Hezbollah Leader Urges Pursuit of Corrupt Official, Says ’Start with Us’

Alwaght – Leader of Hezbollah movement, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, urged Lebanon's judiciary to be "brave" in its pursuit of corrupt officials and called on judges to begin with anyone affiliated to the resistance movement, Al Jazeera reported.

"If there is a case related to any person in Hezbollah, go ahead. Start with us, start with us," Nasrallah said on Monday during a speech marking the party's Martyr's Day occasion.

"Don't be scared, I assure you of Hezbollah's respect for your initiative and your work," he said addressing judges.

Nasrallah was speaking for the fourth time since unprecedented protests broke out across Lebanon on October 17. The Hezbollah leader - who previously called on his supporters to withdraw from the street - said the anti-government movement had created unity on the need to hold corrupt officials accountable.

"I don't think it is possible to protect corrupt people in Lebanon anymore," he said.

Nasrallah also said he would not comment on the issue of the formation of a new government in order to allow for continued negotiations.

"The meetings are ongoing ... We are not obliged to make any statement or take a position. Let us leave the door open so we can get to the best possible result for our country," he said.