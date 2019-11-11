Bolivian President Morales Resigned

Alwaght- Evo Morales resigned as Bolivian President, following three weeks of violent protests over his re-election after the army and police withdrew their backing.

"I resign from my position as president so that (Carlos) Mesa and (Luis Fernando) Camacho do not continue to persecute socialist leaders," Morales said Sunday during a televised address naming the leaders of the opposition.

Morales said that he decided to leave the post in hopes that his departure would stop the spate of violent attacks against officials and indigenous people, “so that they [protesters] do not continue burning the houses [of public officials]" and "kidnapping and mistreating" families of indigenous leaders.

"It is my obligation , as the first indigenous president and president of all Bolivians, to seek this pacification,” he said, adding that he hopes opposition would “understand the message.”

Shortly after the announcement his Vice-President Alvaro Marcelo García Linera also submitted his resignation. The next person in line to take over the government, the president of the Senate Adriana Salvatierra, resigned soon after.

Morales, 60 and in power since 2006, was declared the winner of the October 20 presidential election, giving him a fourth term.

But the opposition alleged there was fraud in the vote count and three weeks of street protests ensued, during which three people died and hundreds were injured.