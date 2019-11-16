Palestinian Journalist Blinded in One Eye by Israeli Fire

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 16 November 2019

Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the Islamic Republic will keep helping the Palestinians with no reservation, urging other Muslim countries to follow suit

Bolivian Police Kill 5 Pro-Morales Protesters

Clashes between supporters of Bolivia’s democratically-elected President Evo Morales, who was recently toppled in a coup d’état, and police have left 5 protesters dead.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Saturday 16 November 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Palestinian Journalist Blinded in One Eye by Israeli Fire

Palestinian photojournalist Mu’ath Amarneh (L) is seen moments after being shot in the left eye by an Israeli soldier in Surif town in al-Khalil (Hebron) in the occupied West Bank on November 15, 2019. (Photo by the Palestinian Information Center)

Israeli regime forces shot at a Palestinian journalist in the eye during attacks on Palestinian protesters in the south of the occupied West Bank.

Alwaght- Israeli regime forces shot at a Palestinian journalist in the eye during attacks on Palestinian protesters in the south of the occupied West Bank.

Photojournalist Mu’ath Amarneh, , who works for a local news agency,  completely lost sight in the left eye after being seriously wounded by a rubber-coated metal bullet fired by an Israeli trooper in the Surif town in al-Khalil (Hebron) province on Friday, the official Palestinian News Agency WAFA reported.

The incident occurred when Amarneh was covering a protest rally against land seizure by the Israeli authorities in favor of settlement construction, it further said, adding that he was rushed to a hospital in al-Khalil city for emergency treatment to save his sight but doctors failed due to severity of his wounds.

In separate statements released almost shortly after the incident, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and its Palestinian affiliate, the Palestine Journalists Syndicate (PJS), strongly denounced the attack.

The PJS condemned the assault on Amarneh, calling it a “deliberate targeting by the Israeli army of a colleague wearing a bullet-proof vest signed Press.” It also called on the “international institutions to act quickly to stop this violence against the press in Palestine.”

The IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger also slammed the incident, saying, “Once again, the IFJ deplores the attacks on Palestinian journalists by the Israeli military. The IFJ recalls that international law applies everywhere and that no government is above it. It is now time for the United Nations General Assembly to adopt the Convention for the Protection and Safety of Journalists so that the impunity enjoyed by predators of press freedom and democracy can end in Israel as elsewhere.”

During the protest rallies on Friday, dozens of Palestinian citizens marched in Surif to condemn land seizure by Israeli authorities. Meanwhile, confrontations also flared up in Kafr Qaddum in Qalqilya after Israeli soldiers violently quelled the weekly demonstration in the town.

According to a report by the Palestine Information Center, Israeli forces showered the peaceful demonstrators with tear gas canisters, stun grenades and rubber-coated metal bullets.

It added that dozens of Palestinians were injured after inhaling Israeli army tear gas.

 

