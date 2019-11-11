Bolivian President Morales Resigned

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box?

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box? Al-Baghdadi’s death has many implications on the developments of war in Syria as it will leave speculations open about the US next plans for Iraq.

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

US Still Struggles to Force Turkey Scrap Russia S-400 Deal

US Still Struggles to Force Turkey Scrap Russia S-400 Deal

US national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Sunday Washington is very upset about Turkey’s purchase of Russian missile defense systems and could impose sanctions on Ankara if it does not “get rid” of them.

Jordan King Announces ’Full Sovereignty’ over Lands Leased by Israel Jordan’s king on Sunday announced "full sovereignty" over two pieces of land leased by Israeli regime, ending a 25-year arrangement spelled out in the countries’ landmark peace agreement.

Iran Discovers Oil Field Containing 53bn Barrels of Crude: President Iran has discovered a new oil field containing 53 billion barrels of crude in southwestern Khuzestan Province, President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Iran’s Human Rights Record Wins Overwhelming Praise in UN Human Rights Council The United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) overwhelmingly praised Iran’s human rights performance at a periodic review of the Islamic Republic’s record, despite US unilateral sanctions on the Muslim nation.

EU Should Fear Militants It Backs in Syria, Not Refugees: President Assad President Bashar Assad said criticized Europeans’ hypocritical policy on Syria, saying they fear that Ankara will send refugees to Europe, but continue to sponsor terrorism in Syria.

French Muslims Experience Racism 2-3 Times National Average A new poll reveals that in the past five years Muslims in France have been subjected to discrimination at rates more than two to three times the national average.

Rockets Nearly Hit Iraqi Airbase Housing US Forces An air base in northern Iraq that houses US troops was struck Friday with barrage of 17 Katyusha rockets, causing some material damage but no casualties.

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Iraqi Security Forces to Keep Peace amid Protests Iraq’s top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani urged security forces to avoid using excessive force as anti-government protests have rocked the Arab country since three weeks ago

Iran Downs ’Intruding’ Drone Over Its Airspace Iran has shot down an intruding drone that was violating the Islamic Republic’s airspace near the port city of Mahshahr in the southwestern province of Khuzestan on the Persian Gulf coast

Jordan, Turkey, UAE Violated Libya Arms Embargo: UN Jordan, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly have violated the UN arms embargo imposed on Libya since 2011

US, China President’s Meeting to Sign Trade Deal Could Be Delayed US and Chinese Presidents’ meeting to sign a long-awaited interim trade deal could be delayed until December as discussions continue over terms and venue

Iran’s Reduction of Nuclear Commitment Cuts ‘Wake-up Call’ for European Signatories: Diplomat Iran’s recent reduction in commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal was a “wake-up call” for other parties, the Islamic Republic’s ambassador to the UK said, warning European signatories of a crisis over the collapsing accord.

China, US Ink Accord to Cancel Tariffs Proportionally: Beijing China and the US reportedly have reached an agreement to proportionally revoke tariffs on each other’s goods in phases

Israeli Regime after Inking Treaty with Persian Gulf Arab states Israeli regime reportedly seeks to sign a non-aggression and economic cooperation agreement with Persian Gulf Arab states at the White House as a step towards normalizing bilateral ties

Twitter Workers Charged with Spying on Saudi Regime’s Critics A US court has charged two Twitter employees with spying after they got personal account information on some of critics of the Saudi regime

Kuwait Relayed Iran’s Messages to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain: Deputy Foreign Minister Kuwait has passed on Iran’s message for regional peace and instability to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Persian Gulf state said on Tuesday

Most Americans Consider Trump Not Honest, Trustworthy: Survey A new survey suggests that there is broad public concern in the US about Donald Trump’s leadership, and the Republican leader still trails behind all the leading Democratic presidential candidates.

Qatar Overcome Saudi-Led Embargo: Sheikh Tamim Qatar has overcome the Saudi-led economic blockade and achieved high economic goals, the Persian Gulf state’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said on Tuesday

Iran Intelligence Ministry Bans Cooperation with British Council Iran warned on Tuesday cooperation with the British Council, which has a record of helping the UK recruit spies, is forbidden and will lead to prosecution

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Bolivian President Morales Resigned

Alwaght- Evo Morales resigned as Bolivian President, following three weeks of violent protests over his re-election after the army and police withdrew their backing.

"I resign from my position as president so that (Carlos) Mesa and (Luis Fernando) Camacho do not continue to persecute socialist leaders," Morales  said Sunday during a televised address naming the leaders of the opposition.

Morales said that he decided to leave the post in hopes that his departure would stop the spate of violent attacks against officials and indigenous people, “so that they [protesters] do not continue burning the houses [of public officials]" and "kidnapping and mistreating" families of indigenous leaders.

"It is my obligation , as the first indigenous president and president of all Bolivians, to seek this pacification,” he said, adding that he hopes opposition would “understand the message.”

Shortly after the announcement his Vice-President Alvaro Marcelo García Linera also submitted his resignation. The next person in line to take over the government, the president of the Senate Adriana Salvatierra, resigned soon after.

Morales, 60 and in power since 2006, was declared the winner of the October 20 presidential election, giving him a fourth term.

But the opposition alleged there was fraud in the vote count and three weeks of street protests ensued, during which three people died and hundreds were injured.

 

Bolivia Morales

