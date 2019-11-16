French Police Fire Tear Gas on ’Yellow Vest’ Protests Anniversary

Alwaght - French police fired tear gas in northwestern Paris on Saturday cracking down on protesters on the first year anniversary weekend of anti-government “yellow vest” demonstrations.

Clashes broke out between demonstrators and police near the Porte de Champerret as protesters were preparing to march across town toward Gare d’Austerlitz in southern Paris while police also intervened to prevent a few hundred demonstrators from occupying the Paris ring road, Reuters reported.

Paris police said 24 people had been arrested by 0950 GMT.

The so-called Yellow Vest protests erupted in mid-November 2018 originally over fuel price hikes and the high cost of living but spiraled into a broader movement against President Emmanuel Macron and his drive for economic reforms.