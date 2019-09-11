Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box?

Al-Baghdadi's death has many implications on the developments of war in Syria as it will leave speculations open about the US next plans for Iraq.

The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington's long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials' poor performance in new crisis.

Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

It is inconceivable to the United States that a "rag-tag" force like Yemen's Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

EU Should Fear Militants It Backs in Syria, Not Refugees: President Assad

EU Should Fear Militants It Backs in Syria, Not Refugees: President Assad

President Bashar Assad said criticized Europeans’ hypocritical policy on Syria, saying they fear that Ankara will send refugees to Europe, but continue to sponsor terrorism in Syria.

French Muslims Experience Racism 2-3 Times National Average A new poll reveals that in the past five years Muslims in France have been subjected to discrimination at rates more than two to three times the national average.

Rockets Nearly Hit Iraqi Airbase Housing US Forces An air base in northern Iraq that houses US troops was struck Friday with barrage of 17 Katyusha rockets, causing some material damage but no casualties.

Ayatollah Sistani Urges Iraqi Security Forces to Keep Peace amid Protests Iraq’s top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani urged security forces to avoid using excessive force as anti-government protests have rocked the Arab country since three weeks ago

Iran Downs ’Intruding’ Drone Over Its Airspace Iran has shot down an intruding drone that was violating the Islamic Republic’s airspace near the port city of Mahshahr in the southwestern province of Khuzestan on the Persian Gulf coast

Jordan, Turkey, UAE Violated Libya Arms Embargo: UN Jordan, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly have violated the UN arms embargo imposed on Libya since 2011

US, China President’s Meeting to Sign Trade Deal Could Be Delayed US and Chinese Presidents’ meeting to sign a long-awaited interim trade deal could be delayed until December as discussions continue over terms and venue

Iran’s Reduction of Nuclear Commitment Cuts ‘Wake-up Call’ for European Signatories: Diplomat Iran’s recent reduction in commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal was a “wake-up call” for other parties, the Islamic Republic’s ambassador to the UK said, warning European signatories of a crisis over the collapsing accord.

China, US Ink Accord to Cancel Tariffs Proportionally: Beijing China and the US reportedly have reached an agreement to proportionally revoke tariffs on each other’s goods in phases

Israeli Regime after Inking Treaty with Persian Gulf Arab states Israeli regime reportedly seeks to sign a non-aggression and economic cooperation agreement with Persian Gulf Arab states at the White House as a step towards normalizing bilateral ties

Twitter Workers Charged with Spying on Saudi Regime’s Critics A US court has charged two Twitter employees with spying after they got personal account information on some of critics of the Saudi regime

Kuwait Relayed Iran’s Messages to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain: Deputy Foreign Minister Kuwait has passed on Iran’s message for regional peace and instability to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Persian Gulf state said on Tuesday

Most Americans Consider Trump Not Honest, Trustworthy: Survey A new survey suggests that there is broad public concern in the US about Donald Trump’s leadership, and the Republican leader still trails behind all the leading Democratic presidential candidates.

Qatar Overcome Saudi-Led Embargo: Sheikh Tamim Qatar has overcome the Saudi-led economic blockade and achieved high economic goals, the Persian Gulf state’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said on Tuesday

Iran Intelligence Ministry Bans Cooperation with British Council Iran warned on Tuesday cooperation with the British Council, which has a record of helping the UK recruit spies, is forbidden and will lead to prosecution

Turkey Captures Sister of Slain ISIS Leader in Syria Turkey reportedly has captured the elder sister of the slain leader of ISIS terrorist group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in a raid in northwestern Syria.

Israeli Regime Occupies Lands East of Al-Quds for Settlement Expansion Israel plans to seize over 50 hectares of private Palestinian lands in the town of Hizma east of occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem), indicating the occupying regime’s policy of seizing Palestinian lands in the West Bank and al-Quds has not only come to an end but has also gained momentum over the past years.

Iran Injects Gas into Advanced IR-6 Centrifuges Iran has officially started on Monday injecting gas into advanced IR-6 centrifuges through a ceremony at Natanz Nuclear Facility, Press TV reported.

Trump to Lose by 10 Points to Joe Biden: Survey New Poll suggests US President Donald Trump will face a big defeat at the ballot box in 2020 amid an ongoing impeachment probe by Democrats

Trump’s Syria Policy ‘Like A Giant ISIS Recruiting Poster’: Joe Biden Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden slammed Donald Trump’s Syria Policy which reduced the country’s army to an oilfield occupation force

Rockets Nearly Hit Iraqi Airbase Housing US Forces

Rockets Nearly Hit Iraqi Airbase Housing US Forces
Alwaght- An air base in northern Iraq that houses US troops was struck Friday with barrage of 17 Katyusha rockets, causing some material damage but no casualties.

Iraq’s Armed Forces released a statement, saying the incident took place near the outpost in the town of Qayyarah in Iraq’s Nineveh Province on Friday.

No person or group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

The US invaded Iraq in 2003 on the second leg of its so-called war on terror, which had it first stage a no-holds-barred attack against Afghanistan.

Unremitting violence continue to plague both countries since then, with anti-American sentiment and US-led foreign presence being blamed for much of the plight.

Washington staged a renewed wholesale operation in Iraq in 2014 at the head of a number of its Western and regional allies, presumably seeking to uproot the Takfiri terror group of ISIS. The outfit had risen amid the chaos and volatility resulting from the first US-led invasion.

Qayyarah was liberated by Iraqi government forces from ISIS control in 2016 as they were marching towards ISIS’s so-called capital of Mosul.

The Iraqi military’s effort against the terrorists was being boosted by Iranian military advisory assistance and Shiite-majority paramilitaries.

The US-led military would, meanwhile, carry out, what has been condemned as indiscriminate attacks against the city and its population under the pretext of targeting ISIS.

Iraq and its allies cleared Mosul of ISIS’s presence in the following year, with Washington trying to claim credit for the victory.

 

 

