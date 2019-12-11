Hezbollah Leader Urges Pursuit of Corrupt Official, Says ’Start with Us’

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 12 November 2019

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen

Houthis Preparing for Planned Israeli Attack on Yemen There are strong indications that Israel is planning to launch airstrikes against Yemen under the pretext of preventing an Iranian military presence from taking hold, much as it did in Syria and Iraq.

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq? Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people’s rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box? Al-Baghdadi’s death has many implications on the developments of war in Syria as it will leave speculations open about the US next plans for Iraq.

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

Israeli Regime Assassinates Islamic Jihad Leader. in Gaza, Prompts Rocket Fire

Israeli Regime Assassinates Islamic Jihad Leader. in Gaza, Prompts Rocket Fire

Israeli regime launched airstrikes against Gaza on Tuesday, assassinating a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement that sparked a barrage of retaliatory rocket fire from the besieged enclave into the occupied territories.

US Convoy Targeted by Suicide Attack in Afghanistan A US military convoy reportedly has been hit by a suicide attack on the Kabul-Paktia highway in Afghanistan. It is not yet known if the attack resulted in casualties.

Muqtada Sadr Pans US Interference in Iraq Affairs Muqtada al-Sadr, leader of Iraq’s Saeroon Alliance, has rebuked the US for interfering in his country’s internal affairs, threatening to take millions of demonstrators to streets if Washington keeps meddling in the Arab country.

Hezbollah Leader Urges Pursuit of Corrupt Official, Says ’Start with Us’ Leader of Hezbollah movement, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, urged Lebanon’s judiciary to be "brave" in its pursuit of corrupt officials and called on judges to begin with anyone affiliated to the resistance movement.

Iran Awards Five Muslim Scientists with Prestigious Mustafa Prize Iran awarded Mustafa Prize to five Muslim scientists on Monday. Three Iranian scientists and two Turkish scholars were honored in the third edition of Mustafa Prize.

Twitter Boss Met Bin Salman after Saudi Spy Discovered Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey met with Mohammed bin Salman six months after the social media giant learned that a spy, directed by the Saudi leader’s close associate, had infiltrated the company.

Turkey Begins Deporting Detained ISIS Militants Turkey has started deportation of captured ISIS militants sending back an American back to his country. A spokesman for the interior ministry said on Ankara will also soon deport seven Germans, Reuters reported.

Bernie Sanders Blasts Bloomberg’s Potential Run without Campaigning Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders said the “arrogance of billionaires” is driving Michael Bloomberg to join the crowded field of Democratic presidential hopefuls who often target the ultra-rich, but yet have no clear leader to take on Donald Trump.

US Sanctions on Iran Killing Children with EB: NGO Iranian children suffering from a rare skin condition known as EB are losing their lives as US economic sanctions hamper the flow of vital medical products, an NGO says.

US Still Struggles to Force Turkey to Scrap Russia S-400 Deal US national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Sunday Washington is very upset about Turkey’s purchase of Russian missile defense systems and could impose sanctions on Ankara if it does not “get rid” of them.

Bolivian President Morales Resigned Evo Morales resigned as Bolivian President, following three weeks of violent protests over his re-election after the army and police withdrew their backing.

Jordan King Announces ’Full Sovereignty’ over Lands Leased by Israel Jordan’s king on Sunday announced "full sovereignty" over two pieces of land leased by Israeli regime, ending a 25-year arrangement spelled out in the countries’ landmark peace agreement.

Iran Discovers Oil Field Containing 53bn Barrels of Crude: President Iran has discovered a new oil field containing 53 billion barrels of crude in southwestern Khuzestan Province, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Iran’s Human Rights Record Wins Overwhelming Praise in UN Human Rights Council The United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) overwhelmingly praised Iran’s human rights performance at a periodic review of the Islamic Republic’s record, despite US unilateral sanctions on the Muslim nation.

EU Should Fear Militants It Backs in Syria, Not Refugees: President Assad President Bashar Assad said criticized Europeans’ hypocritical policy on Syria, saying they fear that Ankara will send refugees to Europe, but continue to sponsor terrorism in Syria.

French Muslims Experience Racism 2-3 Times National Average A new poll reveals that in the past five years Muslims in France have been subjected to discrimination at rates more than two to three times the national average.

Rockets Nearly Hit Iraqi Airbase Housing US Forces An air base in northern Iraq that houses US troops was struck Friday with barrage of 17 Katyusha rockets, causing some material damage but no casualties.

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Iraqi Security Forces to Keep Peace amid Protests Iraq’s top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani urged security forces to avoid using excessive force as anti-government protests have rocked the Arab country since three weeks ago

Iran Downs ’Intruding’ Drone Over Its Airspace Iran has shot down an intruding drone that was violating the Islamic Republic’s airspace near the port city of Mahshahr in the southwestern province of Khuzestan on the Persian Gulf coast

Jordan, Turkey, UAE Violated Libya Arms Embargo: UN Jordan, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly have violated the UN arms embargo imposed on Libya since 2011

News

Hezbollah Leader Urges Pursuit of Corrupt Official, Says ’Start with Us’

Tuesday 12 November 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Hezbollah Leader Urges Pursuit of Corrupt Official, Says ’Start with Us’

Lebanon Technocratic Government: Is It Realizable?

Alwaght – Leader of Hezbollah movement, Sayyed  Hassan Nasrallah, urged Lebanon's judiciary to be "brave" in its pursuit of corrupt officials and called on judges to begin with anyone affiliated to the resistance movement, Al Jazeera reported. 

"If there is a case related to any person in Hezbollah, go ahead. Start with us, start with us," Nasrallah said on Monday during a speech marking the party's Martyr's Day occasion.

"Don't be scared, I assure you of Hezbollah's respect for your initiative and your work," he said addressing judges.

Nasrallah was speaking for the fourth time since unprecedented protests broke out across Lebanon on October 17. The Hezbollah leader - who previously called on his supporters to withdraw from the street - said the anti-government movement had created unity on the need to hold corrupt officials accountable.

"I don't think it is possible to protect corrupt people in Lebanon anymore," he said.

Nasrallah also said he would not comment on the issue of the formation of a new government in order to allow for continued negotiations.

"The meetings are ongoing ... We are not obliged to make any statement or take a position. Let us leave the door open so we can get to the best possible result for our country," he said.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Lebanon Hezbollah Nasrallah Protests Corruption

