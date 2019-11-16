Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 16 November 2019

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader

Iran to Keep Helping Palestinians against Israel with No Reservation: Leader Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq? Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people’s rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box? Al-Baghdadi’s death has many implications on the developments of war in Syria as it will leave speculations open about the US next plans for Iraq.

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

US President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned two Army officers accused of war crimes in Afghanistan and restored the rank of a Navy SEAL platoon commander who was demoted for actions in Iraq, a move critics have said would undermine military justice and send a message that battlefield atrocities will be tolerated.

’Third Party’ behind Killing Protesters with Smoke Canisters: Iraq Defense Minister Iraqi Defense Minister Najah al-Shammari said on Thursday a “third party” is behind shooting at the Iraqi demonstrators, as the smoke canisters used to kill the protesters are not of the type imported by the Baghdad government.

Democrats Pan Trump Appalling, Incriminating Conduct over Yovanovitch Attack US Democrats criticized Donald Trump’s attack on former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch as "witnesses intimidation" ,"appalling" and "part of a broader incriminating pattern of conduct."

Trump Asks Tokyo to Pay $8 Billion for US Military Presence in Japan Donald Trump, businessman-turned-president, reportedly has asked Japan to pay 8 billion Dollar to cover the cost of US military presence in the east Asian country.

Bolivian Police Kill 5 Pro-Morales Protesters Clashes between supporters of Bolivia’s democratically-elected President Evo Morales, who was recently toppled in a coup d’état, and police have left 5 protesters dead.

Palestinian Journalist Blinded in One Eye by Israeli Fire Israeli regime forces shot at a Palestinian journalist in the eye during attacks on Palestinian protesters in the south of the occupied West Bank.

Israeli Regime’s Missile Interceptor Falls in Gaza Strip Intact: Report A crucial part of Israeli regime’s missile interceptor, Tamir, reportedly have fallen intact in the Gaza Strip. This incident may create a major leak of secret rocket technology.

Israeli Regime Strikes Besieged Gaza Strip despite Truce Israeli regime has carried out new airstrikes against the besieged Gaza Strip violating a fragile ceasefire between Tel Aviv and Islamic Jihad movement

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi Faces First Legal Action over Rohingya Genocide Human rights groups have filed a case against several Myanmarese officials including the Buddhist regime’s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi to hold them accountable for the state-sponsored atrocities perpetrated against the Rohingya Muslim minority group.

Truce Held in Gaza as Israeli Regime Agrees to Islamic Jihad Demands A fragile ceasefire between Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Israeli regime has been held since Thursday morning after Tel Aviv accepted the Gaza-based resistance movement’s key demands, a including stopping targeted killings, as part of an Egypt-mediated truce aimed at ending the military confrontation between the two sides.

Iran Standing at Forefront of Battles against Israeli Regimes Occupation: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday the US and its allies have failed in their attempts to portray Israel as a “normal country” just like others in the region thanks to the vigilance in the Muslim world, praising the Islamic Republic as the flag-bearer of struggles against the occupying entity, Press TV reported.

Trump Extends 1979 National Emergency Regarding Iran US President Donald Trump has renewed the national emergency regarding Iran, which was put in place 40 years ago following the takeover of the American embassy in Tehran.

Turkey Re-arrests Journalist a week After His Release Turkish police have rearrested prominent writer and journalist Ahmet Altan, just a week after his release from prison over alleged links to the failed 2016 coup

At Least Seven Killed after Car Bomb Hit Kabul At least seven people were killed and seven more injured in the Afghan capital city after a car bomb has exploded during the busy morning rush hour on Wednesday.

Israeli Regime Assassinates Islamic Jihad Leader. in Gaza, Prompts Rocket Fire Israeli regime launched airstrikes against Gaza on Tuesday, assassinating a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement that sparked a barrage of retaliatory rocket fire from the besieged enclave into the occupied territories.

US Convoy Targeted by Suicide Attack in Afghanistan A US military convoy reportedly has been hit by a suicide attack on the Kabul-Paktia highway in Afghanistan. It is not yet known if the attack resulted in casualties.

Muqtada Sadr Pans US Interference in Iraq Affairs Muqtada al-Sadr, leader of Iraq’s Saeroon Alliance, has rebuked the US for interfering in his country’s internal affairs, threatening to take millions of demonstrators to streets if Washington keeps meddling in the Arab country.

Hezbollah Leader Urges Pursuit of Corrupt Official, Says ’Start with Us’ Leader of Hezbollah movement, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, urged Lebanon’s judiciary to be "brave" in its pursuit of corrupt officials and called on judges to begin with anyone affiliated to the resistance movement.

Iran Awards Five Muslim Scientists with Prestigious Mustafa Prize Iran awarded Mustafa Prize to five Muslim scientists on Monday. Three Iranian scientists and two Turkish scholars were honored in the third edition of Mustafa Prize.

Twitter Boss Met Bin Salman after Saudi Spy Discovered Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey met with Mohammed bin Salman six months after the social media giant learned that a spy, directed by the Saudi leader’s close associate, had infiltrated the company.

 Alwaght- US Democrats criticized Donald Trump’s attack on former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch as "witnesses intimidation" ,"appalling" and "part of a broader incriminating pattern of conduct."

Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, told reporters “This is a part of a pattern to intimidate witnesses, and it’s also part of a pattern to obstruct the investigation. It was also a part, frankly, of the pattern to obstruct justice,” referring to US president's Twitter attack on Yovanovitch while she was testifying before the panel, NBC News reported.

"Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian president spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. president's absolute right to appoint ambassadors," Trump tweeted on Friday.

Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., read the tweet aloud during the hearing and asked her to respond.

“Where I've served over the years, I and others have demonstrably made things better,” she said, including Ukraine where she said “there are huge challenges” but they’ve made a lot of progress since 2014.

That progress, she said, was made in part by the work of the U.S. and by her work as ambassador to Ukraine.

Schiff asked Yovanovitch how the president's repeated attacks on her might affect other witnesses in the impeachment inquiry.

"It's very intimidating,” she said, adding, "I can't speak as to what the president is trying to do but I think the effect is to be very intimidating."

During a break, Schiff called Trump's mid-testimony tweet "witness intimidation in real time."

"It wasn't enough that Ambassador Yovanovitch was smeared, it wasn’t enough that she was attacked, it wasn’t enough that she was recalled for no reason, at least no good reason," Schiff told reporters. "But we saw today, witness intimidation in real time by the president of the United States, once again going after this dedicated and respected career public servant in an effort to not only chill her, but to chill others who may come forward. We take this kind of witness intimidation and obstruction of inquiry very seriously."

Trump threw the tampering allegation back at Schiff while speaking to reporters at a health care event in the White House.

"I'll tell you what tampering is. Tampering is when a guy like shifty Schiff doesn’t let us have lawyers. Tampering is when Schiff doesn’t let us have witnesses, doesn’t let us speak,” Trump said. "Nobody has had such horrible due process. There was no due process."

Asked if he thought his words and tweets could be considered intimidating, Trump said, "I don't think so at all."

After Yovanovich's testimony concluded, Schiff told reporters the president's actions were "just appalling" and "part of a broader incriminating pattern of conduct."

"This is a part of a pattern to intimidate witnesses and also part of a pattern to obstruct the investigation and also a part, frankly, of the pattern to obstruct justice," he said.

 

 

 

US Trump Impeachment Marie Yovanovitch

