French Muslims Experience Racism 2-3 Times National Average

A new poll reveals that in the past five years Muslims in France have been subjected to discrimination at rates more than two to three times the national average.

42% of French Muslims have experienced discrimination since 2014, compared to a national average of 17%. A whopping 60% of women who wear a head covering have been victimized.

Despite anti-discrimination laws, racism is most often found in public services such as in education, health care, administration and especially in dealings with the police. In the private sector job interviews and housing are the main areas of anti-Muslim actions.

The demonization of Muslims and Islam is not only dangerous, inaccurate and immoral, but serves as an obvious distraction from widespread anti-government social unrest, in what some refer to as a tactic of “Islamo-diversion”.

Amid calls for a general strike to oppose President Emmanuel Macron’s radical and unpopular pension changes, the government has stoked the flames of Islamophobia. Anti-Muslim incidents go uncriticized, if not excused, and thus continue to increase.

The government has also chosen now to turn to the far-right on immigration, earning condemnation from Amnesty International for provoking a “dangerous” climate of xenophobia.

France’s center-left and left wing parties are so radically secularist that they reject even using the term “Islamophobia”, despite all the evidence. However, Muslims have defied the widespread oppression and repeatedly marched for multiple weekends in a row to call for an end to the scapegoating, hypocrisy and violence.

Source: Press TV