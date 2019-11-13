18 Palestinians Killed as Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Continues for 2nd Day

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 13 November 2019

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq? Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people's rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

Al-Baghdadi's Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box? Al-Baghdadi's death has many implications on the developments of war in Syria as it will leave speculations open about the US next plans for Iraq.

US Gives Green Light to Turkey's Incursion into Syria's North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington's long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy "Roadmap" Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials' poor performance in new crisis.

Turkey Re-arrests Journalist a week After His Release

Turkey Re-arrests Journalist a week After His Release

Turkish police have rearrested prominent writer and journalist Ahmet Altan, just a week after his release from prison over alleged links to the failed 2016 coup

At Least Seven Killed after Car Bomb Hit Kabul At least seven people were killed and seven more injured in the Afghan capital city after a car bomb has exploded during the busy morning rush hour on Wednesday.

Israeli Regime Assassinates Islamic Jihad Leader. in Gaza, Prompts Rocket Fire Israeli regime launched airstrikes against Gaza on Tuesday, assassinating a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement that sparked a barrage of retaliatory rocket fire from the besieged enclave into the occupied territories.

US Convoy Targeted by Suicide Attack in Afghanistan A US military convoy reportedly has been hit by a suicide attack on the Kabul-Paktia highway in Afghanistan. It is not yet known if the attack resulted in casualties.

Muqtada Sadr Pans US Interference in Iraq Affairs Muqtada al-Sadr, leader of Iraq’s Saeroon Alliance, has rebuked the US for interfering in his country’s internal affairs, threatening to take millions of demonstrators to streets if Washington keeps meddling in the Arab country.

Hezbollah Leader Urges Pursuit of Corrupt Official, Says ’Start with Us’ Leader of Hezbollah movement, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, urged Lebanon’s judiciary to be "brave" in its pursuit of corrupt officials and called on judges to begin with anyone affiliated to the resistance movement.

Iran Awards Five Muslim Scientists with Prestigious Mustafa Prize Iran awarded Mustafa Prize to five Muslim scientists on Monday. Three Iranian scientists and two Turkish scholars were honored in the third edition of Mustafa Prize.

Twitter Boss Met Bin Salman after Saudi Spy Discovered Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey met with Mohammed bin Salman six months after the social media giant learned that a spy, directed by the Saudi leader’s close associate, had infiltrated the company.

Turkey Begins Deporting Detained ISIS Militants Turkey has started deportation of captured ISIS militants sending back an American back to his country. A spokesman for the interior ministry said on Ankara will also soon deport seven Germans, Reuters reported.

Bernie Sanders Blasts Bloomberg’s Potential Run without Campaigning Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders said the “arrogance of billionaires” is driving Michael Bloomberg to join the crowded field of Democratic presidential hopefuls who often target the ultra-rich, but yet have no clear leader to take on Donald Trump.

US Sanctions on Iran Killing Children with EB: NGO Iranian children suffering from a rare skin condition known as EB are losing their lives as US economic sanctions hamper the flow of vital medical products, an NGO says.

US Still Struggles to Force Turkey to Scrap Russia S-400 Deal US national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Sunday Washington is very upset about Turkey’s purchase of Russian missile defense systems and could impose sanctions on Ankara if it does not “get rid” of them.

Bolivian President Morales Resigned Evo Morales resigned as Bolivian President, following three weeks of violent protests over his re-election after the army and police withdrew their backing.

Jordan King Announces ’Full Sovereignty’ over Lands Leased by Israel Jordan’s king on Sunday announced "full sovereignty" over two pieces of land leased by Israeli regime, ending a 25-year arrangement spelled out in the countries’ landmark peace agreement.

Iran Discovers Oil Field Containing 53bn Barrels of Crude: President Iran has discovered a new oil field containing 53 billion barrels of crude in southwestern Khuzestan Province, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Iran’s Human Rights Record Wins Overwhelming Praise in UN Human Rights Council The United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) overwhelmingly praised Iran’s human rights performance at a periodic review of the Islamic Republic’s record, despite US unilateral sanctions on the Muslim nation.

EU Should Fear Militants It Backs in Syria, Not Refugees: President Assad President Bashar Assad said criticized Europeans’ hypocritical policy on Syria, saying they fear that Ankara will send refugees to Europe, but continue to sponsor terrorism in Syria.

French Muslims Experience Racism 2-3 Times National Average A new poll reveals that in the past five years Muslims in France have been subjected to discrimination at rates more than two to three times the national average.

Rockets Nearly Hit Iraqi Airbase Housing US Forces An air base in northern Iraq that houses US troops was struck Friday with barrage of 17 Katyusha rockets, causing some material damage but no casualties.

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Iraqi Security Forces to Keep Peace amid Protests Iraq’s top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani urged security forces to avoid using excessive force as anti-government protests have rocked the Arab country since three weeks ago

alwaght.com
18 Palestinians Killed as Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Continues for 2nd Day

Wednesday 13 November 2019
 
 
 
 
 
18 Palestinians Killed as Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Continues for 2nd Day
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- At least 18 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip as the Israeli regime's air raids against the besieged coastal enclave entered second day.

Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamist Jihad movement, said on Wednesday that a member of the resistance group, Khalid Mavaz, 38, had lost his life in an Israeli airstrike on central Gaza.

The Israeli military said its forces targeted Mavaz as he was preparing to launch rockets into the Israeli-occupied territories, a day after the regime assassinated senior Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata, along with his wife, in a targeted strike.

Three Palestinian also lost their lives in the raids, according to the health ministry in the blockaded enclave, bringing the death toll from the regime’s assaults since Tuesday morning to 18.

According to the latest figures by the Gaza Health Ministry, the Israeli raids have left a total of 50 people injured, including 23 children.

Separately, Syrian state media said a separate missile attack on Tuesday hit the home of Islamic Jihad official Akram al-Ajouri in Damascus, killing two people including one of his sons. Syria said Israel carried out the Damascus attack. Israel did not comment.

Ata’s assassination sparked Palestinian retaliatory attacks, with Israeli military sources saying more than 200 rockets have been fired from Gaza into the occupied territories on Tuesday.

Israel’s national emergency service said it had treated 46 Israelis since the Gaza rocket fire began.

 

 ‘Israel initiated confrontation, but can’t determine its end’

Speaking on Tuesday evening, a spokesman for the al-Quds Brigades warned of further rocket fire from Gaza, stressing that Israel is not the side to determine how the current round of fighting in the blockaded enclave would end.

“We hold the enemy fully responsible for the consequences of its stupid decision to assassinate the leadership of the resistance,” Abu Hamza said. “The coming hours will add a new headline to the record of defeats of the enemy’s rash prime minister, who has only brought the Zionists destruction and war.”

“We tell the enemy: Perhaps you succeeded in starting this aggression against our people and resistance, but you will not be able to determine when it ends. The coming hours will record a victory for our people. While you started the battle, you will not be able to know when it will end,” he added.

 

Muslim states slam Israel

The Israeli attacks have sparked a wave of condemnations from Muslim countries and international organizations.

On Tuesday, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the Israeli aggression against Gaza, saying it constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law conventions.

The 57-member Jeddah-based organization also held Israel accountable for the consequences of the dangerous Gaza escalation and called on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities towards providing international protection for the Palestinian people.

Similarly, the Arab League held the Tel Aviv regime responsible for the “horrific crime” it had committed in Gaza and its consequences, adding that Tuesday's raid comes in continuation of acts of aggression by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinians.

“This comes in the context of exposed Israeli attempts to let the Palestinian people pay the price of the predicaments and agendas of Israeli parties,” the 22-member pan-Arab body said in a statement.

Israel, the Arab League noted, wants to push the Gaza situation to further deterioration, drag the region into violence and threaten international peace and security.

The Arab League further called for international intervention to stop the Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people and provide them with protection.

Additionally, Jordan denounced the Israeli airstrikes and urged the international community to promptly act in order to stop the regime’s aggression on the besieged coastal sliver.

The Jordan news agency, Petra quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Daifallah al-Fayez as saying that “the Israeli escalation against the Gaza Strip and targeting of innocent civilians will only increase tension and violence, deepen despair and promote extremist agendas in the region, and will not lead to any solutions.”

“The solution to the problem in the Gaza Strip lies in finding a real political horizon through returning to the negotiating table between Israel and Palestine, lifting the unjust blockade on the enclave, promptly addressing the humanitarian needs there and respecting the international law,” he added.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement censured Tuesday’s raids on both Gaza and the Syrian capital, Damascus, where the home of another Islamic Jihad figure came under attack in a failed assassination attempt.

The Israeli strike in Damascus hit the home of Akram al-Ajouri, killing his son and another person.

In a statement, Hezbollah offered condolences to the Islamic Jihad and the victims’ families on the martyrdom of their loved ones, highlighting the Palestinians’ steadfastness and the resistance’s ability to respond strongly to the Zionist aggression.

Furthermore, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh released a series of tweets on Tuesday, condemning the Israeli strikes on Gaza and demanding that the UN take action.

Shtayyeh also slammed competitors in Israeli elections for using “Palestinian blood as an electoral card,” emphasizing that the Palestinian government has been conducting intensive regional and international contacts to deter the aggression.

Truce efforts underway

Meanwhile, Egyptian officials, who were speaking on condition of anonymity, said Cairo is attempting to help de-escalate tensions between Israel and Gaza.

Egypt’s general intelligence agency, they said, has stepped up communications and “opened channels” with the US and the European Union.

Moreover, a diplomatic source told The Times of Israel that UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov “is heading urgently to Cairo,” adding that the world body has been involved throughout the day to de-escalate tensions.

Azzam al-Ahmad, a senior Fatah and Palestine Liberation Organization official, confirmed contacts with Egypt and the UN to push for a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza.

“We have been in touch with the Egyptian intelligence as well as United Nations to push for a restoration of calm and an end to the spilling of blood,” he told The Times of Israel in a phone call.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

