Jordan King Announces ’Full Sovereignty’ over Lands Leased by Israel

Alwaght- Jordan's king on Sunday announced "full sovereignty" over two pieces of land leased by Israeli regime, ending a 25-year arrangement spelled out in the countries' landmark peace agreement.

King Abdullah II said in a speech to the government's new Cabinet on Sunday that Jordan would end the "annex of the two areas, Ghumar and Al-Baqoura, in the peace treaty and impose our full sovereignty on every inch of them," Associate Press reported.

Jordanian television also aired video of the Jordanian flag being raised over one of the enclaves, a popular site near the Sea of Galilee, known in Hebrew as the “Isle of Peace”.

However, Haaretz newspaper cited the regime's army as saying in statement that the lease agreement was extended to end of April, and the enclave was declared a closed military zone that only farmers are allowed to pass through after being identified.



Tel Aviv, which has controlled the lands for over 70 years, had been permitted to lease the areas under the 1994 peace agreement.



Opinion polls have repeatedly found that the peace treaty with Israeli regime is overwhelmingly opposed by Jordanians, more than half of whom are of Palestinian origin.



