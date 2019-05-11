US Diplomat Tells Impeachment Probe She Was Urged to Tweet Support for Trump

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 5 November 2019

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box?

Al-Baghdadi’s Death? Why Did US Destroy Its Black Box? Al-Baghdadi’s death has many implications on the developments of war in Syria as it will leave speculations open about the US next plans for Iraq.

US Gives Green Light to Turkey’s Incursion into Syria’s North The United States has given the green light to Turkey to launch a military operation against Washington’s long-time Kurdish allies in northern Syria.

Iraqi Shiite Clergy “Roadmap” Might Well Calm the Situation Amid protests in a number of Iraqi cities, Ayatollah al-Sistani suggested immediate reforms as he saw role for the officials’ poor performance in new crisis.

How Syria’s Al Bukamal Border Crossing is Important to Reopen? Israeli and American warplanes struck the area several times recently in a bid to fuel a new front and prevent the reopening.

How Holes in the Burning Saudi Oil Fields Narrative Could Draw the US Into a War With Iran It is inconceivable to the United States that a “rag-tag” force like Yemen’s Houthis might, with home-made weapons, outdo the hundred-billion-dollar might and sophistication of the state-of-the-art systems Washington has lavished upon the Saudis.

Turkey reportedly has captured the elder sister of the slain leader of ISIS terrorist group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in a raid in northwestern Syria.

Israeli Regime Occupies Lands East of Al-Quds for Settlement Expansion Israel plans to seize over 50 hectares of private Palestinian lands in the town of Hizma east of occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem), indicating the occupying regime’s policy of seizing Palestinian lands in the West Bank and al-Quds has not only come to an end but has also gained momentum over the past years.

Iran Injects Gas into Advanced IR-6 Centrifuges Iran has officially started on Monday injecting gas into advanced IR-6 centrifuges through a ceremony at Natanz Nuclear Facility, Press TV reported.

Trump to Lose by 10 Points to Joe Biden: Survey New Poll suggests US President Donald Trump will face a big defeat at the ballot box in 2020 amid an ongoing impeachment probe by Democrats

Trump’s Syria Policy ‘Like A Giant ISIS Recruiting Poster’: Joe Biden Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden slammed Donald Trump’s Syria Policy which reduced the country’s army to an oilfield occupation force

Iran Leader Reiterates Ban on Negotiation with US Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran emphasized on ban with negotiation with the US, saying it is one of the ways to block Washington’s infiltration.

Syrian President Calls Donald Trump ‘Best’ US President for His Honesty Donald Trump won praise from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as "the best American President" as he is not trying to hide Washington’s true policies and intentions behind doublespeak about freedom and democracy.

Nine Students Killed in Afghanistan Mine Blast Nine Afghan children were killed on Saturday when a mine exploded as they walked to school, according to police.

Turkey Threatens to Send ISIS Prisoners Back to Home Countries Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu warned on Saturday Ankara would send ISIS prisoners back to their home countries, complaining about European inaction on the matter.

Pakistani Protests Call for Prime Minister’s Resignation Tens of thousands took to the streets of Pakistan’s capital Friday, calling on Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down within 48 hours.

France, Israel Sought to Establish Terror State in Syria: Turkey FM Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has accused on Friday France and Israeli regime of seeking to establish “a terrorist state” within Syria

ISIS Leader Baghdadi ’Brainchild’ of US, His Death Unconfirmed: Russia Russian Foreign Minister said on Friday the ringleader of ISIS Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was the "brainchild" of the US, declaring that Moscow still cannot verify Washington’s claim about elimination of the terrorist group’s head.

Democratic Candidates Urge End to Military Aid to Israeli Regime Democratic presidential candidates called for the US’s withhold of military aid to Israel if the occupying regime to annex settlements in the West Bank, evidence that the party is moving away from its once-indisputable loyalty to Tel Aviv.

Israeli Regime Strikes Hamas positions in Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Palestinian people, has launched airstrikes against the positions of the Hamas resistance movement in Khan Yunis and other areas in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Ayatollah Sistani Warns of Civil War amid Violent Protests Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s top Shia cleric, has called for an end to violence in the Arab country, warning of a civil war as recent wave of protests have claim lives of dozens of people and policemen in different cities.

North Korea Fires Two Missiles after Warnings to US North Korea reportedly has launched on Thursday two missiles into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan, ending nearly a month-long suspension in testing after denuclearization talks stalled.

Iraqi Popular Forces Say They Support Iraq Protests, but Won’t Interfere raq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), announced it supports the anti-corruption protests in the country without interfering in political situation

US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran, Targets Nation’s Construction Sector The US, in yet another action of economic terrorism against Iran, has imposed more sanctions against the Islamic Republic, including an embargo targeting its construction sector

US Interior Department Grounds Chinese-Made Drones The US Department of the Interior has grounded its fleet of hundreds of Chinese-made drones as part of a review of the department’s drone program, amid a growing technology tension between the two world powers.

ISIS Terrorist Group Names New Leader ISIS terrorist group officially has named a successor to its leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, confirming Donald Trump’s announcement the notorious terrorist leader was killed in a US raid on his hideout.

US Diplomat Tells Impeachment Probe She Was Urged to Tweet Support for Trump

US Diplomat Tells Impeachment Probe She Was Urged to Tweet Support for Trump
Two U.S. diplomats told lawmakers the State Department was being used for domestic political purposes under President Donald Trump and warned that would hurt American interests, according to transcripts released on Monday in Congress’ impeachment investigation.

The transcripts were the first released from the closed-door inquiry by the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight panels. They painted a detailed picture of the distress felt by top U.S. diplomats as Trump allies tried to pressure Ukraine to launch investigations into the Republican president’s domestic political rivals.

Marie Yovanovitch, whom Trump abruptly recalled as ambassador to Ukraine in May, told U.S. House of Representatives committees about the attacks against her in conservative media and from close allies of Trump, questioning her loyalty to the president.

“I was shocked,” she said of learning from Assistant Secretary of State Philip Reeker that Trump had wanted her to leave her post for months.

Rudy Giuliani, the president’s private attorney, and Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, had also posted criticism of her on social media.

“If you have the president’s son saying, you know, we need to pull these clowns, or however he referred to me, it makes it hard to be a credible ambassador in a country,” she said.

Yovanovitch said she first learned in late 2018 that Giuliani had been involved in Ukraine policy when Ukrainian officials alerted her to the former New York mayor’s communications with a former Ukrainian prosecutor general.

She described how Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, had urged her to use Twitter to express support for Trump in order to save her job. “He said, you know, you need to go big or go home. You need to, you know, tweet out there that you support the president,” she said.

Several witnesses have said Sondland, a major Trump donor, played a major role in Ukraine policy, despite the country not being part of the European Union. Sondland also testified in the House probe, and his transcript is expected on Tuesday.

Michael McKinley, a former top adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, told House investigators that he quit his post after the State Department opted not to defend Yovanovitch from criticism by Trump and his political allies.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington upon his return from New York, U.S., November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

He also cited his concern over “what appears to be the utilization of our ambassadors overseas to advance domestic political objectives,” McKinley told lawmakers.

“I feel that this is not the way we maintain the integrity of the work we do beyond our borders. We’re meant to project nonpartisanship overseas,” he said.

The Democratic-led House investigation is focused on a July 25 phone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democratic rival as Trump seeks re-election in November 2020.

The committees began releasing interview transcripts as they prepare for public hearings that could start this month.

Republicans have complained that the inquiry is insufficiently transparent. Democrats say they are following House rules on investigations and that previous impeachment investigations have had both closed-door and public testimony.

FELT THREATENED

Yovanovitch testified on Oct. 11 that she felt threatened by Trump telling Zelenskiy on the call that she was going to “go through some things.”

“I didn’t know what it meant. I was very concerned,” she said. “I still am.”

She said she was astonished to be featured in a presidential phone call and that Trump would speak about her “or any ambassador in that way to a foreign counterpart.”

Trump has denied wrongdoing and accused Democrats of unfairly targeting him to reverse his surprise election victory in 2016.

Four U.S. officials called to testify by Democrats did not show up as requested on Monday, lawmakers said, and the president pressed his demand for a whistleblower to appear.

Some Democrats say Trump, who has ordered administration officials not to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry, should face an obstruction of Congress charge among the counts they plan to consider.

The testimony of the four witnesses - from the White House budget office and National Security Council - would have been important to determining whether Trump used foreign aid to Ukraine as leverage to secure a political favor.

Lawmakers were especially interested in questioning the lawyer, John Eisenberg, who took the unusual step of moving a transcript of the call into the White House’s most classified computer system, according to a person familiar with last week’s testimony by Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, an NSC official who listened in on the call.

The committees have asked Vice President Mike Pence’s special adviser for Russia and Europe, Jennifer Williams, to testify on Thursday in closed session, an official working on the inquiry said. Pence’s office did not immediately answer a query on whether Williams would appear.

“There is no reason to call witnesses to analyze my words and meaning,” Trump tweeted on Monday.

If the House votes to approve articles of impeachment, the Republican-controlled Senate would then hold a trial on whether to remove the president from office.

Source: Reuters

