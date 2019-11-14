How A Terror Group Killed 12,000 Iranians

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 14 November 2019

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi Faces First Legal Action over Rohingya Genocide

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi Faces First Legal Action over Rohingya Genocide

Human rights groups have filed a case against several Myanmarese officials including the Buddhist regime’s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi to hold them accountable for the state-sponsored atrocities perpetrated against the Rohingya Muslim minority group.

Truce Held in Gaza as Israeli Regime Agrees to Islamic Jihad Demands A fragile ceasefire between Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Israeli regime has been held since Thursday morning after Tel Aviv accepted the Gaza-based resistance movement’s key demands, a including stopping targeted killings, as part of an Egypt-mediated truce aimed at ending the military confrontation between the two sides.

Iran Standing at Forefront of Battles against Israeli Regimes Occupation: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday the US and its allies have failed in their attempts to portray Israel as a “normal country” just like others in the region thanks to the vigilance in the Muslim world, praising the Islamic Republic as the flag-bearer of struggles against the occupying entity, Press TV reported.

Trump Extends 1979 National Emergency Regarding Iran US President Donald Trump has renewed the national emergency regarding Iran, which was put in place 40 years ago following the takeover of the American embassy in Tehran.

Turkey Re-arrests Journalist a week After His Release Turkish police have rearrested prominent writer and journalist Ahmet Altan, just a week after his release from prison over alleged links to the failed 2016 coup

At Least Seven Killed after Car Bomb Hit Kabul At least seven people were killed and seven more injured in the Afghan capital city after a car bomb has exploded during the busy morning rush hour on Wednesday.

Israeli Regime Assassinates Islamic Jihad Leader. in Gaza, Prompts Rocket Fire Israeli regime launched airstrikes against Gaza on Tuesday, assassinating a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement that sparked a barrage of retaliatory rocket fire from the besieged enclave into the occupied territories.

US Convoy Targeted by Suicide Attack in Afghanistan A US military convoy reportedly has been hit by a suicide attack on the Kabul-Paktia highway in Afghanistan. It is not yet known if the attack resulted in casualties.

Muqtada Sadr Pans US Interference in Iraq Affairs Muqtada al-Sadr, leader of Iraq’s Saeroon Alliance, has rebuked the US for interfering in his country’s internal affairs, threatening to take millions of demonstrators to streets if Washington keeps meddling in the Arab country.

Hezbollah Leader Urges Pursuit of Corrupt Official, Says ’Start with Us’ Leader of Hezbollah movement, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, urged Lebanon’s judiciary to be "brave" in its pursuit of corrupt officials and called on judges to begin with anyone affiliated to the resistance movement.

Iran Awards Five Muslim Scientists with Prestigious Mustafa Prize Iran awarded Mustafa Prize to five Muslim scientists on Monday. Three Iranian scientists and two Turkish scholars were honored in the third edition of Mustafa Prize.

Twitter Boss Met Bin Salman after Saudi Spy Discovered Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey met with Mohammed bin Salman six months after the social media giant learned that a spy, directed by the Saudi leader’s close associate, had infiltrated the company.

Turkey Begins Deporting Detained ISIS Militants Turkey has started deportation of captured ISIS militants sending back an American back to his country. A spokesman for the interior ministry said on Ankara will also soon deport seven Germans, Reuters reported.

Bernie Sanders Blasts Bloomberg’s Potential Run without Campaigning Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders said the “arrogance of billionaires” is driving Michael Bloomberg to join the crowded field of Democratic presidential hopefuls who often target the ultra-rich, but yet have no clear leader to take on Donald Trump.

US Sanctions on Iran Killing Children with EB: NGO Iranian children suffering from a rare skin condition known as EB are losing their lives as US economic sanctions hamper the flow of vital medical products, an NGO says.

US Still Struggles to Force Turkey to Scrap Russia S-400 Deal US national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Sunday Washington is very upset about Turkey’s purchase of Russian missile defense systems and could impose sanctions on Ankara if it does not “get rid” of them.

Bolivian President Morales Resigned Evo Morales resigned as Bolivian President, following three weeks of violent protests over his re-election after the army and police withdrew their backing.

Jordan King Announces ’Full Sovereignty’ over Lands Leased by Israel Jordan’s king on Sunday announced "full sovereignty" over two pieces of land leased by Israeli regime, ending a 25-year arrangement spelled out in the countries’ landmark peace agreement.

Iran Discovers Oil Field Containing 53bn Barrels of Crude: President Iran has discovered a new oil field containing 53 billion barrels of crude in southwestern Khuzestan Province, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Iran’s Human Rights Record Wins Overwhelming Praise in UN Human Rights Council The United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) overwhelmingly praised Iran’s human rights performance at a periodic review of the Islamic Republic’s record, despite US unilateral sanctions on the Muslim nation.

How A Terror Group Killed 12,000 Iranians

Thursday 14 November 2019
 
 
 
 
 
How A Terror Group Killed 12,000 Iranians

US National Security Adviser John Bolton received $40,000 to participate audience in a gathering of the MKO terrorists

The US-backed Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MKO) has a dark history of assassinations and bombings targeting both Iranian statesmen and people, making the country one of the major victims of terrorism in the world.

The US-backed Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MKO) has a dark history of assassinations and bombings targeting both Iranian statesmen and people, making the country one of the major victims of terrorism in the world.

The dying group, which is listed as a terrorist organization by much of the international community, had collaborated with the former US-backed Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein during his imposed war on Iran in the 1980s in addition to killing as many as 12,000 Iranians in a violent campaign of terrorist bombings.

Despite the group's gruesome terror campaign early after Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, the MKO was effectively neutralized in the country and forced to seek refuge in Iraq under the protection of Saddam Hussein.

Known to most other countries by another acronym, the MEK, the terrorist group is financed by the Saudis, publicized by the Israelis and following America’s agenda.

Removing its decade-long ban on the MKO, the United States has used the group as a tool to pressure Iran over the past years.

Despite US and Saudi attempts to empower the MKO, the cult-like group's activities have been largely limited to its now aging pool of members who had originally joined the group in the 1970's and 1980's.

According to the British daily The Guardian, the MKO is even known to rely on busing refugees and young eastern Europeans to fill up its lavish events in Europe, where most of the group's members are known to reside.

The group throws lavish conferences every year in Paris, with certain American, Western, and Saudi officials as its guests of honor.

These include former US national security advisor John Bolton, US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, former Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper, and former Saudi Arabian spy chief, Prince Turki al-Faisal.

The group is well-known for its reliance on fake social media profiles to push for its Washington-backed anti-Iran agenda.

Last year, Iranian Foreign Minster Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed Twitter for blocking social media accounts of "real Iranians" while overlooking social media influence operations coming from "actual bots in Tirana," referring to the group's large complex near the Albanian capital.

Amid the Trump Administration's heightened rhetoric and campaign of "maximum pressure" against Iran, the MKO has also sought to gain further support from Washington and its allies by expanding its anti-Iran operations.

Back in June, an unverified audio tape leaked from the organization suggested the group may have colluded with foreign powers in carrying out mysterious explosions targeting two oil tankers in the Persian Gulf in June.

The terrorist group also announced a plan to assassinate commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Qassem Soleimani and the country’s new Judiciary chief Ebrahim Raeisi.

Reports have also shown that the Saudi intelligence agency has provided the MKO with vast funding, especially since main elements of the group were purged from their old bastion in Iraq more than a decade ago.

The MKO was once listed as a terrorist organization in the US and Europe and is still widely viewed as a Marxist cult built around the personality of its leader, Maryam Rajavi.

Some of its uncouth practices include forcing the group's male members to divorce their wives and have them married to Rajavi's husband Massoud.

The terrorist group is also known for its extremely suppressive control over members in its camps where access to the Internet and other information sources is prohibited.

Source: Press TV

