters with Smoke Canisters: Iraq Defense Minister Iraqi Defense Minister Najah al-Shammari said on Thursday a “third party” is behind shooting at the Iraqi demonstrators, as the smoke canisters used to kill the protesters are not of the type imported by the Baghdad government.

Democrats Pan Trump Appalling, Incriminating Conduct over Yovanovitch Attack US Democrats criticized Donald Trump’s attack on former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch as "witnesses intimidation" ,"appalling" and "part of a broader incriminating pattern of conduct."

Trump Asks Tokyo to Pay $8 Billion for US Military Presence in Japan Donald Trump, businessman-turned-president, reportedly has asked Japan to pay 8 billion Dollar to cover the cost of US military presence in the east Asian country.

Bolivian Police Kill 5 Pro-Morales Protesters Clashes between supporters of Bolivia’s democratically-elected President Evo Morales, who was recently toppled in a coup d’état, and police have left 5 protesters dead.

Palestinian Journalist Blinded in One Eye by Israeli Fire Israeli regime forces shot at a Palestinian journalist in the eye during attacks on Palestinian protesters in the south of the occupied West Bank.

Israeli Regime’s Missile Interceptor Falls in Gaza Strip Intact: Report A crucial part of Israeli regime’s missile interceptor, Tamir, reportedly have fallen intact in the Gaza Strip. This incident may create a major leak of secret rocket technology.

Israeli Regime Strikes Besieged Gaza Strip despite Truce Israeli regime has carried out new airstrikes against the besieged Gaza Strip violating a fragile ceasefire between Tel Aviv and Islamic Jihad movement

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi Faces First Legal Action over Rohingya Genocide Human rights groups have filed a case against several Myanmarese officials including the Buddhist regime’s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi to hold them accountable for the state-sponsored atrocities perpetrated against the Rohingya Muslim minority group.

Truce Held in Gaza as Israeli Regime Agrees to Islamic Jihad Demands A fragile ceasefire between Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Israeli regime has been held since Thursday morning after Tel Aviv accepted the Gaza-based resistance movement’s key demands, a including stopping targeted killings, as part of an Egypt-mediated truce aimed at ending the military confrontation between the two sides.

Iran Standing at Forefront of Battles against Israeli Regimes Occupation: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday the US and its allies have failed in their attempts to portray Israel as a “normal country” just like others in the region thanks to the vigilance in the Muslim world, praising the Islamic Republic as the flag-bearer of struggles against the occupying entity, Press TV reported.

Trump Extends 1979 National Emergency Regarding Iran US President Donald Trump has renewed the national emergency regarding Iran, which was put in place 40 years ago following the takeover of the American embassy in Tehran.

Turkey Re-arrests Journalist a week After His Release Turkish police have rearrested prominent writer and journalist Ahmet Altan, just a week after his release from prison over alleged links to the failed 2016 coup

At Least Seven Killed after Car Bomb Hit Kabul At least seven people were killed and seven more injured in the Afghan capital city after a car bomb has exploded during the busy morning rush hour on Wednesday.

Israeli Regime Assassinates Islamic Jihad Leader. in Gaza, Prompts Rocket Fire Israeli regime launched airstrikes against Gaza on Tuesday, assassinating a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement that sparked a barrage of retaliatory rocket fire from the besieged enclave into the occupied territories.

US Convoy Targeted by Suicide Attack in Afghanistan A US military convoy reportedly has been hit by a suicide attack on the Kabul-Paktia highway in Afghanistan. It is not yet known if the attack resulted in casualties.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Palestinian Journalist Blinded in One Eye by Israeli Fire

Red Sea Legal Status: Initiatives, Challenges

President Assad Likens ‘Suicide’ of White Helmets Founder to Epstein

French Police Fire Tear Gas on ’Yellow Vest’ Protests Anniversary

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader

Democrats Pan Trump Appalling, Incriminating Conduct over Yovanovitch Attack

Bolivian Police Kill 5 Pro-Morales Protesters

’Third Party’ behind Killing Protesters with Smoke Canisters: Iraq Defense Minister

Israeli Regime Strikes Besieged Gaza Strip despite Truce

Turkey Fires Four More Kurdish Mayors over Alleged Terror Links

Kurdish Militia Kill 10 People in Syria’s Al-Bab Town: Turkey

Israeli Regime’s Missile Interceptor Falls in Gaza Strip Intact: Report

Trump Grants Pardons to Army Officers in War Crimes Cases

Trump Asks Tokyo to Pay $8 Billion for US Military Presence in Japan

Iran Discovers Oil Field Containing 53bn Barrels of Crude: President

Twitter Boss Met Bin Salman after Saudi Spy Discovered

US Still Struggles to Force Turkey to Scrap Russia S-400 Deal

Turkey Begins Deporting Detained ISIS Militants

Trump Extends 1979 National Emergency Regarding Iran

18 Palestinians Killed as Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Continues for 2nd Day

Israeli Regime Assassinates Islamic Jihad Leader. in Gaza, Prompts Rocket Fire

Gantz’s Anti-Gaza Threat: Strategy Or Tactic For Political Gains?

Bolivian President Morales Resigned

At Least Seven Killed after Car Bomb Hit Kabul

Truce Held in Gaza as Israeli Regime Agrees to Islamic Jihad Demands

Iran Standing at Forefront of Battles against Israeli Regimes Occupation: President Rouhani

’Third Party’ behind Killing Protesters with Smoke Canisters: Iraq Defense Minister

Erdogan US Visit: Goals, Results

Israeli Regime Strikes Besieged Gaza Strip despite Truce

Syria to Fight Terrorism by All Legitimate Means: President Assad

How Does Southern Yemen Peace Deal Affect War Course?

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box?

Iran Foiled 33mn Cyber Attacks in One Year: Minister

Street Protests in Lebanon Express ’People’s Pain’: President Aoun

Putin Wants More Information from Erdogan on Turkey’s Syria plans: Kremlin

Iraq Raises Worries about ISIS Return amid Turkish Syria Operation

US Sanctions Harm Iranians’ Right to Health

SDF Integration into Syrian Army: What Are Benefits?

Hezbollah Leader Warns of Civil War amid Protests

EU Should Fear Militants It Backs in Syria, Not Refugees: President Assad

Iraq Protests: Coup against PM Abdul Mahdi?

How Will New Putin-Erdogan Deal Change Northern Syria Situation?

Satellite Images Confirms US Smuggling Syrian Oil: Russian Military

Five Years On, Saudi Attacks on Yemen’s Farmers Are Pushing the Whole Country into Famine

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Kurdish Militia Kill 10 People in Syria’s Al-Bab Town: Turkey

Saturday 16 November 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Kurdish Militia Kill 10 People in Syria’s Al-Bab Town: Turkey
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- At least 10 people were killed and more than 15 wounded in the northern Syrian border town of Al-Bab due to a car bomb attack by Syrian Kurdish fighters, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Saturday. Turkish forces seized al-Bab in a 2016 offensive.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency said that 18 people were killed and at least 30 others were wounded in the attack. It said several cars and buildings in the vicinity of the blast had also been damaged.

Turkey and its Syrian rebel allies have so far mounted three separate offensives in northern Syria against Islamic State and the YPG Kurdish militia, seizing areas along its border. They launched another offensive against the YPG in northeastern Syria last month.

Ankara views the YPG, the main component of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as a terrorist group linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) that has waged a decades-long insurgency in Turkey.

In a statement on Twitter, the Defense Ministry said the YPG had detonated the car bomb in the Al-Bab bus terminal, killing 10 people.

 “Inhumane and uncivilized PKK/YPG terrorists continue to target innocent civilians using the same methods as DAESH (Islamic State),” the ministry said.

Turkey’s latest offensive was widely condemned by Ankara’s Western allies, who said the assault could hinder the fight against Islamic State in Syria. Turkey has dismissed the concerns, saying it will continue to combat Islamic State.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Turkey Syria Al-Bab Kurdish Militia

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

: Death Toll Rises to 34 from Israeli Regimes Strikes against Gaza Strip
Palestinians Hold Funeral for Commander Assassinated by Israeli Regime
100 Days of Indias Crippling Lockdown in Kashmir
Iranian Students Gathered in front of French Embassy to Support Yellow Vest Protesters
: Death Toll Rises to 34 from Israeli Regimes Strikes against Gaza Strip

: Death Toll Rises to 34 from Israeli Regimes Strikes against Gaza Strip

Scores Killed, Dozens More Injured as Israeli Regime Continues Bombing Gaza
Syrian Kurds Pelt Turkish Patrols with Stones
Turkey Police Stop Truck Carrying 82 Migrants Bound for Europe
Hong Kong police fire teargas as protesters vandalize mall