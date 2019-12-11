Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 12 November 2019

Editor's Choice

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq?

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq? Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people’s rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box? Al-Baghdadi’s death has many implications on the developments of war in Syria as it will leave speculations open about the US next plans for Iraq.

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

News

US Convoy Targeted by Suicide Attack in Afghanistan

US Convoy Targeted by Suicide Attack in Afghanistan

A US military convoy reportedly has been hit by a suicide attack on the Kabul-Paktia highway in Afghanistan. It is not yet known if the attack resulted in casualties.

Israeli Regime Assassinates Islamic Jihad Leader. in Gaza, Prompts Rocket Fire Israeli regime launched airstrikes against Gaza on Tuesday, assassinating a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement that sparked a barrage of retaliatory rocket fire from the besieged enclave into the occupied territories.

Iran Awards Five Muslim Scientists with Prestigious Mustafa Prize Iran awarded Mustafa Prize to five Muslim scientists on Monday. Three Iranian scientists and two Turkish scholars were honored in the third edition of Mustafa Prize.

Twitter Boss Met Bin Salman after Saudi Spy Discovered Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey met with Mohammed bin Salman six months after the social media giant learned that a spy, directed by the Saudi leader’s close associate, had infiltrated the company.

Turkey Begins Deporting Detained ISIS Militants Turkey has started deportation of captured ISIS militants sending back an American back to his country. A spokesman for the interior ministry said on Ankara will also soon deport seven Germans, Reuters reported.

Bernie Sanders Blasts Bloomberg’s Potential Run without Campaigning Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders said the “arrogance of billionaires” is driving Michael Bloomberg to join the crowded field of Democratic presidential hopefuls who often target the ultra-rich, but yet have no clear leader to take on Donald Trump.

US Sanctions on Iran Killing Children with EB: NGO Iranian children suffering from a rare skin condition known as EB are losing their lives as US economic sanctions hamper the flow of vital medical products, an NGO says.

US Still Struggles to Force Turkey to Scrap Russia S-400 Deal US national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Sunday Washington is very upset about Turkey’s purchase of Russian missile defense systems and could impose sanctions on Ankara if it does not “get rid” of them.

Bolivian President Morales Resigned Evo Morales resigned as Bolivian President, following three weeks of violent protests over his re-election after the army and police withdrew their backing.

Jordan King Announces ’Full Sovereignty’ over Lands Leased by Israel Jordan’s king on Sunday announced "full sovereignty" over two pieces of land leased by Israeli regime, ending a 25-year arrangement spelled out in the countries’ landmark peace agreement.

Iran Discovers Oil Field Containing 53bn Barrels of Crude: President Iran has discovered a new oil field containing 53 billion barrels of crude in southwestern Khuzestan Province, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Iran’s Human Rights Record Wins Overwhelming Praise in UN Human Rights Council The United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) overwhelmingly praised Iran’s human rights performance at a periodic review of the Islamic Republic’s record, despite US unilateral sanctions on the Muslim nation.

EU Should Fear Militants It Backs in Syria, Not Refugees: President Assad President Bashar Assad said criticized Europeans’ hypocritical policy on Syria, saying they fear that Ankara will send refugees to Europe, but continue to sponsor terrorism in Syria.

French Muslims Experience Racism 2-3 Times National Average A new poll reveals that in the past five years Muslims in France have been subjected to discrimination at rates more than two to three times the national average.

Rockets Nearly Hit Iraqi Airbase Housing US Forces An air base in northern Iraq that houses US troops was struck Friday with barrage of 17 Katyusha rockets, causing some material damage but no casualties.

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Iraqi Security Forces to Keep Peace amid Protests Iraq’s top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani urged security forces to avoid using excessive force as anti-government protests have rocked the Arab country since three weeks ago

Iran Downs ’Intruding’ Drone Over Its Airspace Iran has shot down an intruding drone that was violating the Islamic Republic’s airspace near the port city of Mahshahr in the southwestern province of Khuzestan on the Persian Gulf coast

Jordan, Turkey, UAE Violated Libya Arms Embargo: UN Jordan, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly have violated the UN arms embargo imposed on Libya since 2011

US, China President’s Meeting to Sign Trade Deal Could Be Delayed US and Chinese Presidents’ meeting to sign a long-awaited interim trade deal could be delayed until December as discussions continue over terms and venue

Iran’s Reduction of Nuclear Commitment Cuts ‘Wake-up Call’ for European Signatories: Diplomat Iran’s recent reduction in commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal was a “wake-up call” for other parties, the Islamic Republic’s ambassador to the UK said, warning European signatories of a crisis over the collapsing accord.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Israeli Regime Assassinates Islamic Jihad Leader. in Gaza, Prompts Rocket Fire

Twitter Boss Met Bin Salman after Saudi Spy Discovered

Iran Awards Five Muslim Scientists with Prestigious Mustafa Prize

Energy-rich Deir ez-Zor: New Emerging Syria Hot Spot

EU Should Fear Militants It Backs in Syria, Not Refugees: President Assad

Iran Discovers Oil Field Containing 53bn Barrels of Crude: President

What Does Turkey-Azerbaijan High-Level Annual Military Meeting Seek?

Is Shift to Presidential System in Iraq Possible?

China, US Ink Accord to Cancel Tariffs Proportionally: Beijing

What’s Goal of Democrats’ Big Gamble of Trump Impeachment?

Rockets Nearly Hit Iraqi Airbase Housing US Forces

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Iraqi Security Forces to Keep Peace amid Protests

Iran Intelligence Ministry Bans Cooperation with British Council

US Sanctions on Iran Killing Children with EB: NGO

Qatar Overcome Saudi-Led Embargo: Sheikh Tamim

Iran Awards Five Muslim Scientists with Prestigious Mustafa Prize

Jordan King Announces ’Full Sovereignty’ over Lands Leased by Israel

Lebanon Technocratic Government: Is It Realizable?

US Evacuates ISIS Wives from Syria’s Al-Hawl: Report

Turkey-Supported Syrian Opposition Take Kurdush-Controlled Ras Al Ain

Iran Foiled 33mn Cyber Attacks in One Year: Minister

Why Hariri Reforms Did not Calm Lebanon’s Protests?

Arabeen Marching: a Symbol of Islamic Unity

Evil Actions in International Waters Will not Go Unanswered, Iran’s SNSC Chief Warns

How Does Southern Yemen Peace Deal Affect War Course?

ISIS Terrorist Group Names New Leader

Satellite Images Confirms US Smuggling Syrian Oil: Russian Military

How Will New Putin-Erdogan Deal Change Northern Syria Situation?

Putin Wants More Information from Erdogan on Turkey’s Syria plans: Kremlin

EU Should Fear Militants It Backs in Syria, Not Refugees: President Assad

US, West Spy Services Provoke Unrest in Regional States: Iran Leader

States that Side with India over Kashmir to Face Our Missiles: Pakistan’s Minister

Erdogan Russia Visit’s Hope, Fear

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Israeli Regime Assassinates Islamic Jihad Leader. in Gaza, Prompts Rocket Fire

Tuesday 12 November 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Israeli Regime Assassinates Islamic Jihad Leader. in Gaza, Prompts Rocket Fire

Palestinians inspect the damaged house of Islamic jihad leader Bahaa Abu al-Atta after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City [Mohammed Saber/EPA]

Israeli regime launched airstrikes against Gaza on Tuesday, assassinating a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement that sparked a barrage of retaliatory rocket fire from the besieged enclave into the occupied territories.
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Israeli regime launched airstrikes against Gaza on Tuesday, assassinating a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement that sparked a barrage of retaliatory rocket fire from the besieged enclave into the occupied territories.

In a statement, the Islamic Jihad’s military wing, Al-Quds Brigades, confirmed the death of its commander, Baha Abu al-Ata, 42, in an Israeli aerial assault on his Gaza home. Al-Atta's wife was also killed in the blast that ripped through the building in Gaza City's Shejaiya district before dawn. At least two others were wounded, according to medics.

Additionally, the resistance group stressed that its commander was heroically defending the Palestinian land against conspiracies prior to his martyrdom.

It also vowed to continue in the footsteps of its assassinated commander in order to “complete the process of liberation of the entire beloved Palestine. Our response will inevitably shock the Zionist entity.”

Assassination ordered by Netanyahu

The Israeli army has confirmed its strike against a building where Ata was present in Gaza’s Shejaiya area.

The operation, it added, had been recommended by the Chief of Staff and Shin Bet domestic security service, and approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It also blamed Ata for recent rocket, drone and sniper attacks against Israel, as well as attempted infiltration into the occupied territories, claiming that he had been planning “imminent” attacks.

“Abu al-Ata was responsible for most of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s activity in the Gaza Strip and was a ticking bomb,” the Israeli army said.

Quds Brigades, Hamas vow due response

The al-Quds Brigades, Islamic Jihad’s military wing, has vowed a major response to Ata’s assassination in a statement.

“We announce the general mobilization of our fighters and units and we affirm that the response to this crime will have no limits and will be tantamount to the size of the crime that the criminal enemy perpetrated,” the statement said.

Ata, the Quds Brigades added, was “one of the most prominent members of its military council and the commander of the northern part” of Gaza.

Separately, the fellow Hamas resistance movement said Israel “bears full responsibility for all consequences of this escalation” and pledged that Ata’s death “will not go unpunished.”

Gaza responds with rocket barrage

Shortly after the Israeli strike, Palestinians launched a salvo of rockets into the occupied territories, setting off sirens in Tel Aviv, Sderot, Gedera and Ashdod.

"Non-essential" workers in Tel Aviv and central cities have been told to stay home. Schools and universities are closed. A ban on public gatherings is also in place.

The Israeli army said Gaza-based Palestinian resistance fighters had pounded the occupied-territories with “substantial” rocket fire Tuesday.

“There is substantial fire,” army spokesman Jonathan Conricus told journalists in a conference call. “We are preparing for a number of days of fighting.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli regime targeted another Islamic Jihad figure in Syria, but failed to assassinate him.

Syrian state media reported that an Israeli strike had hit the home of Akram al-Ajouri in Damascus, killing his son and another person. The Islamic Jihad confirmed the death of Ajouri’s son.

The assassination is likely to fuel tensions between Tel Aviv and Gaza, which has been under a crippling siege by Israel since 2007 and witnessed three wars since 2008.

Gaza has also witnessed deadly tensions since March 30, 2018 which marked the start of the Great March of Return protests, with participants demanding the right to return for the Palestinians driven out of their homeland.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Israeli Crimes Gaza Islamic Jihad

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

100 Days of Indias Crippling Lockdown in Kashmir
Iranian Students Gathered in front of French Embassy to Support Yellow Vest Protesters
Yemenis Mark Prophet Muhammads (PBUH) Birthday despite Saudi Aggression
Syrian Army Reaches Oil Fields in Kurdish-Held Areas in Hasakah Province
100 Days of Indias Crippling Lockdown in Kashmir

100 Days of Indias Crippling Lockdown in Kashmir

Turkey Police Stop Truck Carrying 82 Migrants Bound for Europe
Hong Kong police fire teargas as protesters vandalize mall
Syrian Army Liberates Um Shuayfah Village from Turkey-Backed Militants
Israeli Forces Inure Dozens of Palestinian Protesters along Gaza Border