Israeli Regime after Inking Treaty with Persian Gulf Arab states

Alwaght- Israeli regime reportedly seeks to sign a non-aggression and economic cooperation agreement with Persian Gulf Arab states at the White House as a step towards normalizing bilateral ties.

Citing a report by Israel's Channel 12 television network, the Middle East Eye (MEE) news portal said on Wednesday that the initiative is being championed by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

According to the report, Katz had presented the plan to former US special envoy for the Middle East Jason Greenblatt and told American officials during talks that “the goal is to sign an agreement [with Persian Gulf states] on the White House lawn, during [US President Donald] Trump’s current administration."

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had also hailed the initiative as “excellent," the report said.

The plan, it added, aims at “developing friendships and cooperation ties” between the Tel Aviv regime and Persian Gulf Arab countries and obliges them to “take effective measures" against any incitement, "acts of wars, threats or hostility."

The signatories to the treaty are also required to “refrain from joining, promoting or assisting a coalition, organization or an alliance of military or security nature, with a third party."

The MEE had several months ago quoted informed Saudi sources as saying that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is “seriously considering” setting up a “game-changing” Camp David-style summit meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with Trump playing host.

In 1978, then Egyptian president Anwar Sadat shook hands with Israeli prime minister Menachim Begin in a meeting hosted by US President Jimmy Carter at Camp David.

Egypt became the first Arab state to recognize Israel and sign a peace treaty with the occupying regime.

In addition to Egypt, Israel has full diplomatic ties with Jordan, but latest reports suggest Tel Aviv is working behind the scenes to establish formal contacts with other Arab countries.