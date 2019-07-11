Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box?

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box? Al-Baghdadi’s death has many implications on the developments of war in Syria as it will leave speculations open about the US next plans for Iraq.

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

China, US Ink Accord to Cancel Tariffs Proportionally: Beijing

China, US Ink Accord to Cancel Tariffs Proportionally: Beijing

China and the US reportedly have reached an agreement to proportionally revoke tariffs on each other’s goods in phases

Israeli Regime after Inking Treaty with Persian Gulf Arab states Israeli regime reportedly seeks to sign a non-aggression and economic cooperation agreement with Persian Gulf Arab states at the White House as a step towards normalizing bilateral ties

Twitter Workers Charged with Spying on Saudi Regime’s Critics A US court has charged two Twitter employees with spying after they got personal account information on some of critics of the Saudi regime

Kuwait Relayed Iran’s Messages to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain: Deputy Foreign Minister Kuwait has passed on Iran’s message for regional peace and instability to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Persian Gulf state said on Tuesday

Most Americans Consider Trump Not Honest, Trustworthy: Survey A new survey suggests that there is broad public concern in the US about Donald Trump’s leadership, and the Republican leader still trails behind all the leading Democratic presidential candidates.

Qatar Overcome Saudi-Led Embargo: Sheikh Tamim Qatar has overcome the Saudi-led economic blockade and achieved high economic goals, the Persian Gulf state’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said on Tuesday

Iran Intelligence Ministry Bans Cooperation with British Council Iran warned on Tuesday cooperation with the British Council, which has a record of helping the UK recruit spies, is forbidden and will lead to prosecution

Turkey Captures Sister of Slain ISIS Leader in Syria Turkey reportedly has captured the elder sister of the slain leader of ISIS terrorist group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in a raid in northwestern Syria.

Israeli Regime Occupies Lands East of Al-Quds for Settlement Expansion Israel plans to seize over 50 hectares of private Palestinian lands in the town of Hizma east of occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem), indicating the occupying regime’s policy of seizing Palestinian lands in the West Bank and al-Quds has not only come to an end but has also gained momentum over the past years.

Iran Injects Gas into Advanced IR-6 Centrifuges Iran has officially started on Monday injecting gas into advanced IR-6 centrifuges through a ceremony at Natanz Nuclear Facility, Press TV reported.

Trump to Lose by 10 Points to Joe Biden: Survey New Poll suggests US President Donald Trump will face a big defeat at the ballot box in 2020 amid an ongoing impeachment probe by Democrats

Trump’s Syria Policy ‘Like A Giant ISIS Recruiting Poster’: Joe Biden Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden slammed Donald Trump’s Syria Policy which reduced the country’s army to an oilfield occupation force

Iran Leader Reiterates Ban on Negotiation with US Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran emphasized on ban with negotiation with the US, saying it is one of the ways to block Washington’s infiltration.

Syrian President Calls Donald Trump ‘Best’ US President for His Honesty Donald Trump won praise from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as "the best American President" as he is not trying to hide Washington’s true policies and intentions behind doublespeak about freedom and democracy.

Nine Students Killed in Afghanistan Mine Blast Nine Afghan children were killed on Saturday when a mine exploded as they walked to school, according to police.

Turkey Threatens to Send ISIS Prisoners Back to Home Countries Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu warned on Saturday Ankara would send ISIS prisoners back to their home countries, complaining about European inaction on the matter.

Pakistani Protests Call for Prime Minister’s Resignation Tens of thousands took to the streets of Pakistan’s capital Friday, calling on Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down within 48 hours.

France, Israel Sought to Establish Terror State in Syria: Turkey FM Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has accused on Friday France and Israeli regime of seeking to establish “a terrorist state” within Syria

ISIS Leader Baghdadi ’Brainchild’ of US, His Death Unconfirmed: Russia Russian Foreign Minister said on Friday the ringleader of ISIS Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was the "brainchild" of the US, declaring that Moscow still cannot verify Washington’s claim about elimination of the terrorist group’s head.

Democratic Candidates Urge End to Military Aid to Israeli Regime Democratic presidential candidates called for the US’s withhold of military aid to Israel if the occupying regime to annex settlements in the West Bank, evidence that the party is moving away from its once-indisputable loyalty to Tel Aviv.

China, US Ink Accord to Cancel Tariffs Proportionally: Beijing

Thursday 7 November 2019
 
 
 
 
 
China, US Ink Accord to Cancel Tariffs Proportionally: Beijing
Alwaght- China and the US reportedly have reached an agreement to proportionally revoke tariffs on each other’s goods in phases.

According to Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng, the amount of tariff relief that will come in the first phase will depend on the content of that agreement, Russia Today reported.  

The first phase of the trade deal is expected to be signed in the coming weeks. A comprehensive trade agreement can only be signed under a condition that all tariffs are removed "simultaneously and proportionally," Feng stressed.

The announcement comes as US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are expected to meet in the near future to discuss the long-awaited interim trade deal. A senior Trump administration official told Reuters on Wednesday that the deal could be delayed until December as discussions continue over terms and venue.

Dozens of venues have been suggested for the meeting, which had originally been scheduled to take place on the sidelines of a now-canceled mid-November summit of Asia-Pacific leaders in Chile. According to the official, London is among possible locations. The two leaders could meet after a NATO summit that Trump is due to attend from December 3-4, the official said. “It’s under consideration but nothing decided,” said the US official.

The trade row between the world's two biggest economies has been going on for over a year, resulting in multiple rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs and restrictions. An interim US-China deal is widely expected to include Washington’s pledge to scrap tariffs scheduled for December 15 on about $156 billion worth of Chinese imports, including cell phones, laptop computers and toys.

Washington and Beijing have been exchanging tariff hikes on billions of dollars’ worth of each other’s goods. In 2018, the Trump administration began imposing tariffs and other trade barriers on China to force Beijing to make changes to what it called "unfair trade practices."

The latest escalation took place in August, when the US began gradual imposition of tariffs on some $300 billion worth of Chinese imports. Beijing retaliated with levies targeting around $30 billion-worth of US imports, mostly affecting products that are sensitive for the US agricultural sector.

In September, the US temporarily exempted some 400 types of Chinese products. The list included coffee filters, patio torches and skateboards. All the products were part of the $250 billion worth of Chinese goods that the Trump administration targeted last year. The US exemption followed the decision by China’s Ministry of Finance to exempt 16 US product lines from Chinese tariffs.

 

 

US China Trade War

