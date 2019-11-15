Red Sea Legal Status: Initiatives, Challenges

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 15 November 2019

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq? Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people’s rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box? Al-Baghdadi’s death has many implications on the developments of war in Syria as it will leave speculations open about the US next plans for Iraq.

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi Faces First Legal Action over Rohingya Genocide

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi Faces First Legal Action over Rohingya Genocide

Human rights groups have filed a case against several Myanmarese officials including the Buddhist regime’s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi to hold them accountable for the state-sponsored atrocities perpetrated against the Rohingya Muslim minority group.

Truce Held in Gaza as Israeli Regime Agrees to Islamic Jihad Demands A fragile ceasefire between Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Israeli regime has been held since Thursday morning after Tel Aviv accepted the Gaza-based resistance movement’s key demands, a including stopping targeted killings, as part of an Egypt-mediated truce aimed at ending the military confrontation between the two sides.

Iran Standing at Forefront of Battles against Israeli Regimes Occupation: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday the US and its allies have failed in their attempts to portray Israel as a “normal country” just like others in the region thanks to the vigilance in the Muslim world, praising the Islamic Republic as the flag-bearer of struggles against the occupying entity, Press TV reported.

Trump Extends 1979 National Emergency Regarding Iran US President Donald Trump has renewed the national emergency regarding Iran, which was put in place 40 years ago following the takeover of the American embassy in Tehran.

Turkey Re-arrests Journalist a week After His Release Turkish police have rearrested prominent writer and journalist Ahmet Altan, just a week after his release from prison over alleged links to the failed 2016 coup

At Least Seven Killed after Car Bomb Hit Kabul At least seven people were killed and seven more injured in the Afghan capital city after a car bomb has exploded during the busy morning rush hour on Wednesday.

Israeli Regime Assassinates Islamic Jihad Leader. in Gaza, Prompts Rocket Fire Israeli regime launched airstrikes against Gaza on Tuesday, assassinating a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement that sparked a barrage of retaliatory rocket fire from the besieged enclave into the occupied territories.

US Convoy Targeted by Suicide Attack in Afghanistan A US military convoy reportedly has been hit by a suicide attack on the Kabul-Paktia highway in Afghanistan. It is not yet known if the attack resulted in casualties.

Muqtada Sadr Pans US Interference in Iraq Affairs Muqtada al-Sadr, leader of Iraq’s Saeroon Alliance, has rebuked the US for interfering in his country’s internal affairs, threatening to take millions of demonstrators to streets if Washington keeps meddling in the Arab country.

Hezbollah Leader Urges Pursuit of Corrupt Official, Says ’Start with Us’ Leader of Hezbollah movement, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, urged Lebanon’s judiciary to be "brave" in its pursuit of corrupt officials and called on judges to begin with anyone affiliated to the resistance movement.

Iran Awards Five Muslim Scientists with Prestigious Mustafa Prize Iran awarded Mustafa Prize to five Muslim scientists on Monday. Three Iranian scientists and two Turkish scholars were honored in the third edition of Mustafa Prize.

Twitter Boss Met Bin Salman after Saudi Spy Discovered Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey met with Mohammed bin Salman six months after the social media giant learned that a spy, directed by the Saudi leader’s close associate, had infiltrated the company.

Turkey Begins Deporting Detained ISIS Militants Turkey has started deportation of captured ISIS militants sending back an American back to his country. A spokesman for the interior ministry said on Ankara will also soon deport seven Germans, Reuters reported.

Bernie Sanders Blasts Bloomberg’s Potential Run without Campaigning Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders said the “arrogance of billionaires” is driving Michael Bloomberg to join the crowded field of Democratic presidential hopefuls who often target the ultra-rich, but yet have no clear leader to take on Donald Trump.

US Sanctions on Iran Killing Children with EB: NGO Iranian children suffering from a rare skin condition known as EB are losing their lives as US economic sanctions hamper the flow of vital medical products, an NGO says.

US Still Struggles to Force Turkey to Scrap Russia S-400 Deal US national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Sunday Washington is very upset about Turkey’s purchase of Russian missile defense systems and could impose sanctions on Ankara if it does not “get rid” of them.

Bolivian President Morales Resigned Evo Morales resigned as Bolivian President, following three weeks of violent protests over his re-election after the army and police withdrew their backing.

Jordan King Announces ’Full Sovereignty’ over Lands Leased by Israel Jordan’s king on Sunday announced "full sovereignty" over two pieces of land leased by Israeli regime, ending a 25-year arrangement spelled out in the countries’ landmark peace agreement.

Iran Discovers Oil Field Containing 53bn Barrels of Crude: President Iran has discovered a new oil field containing 53 billion barrels of crude in southwestern Khuzestan Province, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Iran’s Human Rights Record Wins Overwhelming Praise in UN Human Rights Council The United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) overwhelmingly praised Iran’s human rights performance at a periodic review of the Islamic Republic’s record, despite US unilateral sanctions on the Muslim nation.

Red Sea Legal Status: Initiatives, Challenges

Friday 15 November 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Red Sea Legal Status: Initiatives, Challenges
Alwaght- Red Sea’s geopolitical position and the security and political developments around it since 2011 have been driving new competitions among various actors. The rules of the game in this region are yet to be clear, however. Over the past years, the influential and powerful countries have been struggling to impose their favorable security and political regime on the region. 

Red Sea’s multi-layer equations 

With its 438,000 square kilometers of size, the Red Sea is the world’s 15th biggest sea, bordering Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Eritrea, Sudan, Yemen, Jordan, Oman, and the occupied Palestinian territories. Suez Canal and Bab-el-Mandeb's strategic straits give the sea great significance. 

The activism in the Red Sea region is affected by three levels: 

1. Countries’ home levels: Yemen war, Egypt revolution of 2011, and the fragile peace between Eritrea and Djibouti affect the scale of competition in the region. 

2. Regional level: A clash of ideologies, mainly that of Turkey and Qatar-represented Muslim Brotherhood vs Saudi-led Wahhabism vs Yemeni Ansarullah-led Shiite, have been intensifying the rivalry in the Red region over the past years. 

3. International powers’ level: Such powers as Europe, the US, China, and Russia each have their interests in the region. Meanwhile, China and Europe, to feed their energy needs, try to leave a bigger influence on the sea’s security and legal status. 

Red Sea legal negotiations 

The Yemen war, newly-emerging threats and solutions for them, regional rivalry, the consequences of political instability, piracy and terrorism, trade expansion especially in Africa coasts, new infrastructures, and refugees challenges have been the legal bases for various security and legal talks surrounding Red Sea region. 

Each side made its propositions. Saudi Arabia, for example, has made six proposals since 1956. Ethiopia and Oman, though not being coastal countries, argue that due to bonds with Red Sea-related interests want to have a presence in dialogue and final agreements. Europe presses for flexible initiatives, proposing Council of the Baltic Sea State or ASEAN-style institutions for Red Sea states. Critics doubt that such models are effective for the region due to population and political rule differences. 

In 2007, Saudi Arabia signed an agreement with Egypt, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Yemen, Oman, and Somalia for a distinct legal status of the Red Sea aimed at boosting security and investment in the coastal states. 

Since 2013, the Arab kingdom invested in Egypt to guarantee the eyed institution. Since 2013, the year President El-Sisi, then military chief, toppled first democratically-elected president to fill his place in a coup, Saudi Arabia provided $10 billion in investment to Egypt. That is because Egypt controls the Suez Canal and also has a strong voice and vote both in the Arab League and African Union that can be directed to Riyadh's favor. Some Egyptian political elites cast doubt on Saudi honesty arguing that the oil-wealthy monarchy wants to raise a military alliance to counter Iranian regional hegemony expansion to the Red Sea. 

From another aspect, Saudi Arabia wants to check Turkey and Qatar foothold gain in the Red Sea area. Embarking on neo-Ottomanist policy, Turkey over the past decade has been struggling for a toehold gain in the Red Sea. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey signed a secret military cooperation agreement with Sudan in 2017 according to which Sudan allows Turkey to use its Suakin Island which was a military base used by the Ottoman-era Turkey. The agreement aroused the ire of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, however. 

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia tries to use the Red Sea negotiations to normalize with the Israeli regime. Al-Arabi Al-Jadid news website in an analysis wrote that with regard to the Israeli access to the Red Sea, Saudi Arabia used coastal states agreement for diplomatic normalization with Israel. Riyadh also wanted to reduce its oil exports through the Persian Gulf and use the Red Sea instead. 

But the African countries take a route separate from Saudi Arabia. Africa and multi-party organizations intensified their participation in the Red Sea-related issues since 2017. In that year, the African Union formed a council led by South African president with the aim of “designing a comprehensive program” for peace and development in the horn of Africa. The African Union and the United Nations held the first workgroup meeting on the issue in September. The African initiative finds the Arab efforts lacking a culture of pluralism. It argues that Saudi Arabia’s initiative lacks the grounds to form a comprehensive and inclusive alliance for the Red Sea states. The Union looks quite determined to prevent the rise of a weighty bloc, comprised of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Yemen’s resigned government, in the Red Sea region. 

The outlook of Red Sea initiatives 

The African Union’s proposal is close in stance and essence to that of the European Union. Although having islands and long coasts in the Red Sea, Eritrea did not attend the Saudi summit. Egypt, on the other side, is not interested in seeing Ethiopia invited to the legal meetings as their relations are frayed by a contentious dam being built by Ethiopia on the Nile River that will compromise the Egyptian water share. Only 43 kilometers separate Ethiopia from the Red Sea coasts. This access to the sea is important to the African country. If disregarded in the second layer of coastal countries’ initiatives, Ethiopia can help strength Africa’s pressure tools and thus intensify the rivalry over Red Sea influence. The country seeks to develop bilateral dialogue mechanisms with Eritrea to secure access to the significant sea.

The multitude of military bases in the Red Sea vicinity gives away the heated competition there. The US operates one base in Yemen and the other in Djibouti. China, which has always been cautious to avoid provocative military presence outside the Korean Peninsula and territorial waters, now has a military base in Eritrea as it understands the sea’s substantial significance. The Israeli regime and Japan each have a military base in Eritrea. Turkey has one in Somalia and Sudan and the EU has one in Ethiopia. The considerable political and military competition among various actors and the Saudi provocations like “Red Wave” serial military drills along with other Arab states like Egypt and the UAE make it hard to form an effective legal and security union approved by all related countries.

 

