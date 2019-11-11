Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 11 November 2019

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq?

How Does Ayatollah Sistani Seek to Bring Calm Back to Iraq? Over the past month, Ayatollah Sistani issued a string of statements recognizing people’s rights for protest while warning of opportunist foreign meddling.

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box? Al-Baghdadi’s death has many implications on the developments of war in Syria as it will leave speculations open about the US next plans for Iraq.

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

Twitter Boss Met Bin Salman after Saudi Spy Discovered

Twitter Boss Met Bin Salman after Saudi Spy Discovered

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey met with Mohammed bin Salman six months after the social media giant learned that a spy, directed by the Saudi leader’s close associate, had infiltrated the company.

Turkey Begins Deporting Detained ISIS Militants Turkey has started deportation of captured ISIS militants sending back an American back to his country. A spokesman for the interior ministry said on Ankara will also soon deport seven Germans, Reuters reported.

Bernie Sanders Blasts Bloomberg’s Potential Run without Campaigning Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders said the “arrogance of billionaires” is driving Michael Bloomberg to join the crowded field of Democratic presidential hopefuls who often target the ultra-rich, but yet have no clear leader to take on Donald Trump.

US Sanctions on Iran Killing Children with EB: NGO Iranian children suffering from a rare skin condition known as EB are losing their lives as US economic sanctions hamper the flow of vital medical products, an NGO says.

US Still Struggles to Force Turkey to Scrap Russia S-400 Deal US national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Sunday Washington is very upset about Turkey’s purchase of Russian missile defense systems and could impose sanctions on Ankara if it does not “get rid” of them.

Bolivian President Morales Resigned Evo Morales resigned as Bolivian President, following three weeks of violent protests over his re-election after the army and police withdrew their backing.

Gantz’s Anti-Gaza Threat: Strategy Or Tactic For Political Gains? The Israeli PM designate has made hardline stances against Gaza. But some doubt he hardly wants to attack Gaza should he hold the post.

Jordan King Announces ’Full Sovereignty’ over Lands Leased by Israel Jordan’s king on Sunday announced "full sovereignty" over two pieces of land leased by Israeli regime, ending a 25-year arrangement spelled out in the countries’ landmark peace agreement.

Iran Discovers Oil Field Containing 53bn Barrels of Crude: President Iran has discovered a new oil field containing 53 billion barrels of crude in southwestern Khuzestan Province, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Iran’s Human Rights Record Wins Overwhelming Praise in UN Human Rights Council The United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) overwhelmingly praised Iran’s human rights performance at a periodic review of the Islamic Republic’s record, despite US unilateral sanctions on the Muslim nation.

EU Should Fear Militants It Backs in Syria, Not Refugees: President Assad President Bashar Assad said criticized Europeans’ hypocritical policy on Syria, saying they fear that Ankara will send refugees to Europe, but continue to sponsor terrorism in Syria.

French Muslims Experience Racism 2-3 Times National Average A new poll reveals that in the past five years Muslims in France have been subjected to discrimination at rates more than two to three times the national average.

Rockets Nearly Hit Iraqi Airbase Housing US Forces An air base in northern Iraq that houses US troops was struck Friday with barrage of 17 Katyusha rockets, causing some material damage but no casualties.

What’s Goal of Democrats’ Big Gamble of Trump Impeachment? The democratic leadership tries to take electoral advantages from the impeachment to challenge Trump in 2020 election.

What Does Turkey-Azerbaijan High-Level Annual Military Meeting Seek? Turkey seeks to exploit Azerbaijan’s military and economic needs to get a toehold in the Caucasus region.

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Iraqi Security Forces to Keep Peace amid Protests Iraq’s top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani urged security forces to avoid using excessive force as anti-government protests have rocked the Arab country since three weeks ago

Iran Downs ’Intruding’ Drone Over Its Airspace Iran has shot down an intruding drone that was violating the Islamic Republic’s airspace near the port city of Mahshahr in the southwestern province of Khuzestan on the Persian Gulf coast

Jordan, Turkey, UAE Violated Libya Arms Embargo: UN Jordan, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly have violated the UN arms embargo imposed on Libya since 2011

US, China President’s Meeting to Sign Trade Deal Could Be Delayed US and Chinese Presidents’ meeting to sign a long-awaited interim trade deal could be delayed until December as discussions continue over terms and venue

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Twitter Workers Charged with Spying on Saudi Regime’s Critics

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey met with Mohammed bin Salman six months after the social media giant learned that a spy, directed by the Saudi leader’s close associate, had infiltrated the company.

Since becoming de facto leader of the kingdom in 2017, the crown prince has waged a harsh crackdown on human rights activists and dissidents, much of which has been played out online.

'It’s hard to imagine that [Dorsey] wouldn’t have heard about it six months later'

- Mark Kleiman, lawyer for Omar Abdulaziz

Lawyers for one of the Saudi dissidents targeted in the operation say Dorsey and Mohammed bin Salman's meeting raises questions about what the CEO of Twitter, a company which has seen massive Saudi investment in recent years, knew and when he knew it.

In December 2015, according to a complaint filed in a US district court in California last month, Twitter discovered that one of its engineers, a Saudi citizen named Ali Alzabarah, had been accessing the personal data of users.

A week later, the company warned several dozen users that their accounts were among a small group that “may have been targeted by state-sponsored actors."

Yet in June 2016, Dorsey sat down with the then-deputy crown prince, reportedly discussing how the two could cooperate to “train and qualify Saudi cadres” and chatting about technology investments.

Their chat in New York City was documented in photos posted on social media by Bader al-Asaker, head of Mohammed bin Salman’s private office and the man believed to be the Saudi official alleged in court records to have overseen the data-collection operation inside Twitter.

As it turns out, according to details revealed in a second legal complaint filed by the US government this week, it wasn’t just a small group of users whose information Alzabarah had accessed - and he wasn’t alone.

"The thing that strikes me is when you look through the government’s complaint, this guy hacked 5,500 records in June. That’s not a small number. It raises the question about what Twitter did and did not want to know,” said Mark Kleiman, an attorney who represents Omar Abdulaziz, a Saudi dissident living in Canada.

Kleiman told Middle East Eye that he and Ben Gharagozli, a second lawyer representing Abdulaziz, understood that “somebody from one of the three-letter agencies in the US” tipped Twitter off about Azabarah, before company put him on administrative leave in early December 2015.

"It’s hard to imagine that [Dorsey] wouldn’t have heard about it six months later,” he said.

Marc Owen Jones, a social media analyst and assistant professor at Hamad bin Khalifa University in Qatar, said it was “highly unlikely” that Dorsey wasn’t aware that a US intelligence agency had warned his company that state-sponsored actors had infiltrated Twitter.

"The severity of the charge and the need for discussions around security and privacy at a high level would certainly have made it a top item on any agenda,” Jones told MEE.

Indeed, if Dorsey was not made aware of the issue, then Twitter’s competence as a tech company should be brought further into question".

MEE sent Twitter a list of questions including:

•           When and how Twitter became aware of Alzabarah’s activities

•           Whether Twitter believed its accounts had been targeted by a state-sponsored actor in December 2015

•           Whether Twitter was aware in December 2015 that Alzabarah had been feeding user data to Bader al-Asaker, who had close ties to the Saudi ruling family

•           Whether Dorsey had been made aware of Alzabarah’s activities and the fact that he had been involved in state-sponsored activity and, if so, whether he knew about these actions when he met with Mohammed bin Salman in June 2016

•           Whether Dorsey raised any concerns over the incident with Mohammed bin Salman or Asaker during the June 2016 meeting

Twitter declined to answer any of the questions specifically, sending a general statement from a spokesperson thanking the FBI and the US Department of Justice for their support with the investigation.

"Our company limits access to sensitive account information to a limited group of trained and vetted employees. We understand the incredible risks faced by many who use Twitter to share their perspectives with the world and to hold those in power accountable," the statement said.

"We have tools in place to protect their privacy and their ability to do their vital work. We’re committed to protecting those who use our service to advocate for equality, individual freedoms, and human rights."

The company’s “blanket, one-size-fits all” response speaks volumes, said Gharagozli, one of Abdulaziz’s lawyers.

If Twitter were confident in its position, it would have taken this opportunity to assure the public and their users that they are complying with legal and ethical guidelines,” he said.

'One more Silicon Valley mishap'

According to a complaint filed by the US government this week, which accuses Alzabarah and two others of spying on behalf of Saudi Arabia, the engineer accessed the data of more than 6,000 accounts during a seven-month spree before Twitter put him on administrative leave.

He regularly shared information with Ahmed al-Mutairi, a Saudi social media marketer also known as Ahmed al-Jbreen and named in the complaint. Mutairi’s company, according to the filing, has done work for the Saudi royal family and he appears to have close ties with the crown prince.

After Alzabarah was put on administrative leave by Twitter, he moved back to Saudi Arabia and become the CEO of the MiSK Foundation, a non-profit organisation chaired by Asaker which says it develops and encourages young leaders in the kingdom.

Earlier in 2015, a second Twitter employee accused of spying, Ahmad Abouammo, is alleged to have shared the data of two users - one who is thought to be the anonymous Twitter user Mujtahidd and a second who was impersonating a member of the Saudi royal family - in exchange for a $20,000 gold watch and $300,000, according to the complaint.

Data allegedly shared included passwords, birthdays and IP addresses that could be used to figure out that location and identity of anonymous users.

A separate complaint filed in the same California court on 18 October on behalf of Abdulaziz accuses the social media company of invading his privacy and exposing his family member, friends and political associates to imprisonment, torture and death.

Abdulaziz was a close associate of Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist murdered by Saudi agents in Istanbul last year. He has previously told MEE that he believes the same thing could have easily happened to him.

Last year, he said, two Saudi agents came to Montreal, where he has lived for a decade. They said they were working for Saud al-Qahtani, one of the crown prince’s top advisers, and tried to convince Abdulaziz to return to the kingdom.

When he refused their offer, he said they tried to get him to visit the Saudi embassy in Ottawa to pick up a new passport instead. He never went.

According to the 18 October complaint, also levelled against consultant McKinsey & Company, who identified Abdulaziz to Saudi officials as one of the top voices shaping public opinion, he was not among the group of users who was alerted in December 2015 about Twitter’s concerns over potential state-sponsored activities.

Instead, Abdulaziz was sent a message in February 2016 that a bug that had been fixed that had affected Twitter’s password recovery systems for 24 hours a week earlier.

"In our investigation, we discovered that the email address and phone number linked to your account was viewed by another account and we wanted to alert you as soon as possible,” the message said.

"It wasn’t just Omar,” said Kleiman. “They left all of these people defenceless, thinking it was just one more Silicon Valley mishap without realising that somebody put a laser dot on their heads.  These people have been targeted".

The complaint also highlights Saudi investments made in the social media company in recent years, including significant holdings by Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal.

In October 2015, two months before Twitter put Alzabarah on administrative leave, the prince’s Kingdom Holding Company reportedly doubled its stake in the social media company, raising his overall stake to over 5 percent of the company. The complaint holds that his stake then became larger than that held by Dorsey.

However, said Kleiman, the relationship is a two-way street.

"It’s not just that the Saudis are heavily invested in Twitter. Twitter is heavily invested in the region from a viewing perspective. Twitter benefits enormously from the number of people who use and rely on it in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, etc. So I think the interest in mutual,” Kleiman said.

Gharagozli added: "Instead of protecting their users, it appears as though they seem to have allowed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which owns a substantial percentage of Twitter, to get access to data that resulted in many people getting hurt."

Source: Middle East Eye

