At Least Seven Killed after Car Bomb Hit Kabul

Alwaght- At least seven people were killed and seven more injured in the Afghan capital city after a car bomb has exploded during the busy morning rush hour on Wednesday.

The blast occurred around 7:25 am local time (GMT 02:45) in the Qasaba area, Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said, adding the bombing scene had not yet been cleared for the public.

An eyewitness said the victims have been taken away by ambulances. The blast also damaged several vehicles in the area.

A Counter Narcotics building and several foreign NGO offices are located in the area of the blast, but no group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Taliban insurgents fighting to overthrow the Kabul government and ISIS militants pushed out of Iraq and Syria carry out attacks in Afghanistan from time to time, but their targets usually differ.

The Taliban often attack foreign troops and Afghan government soldiers and employees, while the ISIS makes no distinction and mostly targets civilians.

ISIS militants, who escaped to Afghanistan after being defeated in Iraq and Syria, have established bases in Afghanistan. Some reports say the US has helped to transfer them to Afghanistan.