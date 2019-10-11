Iran’s Human Rights Record Wins Overwhelming Praise in UN Human Rights Council

Alwaght- The United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) overwhelmingly praised Iran’s human rights performance at a periodic review of the Islamic Republic’s record, despite US unilateral sanctions on the Muslim nation.

Delegates of 95 countries, out of 111 states present at the UN body’s Universal Periodic Review of the Islamic Republic’s record on Friday, heaped praise on Iran's human rights record, according to UN Watch, a Geneva-based non-governmental organization.

Iran's rights record was specifically lauded by Qatar, Belarus, Malaysia, Iraq, Oman, North Korea, Indonesia and the Palestinian Authority.

A North Korean representative specifically praised the Iranian government “for its dedicated efforts and its continuing progress in its promotion and protection of human rights for its people, particularly women, children and persons with disabilities, despite [US] economic sanctions."

They were echoed by a Palestinian spokesperson who applauded Tehran’s drive “to promote and protect human rights, including ongoing efforts in improving education and health."

"We highly appreciate these results (the progress of Iran), knowing at the same time that the country is forced to overcome the difficulties associated with the application of illegal unilateral coercive measures against it,” a Belarusian representative pointed out.

The council’s Universal Periodic Reviews take place every five years and Iran was one of 14 countries under review during the most recent session held in Geneva, Switzerland. All 193 UN member states undergo the process.

The periodic review is meant to examine governments’ commitments to human rights and promote freedoms for their citizens.

Iran’s review was broadcast live in English and Farsi.

The review is based on documents provided by the state under review, and by other groups including independent human rights experts.

Iran was instrumental in the fight against ISIS and other Takfiri groups in Iraq and Syria.