  Monday 11 November 2019

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box?

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box? Al-Baghdadi’s death has many implications on the developments of war in Syria as it will leave speculations open about the US next plans for Iraq.

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Bernie Sanders Blasts Bloomberg’s Potential Run without Campaigning

Bernie Sanders Blasts Bloomberg’s Potential Run without Campaigning

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders said the “arrogance of billionaires” is driving Michael Bloomberg to join the crowded field of Democratic presidential hopefuls who often target the ultra-rich, but yet have no clear leader to take on Donald Trump.

US Sanctions on Iran Killing Children with EB: NGO Iranian children suffering from a rare skin condition known as EB are losing their lives as US economic sanctions hamper the flow of vital medical products, an NGO says.

US Still Struggles to Force Turkey Scrap Russia S-400 Deal US national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Sunday Washington is very upset about Turkey’s purchase of Russian missile defense systems and could impose sanctions on Ankara if it does not “get rid” of them.

Bolivian President Morales Resigned Evo Morales resigned as Bolivian President, following three weeks of violent protests over his re-election after the army and police withdrew their backing.

Jordan King Announces ’Full Sovereignty’ over Lands Leased by Israel Jordan’s king on Sunday announced "full sovereignty" over two pieces of land leased by Israeli regime, ending a 25-year arrangement spelled out in the countries’ landmark peace agreement.

Iran Discovers Oil Field Containing 53bn Barrels of Crude: President Iran has discovered a new oil field containing 53 billion barrels of crude in southwestern Khuzestan Province, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Iran’s Human Rights Record Wins Overwhelming Praise in UN Human Rights Council The United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) overwhelmingly praised Iran’s human rights performance at a periodic review of the Islamic Republic’s record, despite US unilateral sanctions on the Muslim nation.

EU Should Fear Militants It Backs in Syria, Not Refugees: President Assad President Bashar Assad said criticized Europeans’ hypocritical policy on Syria, saying they fear that Ankara will send refugees to Europe, but continue to sponsor terrorism in Syria.

French Muslims Experience Racism 2-3 Times National Average A new poll reveals that in the past five years Muslims in France have been subjected to discrimination at rates more than two to three times the national average.

Rockets Nearly Hit Iraqi Airbase Housing US Forces An air base in northern Iraq that houses US troops was struck Friday with barrage of 17 Katyusha rockets, causing some material damage but no casualties.

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Iraqi Security Forces to Keep Peace amid Protests Iraq’s top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani urged security forces to avoid using excessive force as anti-government protests have rocked the Arab country since three weeks ago

Iran Downs ’Intruding’ Drone Over Its Airspace Iran has shot down an intruding drone that was violating the Islamic Republic’s airspace near the port city of Mahshahr in the southwestern province of Khuzestan on the Persian Gulf coast

Jordan, Turkey, UAE Violated Libya Arms Embargo: UN Jordan, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly have violated the UN arms embargo imposed on Libya since 2011

US, China President’s Meeting to Sign Trade Deal Could Be Delayed US and Chinese Presidents’ meeting to sign a long-awaited interim trade deal could be delayed until December as discussions continue over terms and venue

Iran’s Reduction of Nuclear Commitment Cuts ‘Wake-up Call’ for European Signatories: Diplomat Iran’s recent reduction in commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal was a “wake-up call” for other parties, the Islamic Republic’s ambassador to the UK said, warning European signatories of a crisis over the collapsing accord.

China, US Ink Accord to Cancel Tariffs Proportionally: Beijing China and the US reportedly have reached an agreement to proportionally revoke tariffs on each other’s goods in phases

Israeli Regime after Inking Treaty with Persian Gulf Arab states Israeli regime reportedly seeks to sign a non-aggression and economic cooperation agreement with Persian Gulf Arab states at the White House as a step towards normalizing bilateral ties

Twitter Workers Charged with Spying on Saudi Regime’s Critics A US court has charged two Twitter employees with spying after they got personal account information on some of critics of the Saudi regime

Kuwait Relayed Iran’s Messages to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain: Deputy Foreign Minister Kuwait has passed on Iran’s message for regional peace and instability to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Persian Gulf state said on Tuesday

Most Americans Consider Trump Not Honest, Trustworthy: Survey A new survey suggests that there is broad public concern in the US about Donald Trump’s leadership, and the Republican leader still trails behind all the leading Democratic presidential candidates.

Bernie Sanders Blasts Bloomberg’s Potential Run without Campaigning

Monday 11 November 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Bernie Sanders Blasts Bloomberg's Potential Run without Campaigning
Alwaght- Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders said the “arrogance of billionaires” is driving Michael Bloomberg to join the crowded field of Democratic presidential hopefuls who often target the ultra-rich, but yet have no clear leader to take on Donald Trump.

The Vermont senator certainly did not mince his words as he lambasted his rival for jumping into the race and skipping key states for campaigning.

“You see, when you're worth $50 billion, I guess you don't have to have town meetings, you don't have to talk to ordinary people. What you do is you take out, I guess a couple of billion dollars, and you buy the state of California,” Sanders said to ABC news.

Bloomberg is indeed no small-timer when it comes to personal wealth, which, according to Forbes, amounts to $52.3 billion as of November 10. That makes him the ninth richest person in the world and the sixth in the US. In fact, his wealth makes the current President (and billionaire) Donald Trump – with his net worth of $3.1 billion – look really bleak.

Sanders has built his campaign on a particular promise of taxing the ultra-rich, with other Democrats following suit, and he believes that “the billionaire class is scared and they should be scared.

“Tonight we say to Michael Bloomberg and other billionaires: Sorry, you ain’t gonna buy this election,” Sanders said.

The billionaire class is scared and they should be scared.

So far, Bloomberg only reportedly filed paperwork needed to register in the Alabama primary. His adviser, meanwhile, told the American media that the “final decision” has not been made yet.Bloomberg called Trump “an unprecedented threat to our nation” shortly before registering as a candidate for primaries in Alabama, according to his adviser Howard Wolfson. Yet, it might not be the only reason for his decision.

While Wolfson admitted that Bloomberg grew uneasy about the “trajectory” of the Democratic Party, the New York Times, which reported on the story, said that the billionaire was skeptical about former Vice President Joe Biden’s prospects of winning the nomination and did not see Sanders or other leading ‘progressive’ – Elizabeth Warren – as “strong” rivals to Trump.

There is certainly no love lost between Bloomberg and Sanders as, four years ago, during the last presidential campaign, the billionaire voiced his intention to enter the presidential race as an independent candidate should the Democrats nominate Sanders.

This time, however, his decision might help Sanders get the nomination instead of denying it to him. Bloomberg enters an already tight race as another centrist opposing the ‘progressives’ and is likely to further erode support for the likes of Biden who he would apparently like to see at the top.

 

Tags :

US Elections Bernie Sanders Michael Bloomberg

