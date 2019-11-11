Iran Awards Five Muslim Scientists with Prestigious Mustafa Prize

Alwaght- Iran awarded Mustafa Prize to five Muslim scientists on Monday. Three Iranian scientists and two Turkish scholars were honored in the third edition of Mustafa Prize.

Officials, scientists and academics from across the globe attended the ceremony. More than one-thousand-and-fifty-hundred works were assessed by the jury. About 500 juries from 200 universities and 35 countries assessed the submitted works.

The biennial contest has four categories, including information technology, life and medical science and technology, nanoscience and nanotechnology.

Muslim laureates of the Mustafa Prize receive the Mustafa Medal, a Diploma and $500,000, financed through the endowments made to the prize.

In 2017, the Turkish-French national, Sami Erol Gelenbe, and Iran’s Mohammad Amin Shokrollahi, were honored for their achievements in systems assessment in model-making and computer coding.

Iran first handed out the prize in 2015 to a Taiwanese-Singaporean nanotechnology researcher Jackie Y. Ying and Jordanian-American chemistry professor Omar Yaghi.